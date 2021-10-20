QA Engineering & Software Testing Services

A person testing an app on a tablet

Putting business value and product quality front and center, PixelPlex never stops refining its cross-disciplinary QA testing skills. Whether you need to fix a malfunctioning solution or require certified software quality assurance for a new project, we’ll be right beside you.

QA analysts with rich testing backgrounds

To err is human, and our QA engineers’ job is to deal with it for you. Human and approachable yet highly trained and qualified to work through any tech issue, our software testing experts adhere to rock-solid principles.

  • 1

    We aim to help clients optimize resource distribution without compromising the quality of deliverables.

  • 2

    We make it a rule to use fault-free performance tracking instruments while devising a custom QA testing process for each device or app.

Fit for the purpose: our software testing services

Always a great standby for the future, software quality assurance is a surefire investment in your app’s commercial success. Reach out to us, and we’ll help introduce a result-driven QA testing path that perfectly matches your aspirations and clicks with all the business workflows you have in place.

We take care to detect vulnerabilities early on, battle through tech challenges to reach incredible outcomes, and remain completely accountable for every one of our software quality assurance tasks.

  • Industry & tech standards product compliance
  • Existing QA team extension with dedicated experts
  • Flexible engagement models
  • Neat progress reports & issue fixing roadmaps
  • Well-thought-out risk management processes

Whether you’re at the ideation stage or halfway through the project, PixelPlex can get your initiative up and running. We’ll review the development process, advise on QA engineering strategy, and optimize software testing costs.

  • Software development process review
  • Inefficiencies and bugs identification
  • Manual & QA automation engineering best practices
  • Effective software quality assurance policy choice
  • Enterprise-grade QA process fine-tuning

Rational resource distribution helps accelerate ROI. This is why our quality assurance experts recommend opting for automated QA engineering if a long-term or large-scale project is your case.

  • Cost & risk mitigation instruments implementation
  • Testing automation feasibility assessment
  • Modular DevOps automation frameworks introduction
  • Platform-, device- & browser-specific testing automation
  • Parallel automated QA engineering

Full-range QA engineering & testing activities

PixelPlex helps you to handle and balance manual QA testing with QA automation engineering to ultimately ensure clockwork performance across all possible use cases and devices. Either manually or through test automation, we’ll evaluate code quality from both user and machine perspective.

A person typing on a laptop keyboard

Manual Testing

  • User acceptance testing
  • White box testing
  • Black box testing
  • System testing
  • Unit testing
  • Usability testing
  • Integration testing
  • UI testing
  • Configuration testing
  • Compatibility testing
  • Security testing
A code snippet on the display of MacBook Pro

Automated Testing

  • Installation testing
  • Regression testing
  • API testing
  • Smoke testing
  • Cross-device testing
  • Localization testing
  • Performance testing
  • Functional testing
  • Acceptance testing

Software testing for dedicated expert niches

Not only do we offer integrated QA engineering services, but we also handle stand-alone challenges — whatever it takes to help your targeted troubleshooting within your tech domain.

To ensure that your web app is up and running, we apply the right type of testing at each development stage. From user scenarios testing and traffic bandwidth checks to stress and load testing, we take care of the quality of your app.

  • Standard & progressive web application (PWA) testing
  • Memory integrity QA
  • Data integrity, migration & integration
  • API & server performance assessment
  • Back-to-front-end connection
A person scrolling through files on a laptop

By delivering comprehensive mobile testing services, such as native and cross-platform testing, power outages and error testing, app installation and network connectivity checks, we help you gain the utmost confidence in your app’s quality.

  • Battery & random-access memory (RAM) usage
  • User data security testing & client-server communication QA
  • Material Design & HIG conformance
  • Third-party & internal integration testing
  • End-to-end UI/UX testing
A person hold a mobile phone in front of a laptop monitor

We apply the best testing tools to achieve outstanding quality of your solution. Our blockchain QA services span distributed enterprise workflows evaluation, gas spendings optimization, tech improvements documentation, permissions testing, etc.

  • Blockchain implementation & feasibility rationale
  • Ledger network & ecosystem vulnerabilities detection
  • dApps & their nodes tech consistency testing
  • Smart contracts integrity testing
  • Transaction security assessment
A tablet demonstrating BTC/USD chart

To ensure your solution’s seamless immersiveness, our team offers AR/VR app testing. Whether you need to ensure flawless operation of your app, identify tech inefficiencies, or get improvements roadmap, we got you covered.

  • Consumer & business apps testing
  • User-centric UI/UX guidelines adherence
  • Operational integrity analysis
  • Visuals rendering fine-tuning
  • Cyber-security assessment
A person in a shirt wearing a VR headset and controllers

PixelPlex utilizes best practices for AI apps testing. Contact us for NLP systems analysis, chatbots and conversational platforms testing, BI apps testing, machine resource governance, server infrastructure tracking, or AI solution configuration testing.

  • Machine learning code analysis & apps testing
  • Computer vision solutions quality assurance
  • Deep learning tools QA engineering
  • Big data algorithms QA & feature extraction
  • In-app data aggregation & verification
A person communicates with a chatbot on a laptop

With years of experience at our disposal, our specialists offer full scope of IoT testing from penetration and connectivity to usability and security testing, thus helping you drive your IoT initiatives forward and achieve results faster.

