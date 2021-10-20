QA Engineering & Software Testing Services

FootballNet

PixelPlex software development and QA testing teams helped the client build from scratch a disruptive football and soccer fan loyalty platform. Underpinned by blockchain tech, the solution enables teams, club owners, and fans to interact through gamified challenges and merchandise offerings.

The system proved to be much in demand, engaging top clubs like Queens Park Rangers, Bradford City AFC, and AIK Fotboll right away while sending stakeholders’ bottom lines soaring. Our QA testers’ responsibilities included: