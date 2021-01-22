Details

Challenges

The client aimed to build software that would automate the entire document management cycle and provide companies’ decision-makers with a highly secure platform for running multi-signature document flow. The client put safety and reliability at the top of all requirements.

Provide a seamless voting process where the different positions of the signer and their percentage of company share ownership are taken into account

Implementing comments when voting

Saving the history of voting and messages

Difficulties enabling SMS notifications through local telecom operators

Ensure uncompromised security to prevent document fraud

Workflow

Typically, the process of considering, discussing, and making an important decision requires all board members, shareholders, and clients to physically attend the meeting and vote on a resolution. PixelPlex has developed a solution with the main goal of automating these procedures and transferring all stages of resolution approval or rejection to one web application.

Our engineering team has applied a multi-tier access restriction system to our blockchain-based application to ensure data security and source reliability.

One of Flact’s main features is the ability to invite co-signatories to the application. Once a document is uploaded, all the parties receive notifications via e-mail and SMS. After that, they look through resolution details and choose to vote against, abstain, or vote in favor of a specific decision.

Blockchain features such as transparency, immutability, and enhanced security make it an ideal basis for building a document management platform. Once the document is uploaded and recorded to Flact, it becomes immutable and cannot be tampered with.

Flact’s infrastructure

Two versions of Web UI: for secretaries and executives

DLT network for documents storage

Secure API gateway for data access

Main capabilities

Document uploading on a blockchain

Multiple document attachments when creating a resolution

Data encryption and hashing

Voting on resolutions: adopting or rejecting them

Veto power

Preventing document falsification

Our further development plans