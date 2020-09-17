Web Accessibility Audit and Compliance Testing Services
A website accessibility audit is a critical evaluation of how effectively your website meets the requirements of users with various abilities and complies with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Title III Regulations. Our team conducts web accessibility audits to help you pinpoint usability problems, minimize business risks, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Expert support for complex compliance standards
Comprehensive web accessibility audit services
Our web accessibility audit adopts a multi-tier approach, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to address each unique business need.
From web compliance testing and issue fixing to web page redesign and ongoing maintenance, we ensure every aspect of your website’s accessibility is thoroughly covered.
- Assessment of the target audience's needs, including potential disabilities that users might have
- Manual, automated, and hybrid Section 508, WCAG, and ADA web compliance testing
- Project management by a dedicated accessibility expert
- Cross-browser accessibility testing
- Page speed testing and improvement
- Removing web accessibility barriers
- Adjusting content as needed
- Redesigning inappropriate UI components
- Making necessary modifications to HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Re-audit to verify the WCAG 2.2 standard conformance
- Accessibility-optimized layouts for improved navigation and usability
- Color contrast adjustments and interactive elements enhancement
- Text and media modifications
- Ensuring compatibility with screen reading software
- Testing with user focus groups of varying abilities for design feedback
- Use of clean, semantic HTML to guarantee accessible content
- Ensuring that all interactive elements are keyboard-friendly
- Providing alt text for all images and clear labeling for form elements
- Implementing ARIA (Accessible Rich Internet Applications) roles and properties where necessary
- Employing both automated tools and manual testing, particularly with users dependent on assistive technologies
- WCAG compliance certification
- Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT)
- A digital badge certifying your website’s accessibility as of a specified date, with post-modification compliance as your responsibility unless maintenance is contracted
- A summary of what we’ve fixed and tested
- Regular accessibility audits, ideally conducted every quarter or after significant updates
- Establishing feedback channels to report accessibility issues, ensuring prompt responses
- Delivering updates about accessibility guidelines and standards, and implementing changes accordingly
- Team training in accessibility practices and principles
Schedule an accessibility audit
Every company faces the threat of litigation due to non-compliance with ADA/Section 508 standards, but conducting a thorough digital accessibility audit can effectively mitigate these risks.
Why consistent accessibility audit is essential
Legal compliance
Enhanced user experience
Market reach expansion
Brand reputation
Future-proofing
Our typical web accessibility audit process
Initial preparation and scope definition
- Identifying the scope of audit and compliance testing
- Selecting the right tools and methodologies
- Setting benchmarks based on relevant standards, such as WCAG 2.0/ 2.1/ 2.2 Level A and Level AA, ADA Title III, Revised Section 508
Automated testing
- Using automated tools to check markup
- Scanning the website for common accessibility issues
Manual testing
- Checking for issues that automated tools might miss, such as keyboard navigation, images with text, complex content, and responsive behavior
- Performing verification of automated results
- Involving real users, especially those with disabilities, to test the website
Review and reporting
- Analyzing the results from automated, manual, and user testing to identify areas of non-compliance
- Compiling a detailed report that outlines the findings and issues to be resolved
- Providing clear recommendations for remediation of identified issues
Web accessibility audit deliverables
As a part of the accessibility audit process, you will receive a comprehensive report packed with valuable insights and actionable information, including:
Executive summary with audit results and key findings
An overview of the current accessibility status of your website against WCAG, ADA, and Section 508 standards
A detailed list of all website accessibility issues encountered on your website
An assessment of the severity of each issue identified during the audit
Comprehensive recommendations for addressing accessibility barriers
Specific guidelines on how to address identified accessibility issues
Tips for ongoing web accessibility improvement
Why choose our website accessibility audit
The latest web development trends in use
Tool-based and manual audit
Trusted web accessibility consultancy
Personalized yet integral approach
Robust knowledge of the latest accessibility policies
Step-by-step guidance
Continuous support and updates
Partner-level responsibility
Ensure your website’s accessibility
Discover the advantages of a WCAG/ADA/Section 508-compliant website through our comprehensive web accessibility audit services. Don’t hesitate to reach out for a detailed consultation – we’re ready to assist you.
Meet our decision-making team
With years of experience, our team has strengthened its expertise through collaborations with esteemed organizations, such as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, BLH, AccessibilityOz, ICF, PCG, and other reputable institutions. Below is a list of key members from our web accessibility team.
Matthew Dempsey
Principal Accessibility Consultant
Eugene Pivovarevich
Head of Quality Assurance
Anton Nesterov
Lead Business Analyst
Explore our expertise in web accessibility
At the heart of our mission is not only mastering ADA and WCAG audits but also sharing this valuable knowledge. Therefore, we regularly publish insightful content dedicated exclusively to web accessibility. Check out some of our latest articles.