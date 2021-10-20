QA Engineering & Software Testing Services

Putting business value and product quality front and center, PixelPlex never stops refining its cross-disciplinary QA testing skills. Whether you need to fix a malfunctioning solution or require certified software quality assurance for a new project, we’ll be right beside you.
To err is human, and our QA engineers’ job is to deal with it for you. Human and approachable yet highly trained and qualified to work through any tech issue, our software testing experts adhere to rock-solid principles.
We aim to help clients optimize resource distribution without compromising the quality of deliverables.
We make it a rule to use fault-free performance tracking instruments while devising a custom QA testing process for each device or app.
Always a great standby for the future, software quality assurance is a surefire investment in your app’s commercial success. Reach out to us, and we’ll help introduce a result-driven QA testing path that perfectly matches your aspirations and clicks with all the business workflows you have in place.
We take care to detect vulnerabilities early on, battle through tech challenges to reach incredible outcomes, and remain completely accountable for every one of our software quality assurance tasks.
Whether you’re at the ideation stage or halfway through the project, PixelPlex can get your initiative up and running. We’ll review the development process, advise on QA engineering strategy, and optimize software testing costs.
Rational resource distribution helps accelerate ROI. This is why our quality assurance experts recommend opting for automated QA engineering if a long-term or large-scale project is your case.
PixelPlex helps you to handle and balance manual QA testing with QA automation engineering to ultimately ensure clockwork performance across all possible use cases and devices. Either manually or through test automation, we’ll evaluate code quality from both user and machine perspective.
Not only do we offer integrated QA engineering services, but we also handle stand-alone challenges — whatever it takes to help your targeted troubleshooting within your tech domain.
To ensure that your web app is up and running, we apply the right type of testing at each development stage. From user scenarios testing and traffic bandwidth checks to stress and load testing, we take care of the quality of your app.
By delivering comprehensive mobile testing services, such as native and cross-platform testing, power outages and error testing, app installation and network connectivity checks, we help you gain the utmost confidence in your app’s quality.
We apply the best testing tools to achieve outstanding quality of your solution. Our blockchain QA services span distributed enterprise workflows evaluation, gas spendings optimization, tech improvements documentation, permissions testing, etc.
To ensure your solution’s seamless immersiveness, our team offers AR/VR app testing. Whether you need to ensure flawless operation of your app, identify tech inefficiencies, or get improvements roadmap, we got you covered.
PixelPlex utilizes best practices for AI apps testing. Contact us for NLP systems analysis, chatbots and conversational platforms testing, BI apps testing, machine resource governance, server infrastructure tracking, or AI solution configuration testing.
With years of experience at our disposal, our specialists offer full scope of IoT testing from penetration and connectivity to usability and security testing, thus helping you drive your IoT initiatives forward and achieve results faster.
PixelPlex performs all types of API tests, including codebase functions testing, validation testing, fuzz testing, and web app interface testing to mitigate risks, ensure exceptional performance, and maximize the potential of your project.
Steered by our dedicated QA engineering team, you’ll breeze past the obstacles that stood in the way of your business progress — faster than you think.
We help you minimize non-productive time, sharpen up vague ideas, and banish uncertainty via comprehensive software testing, risk management, and continuous delivery.
With a track record of 100+ tested and fully shippable solutions, PixelPlex quality assurance specialists enable products to become over 50% more efficient than they were before.
When clients delegate their QA engineering tasks to us, we implement real-time progress tracking methodologies to highlight anomalies, including at short notice, and keep within the requirements all the time.
Our software testing team offers robust in-house-built quality assurance standards and ROI calculation instruments to help you anticipate risks and save valuable time and resources.
You’re not left on your own after we deliver your solution. With PixelPlex’s extensive agility and automation skills, you can expect us to be in close reach for tech support and performance monitoring.
To give you a better understanding of our software quality assurance know-how, we’ve picked a handful of PixelPlex’s recent projects where the QA engineering team was involved from day one to solution launch and beyond.
PixelPlex software development and QA testing teams helped the client build from scratch a disruptive football and soccer fan loyalty platform. Underpinned by blockchain tech, the solution enables teams, club owners, and fans to interact through gamified challenges and merchandise offerings.
The system proved to be much in demand, engaging top clubs like Queens Park Rangers, Bradford City AFC, and AIK Fotboll right away while sending stakeholders’ bottom lines soaring. Our QA testers’ responsibilities included:
To create a full-blown multi-platform eCommerce ecosystem for a European retail giant, PixelPlex hand-picked a dedicated software testing and engineering team. The mission was complete in some eight weeks, with the work of our quality assurance specialists comprising:
A FinTech enterprise commissioned PixelPlex’s programming and QA engineering team to aid in devising a Hyperledger-backed platform for multi-signature doc flow governance. Underpinned by a decentralized blockchain node infrastructure, the solution allows executives and shareholders to vote and distribute their resolutions across a unified web application.
Our software tester engineers’ contribution to the project included:
During years of catering to all kinds of businesses, PixelPlex QA engineers polished their software testing approach to be on the same page as clients from day one. We detect the potential risks early on, define the right path to achieve your goals, and stick to it, whatever the circumstances.
PixelPlex analysts sort through tons of ever-evolving instruments and techniques to fashion a ready-to-go weapon for our client. Take a look at what we’ve done recently — some takeaways are truly insightful.