Permissioned blockchain document management platform that enables executives and shareholders to vote and pass resolutions within one web application.
Create a private blockchain-based document management solution that will allow the board of directors to sign proposed documented decisions, vote on resolutions, and put forward alternatives in case of disagreement.
We have created Flact – a fully functioning MVP web application powered by Hyperledger Fabric. The app uses smart contract technology, which also speeds up the decision-making process. This MVP’s architecture is built in such a way that Flact can be easily modified and updated in a timely manner.
Technologies used:
Inviting co-signatories
Uploading a document
Voting
Adopting/rejecting a resolution
The client aimed to build software that would automate the entire document management cycle and provide companies’ decision-makers with a highly secure platform for running multi-signature document flow. The client put safety and reliability at the top of all requirements.
Typically, the process of considering, discussing, and making an important decision requires all board members, shareholders, and clients to physically attend the meeting and vote on a resolution. PixelPlex has developed a solution with the main goal of automating these procedures and transferring all stages of resolution approval or rejection to one web application.
Our engineering team has applied a multi-tier access restriction system to our blockchain-based application to ensure data security and source reliability.
One of Flact’s main features is the ability to invite co-signatories to the application. Once a document is uploaded, all the parties receive notifications via e-mail and SMS. After that, they look through resolution details and choose to vote against, abstain, or vote in favor of a specific decision.
Blockchain features such as transparency, immutability, and enhanced security make it an ideal basis for building a document management platform. Once the document is uploaded and recorded to Flact, it becomes immutable and cannot be tampered with.
Blockchain-based network and voting process
Account creation and login for executives, their representatives, and clients
Detailed logging and viewing of co-signatories' actions
Voting verification by third-party providers (if necessary)
Transparent resolution history for the network owner and company secretaries
Intuitive UX/UI design
Short links plugin
System instance setup for each organization
Possibility of using a self-managed solution
Authentication via email and password
Receiving notifications via e-mail and SMS
Blockchain-Based Digital Document Verification System