  • Data collection, synchronization & encryption QA
  • Solutions connectivity testing & battery life assessment
  • User & power scenarios testing
  • Advanced security techniques implementation
  • Cloud infrastructure quality assurance
Several Apple devices on a white table

PixelPlex performs all types of API tests, including codebase functions testing, validation testing, fuzz testing, and web app interface testing to mitigate risks, ensure exceptional performance, and maximize the potential of your project.

  • Error & runtime detection
  • Web service specifications compliance
  • Sanity testing
  • Penetration testing
  • Load testing
A person writes code of a program on a laptop

Outsourced QA testing helps benefit at scale

Steered by our dedicated QA engineering team, you’ll breeze past the obstacles that stood in the way of your business progress — faster than you think.

A blue and green logo of a gear

Quickly hit the market

We help you minimize non-productive time, sharpen up vague ideas, and banish uncertainty via comprehensive software testing, risk management, and continuous delivery.

A blue and green logo of a chart and an up-arrow

Increase business efficiency

With a track record of 100+ tested and fully shippable solutions, PixelPlex quality assurance specialists enable products to become over 50% more efficient than they were before.

blue and green logo of a magnifier

Ensure process transparency

When clients delegate their QA engineering tasks to us, we implement real-time progress tracking methodologies to highlight anomalies, including at short notice, and keep within the requirements all the time.

A blue and green logo of a wallet

Control budget

Our software testing team offers robust in-house-built quality assurance standards and ROI calculation instruments to help you anticipate risks and save valuable time and resources.

A blue and green logo of a headset

Rely on after-launch support

You’re not left on your own after we deliver your solution. With PixelPlex’s extensive agility and automation skills, you can expect us to be in close reach for tech support and performance monitoring.

A snapshot of our software testing projects

To give you a better understanding of our software quality assurance know-how, we’ve picked a handful of PixelPlex’s recent projects where the QA engineering team was involved from day one to solution launch and beyond.

FootballNet

PixelPlex software development and QA testing teams helped the client build from scratch a disruptive football and soccer fan loyalty platform. Underpinned by blockchain tech, the solution enables teams, club owners, and fans to interact through gamified challenges and merchandise offerings.

The system proved to be much in demand, engaging top clubs like Queens Park Rangers, Bradford City AFC, and AIK Fotboll right away while sending stakeholders’ bottom lines soaring. Our QA testers’ responsibilities included:

  • Checking the UX/UI personalization
  • Testing the strategies gamification
  • Examining payments, stakes & rewards tokenization
  • Driving the game streaming through the mobile device park
  • Assessing admin dashboard’s capabilities
  • Simulating attendance scenarios
  • Analysing potential fan behavior
  • Testing API-based third-party service integrations
The screenshots of UI of FootballNet mobile application

Green

To create a full-blown multi-platform eCommerce ecosystem for a European retail giant, PixelPlex hand-picked a dedicated software testing and engineering team. The mission was complete in some eight weeks, with the work of our quality assurance specialists comprising:

  • Inspection of online order picking & shopping
  • UX/UI customization research
  • Uber-like delivery testing
  • IoT-enabled supply chain management checks
  • Smart stock-keeping workflow analysis (15K+ SKUs)
  • Platform-specific mobile apps test-driving
  • User flow targeting assessment
  • Payment process testing
A courier delivers goods from a grocery store

Flact

A FinTech enterprise commissioned PixelPlex’s programming and QA engineering team to aid in devising a Hyperledger-backed platform for multi-signature doc flow governance. Underpinned by a decentralized blockchain node infrastructure, the solution allows executives and shareholders to vote and distribute their resolutions across a unified web application.

Our software tester engineers’ contribution to the project included:

  • Dedicated accounts functionality testing
  • Logging capabilities evaluation
  • Checking access to co-signatories viewing
  • Inspection of resolution history transparency
  • External providers voting abilities verification
  • UX/UI design intuitiveness assessment
  • Short links plugin testing
  • Experimenting custom system instance setups
  • Self-management investigation
  • Password & email-enabled authentication checks
A person wearing signs a document

Discover our fine-grained software testing process

During years of catering to all kinds of businesses, PixelPlex QA engineers polished their software testing approach to be on the same page as clients from day one. We detect the potential risks early on, define the right path to achieve your goals, and stick to it, whatever the circumstances.

1.

QA engineering planning

  • Software requirements specification & design analysis
  • Quality standards identification
  • Test case tree ideation
  • Quality & UX audit
  • Software testing plan roadmapping
2.

QA & QC breakdown

  • Requirements testing
  • Test cases & checklists development
  • Testing environment deployment
  • Software quality assurance data preparation
  • KPI metrics definition
3.

Software testing

  • Quality assurance activities
  • Software bug reporting
  • Detected issues classification
  • Bug tracking system logging
  • System improvements mapping
4.

Fixed issues validation

  • Bug fixing QA
  • Smoke testing
  • Regression testing
  • System QA
  • User acceptance testing
5.

Software quality assurance release

  • Production environment testing
  • Requirements & deliverables QA
  • End QA upgrades reporting
  • Test suite updates
  • Post-project & post-sprint review
  • QA engineering support

