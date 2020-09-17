A person using a low-vision keyboard

Web Accessibility Audit and Compliance Testing Services

A website accessibility audit is a critical evaluation of how effectively your website meets the requirements of users with various abilities and complies with the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Title III Regulations. Our team conducts web accessibility audits to help you pinpoint usability problems, minimize business risks, and enhance customer satisfaction.

Expert support for complex compliance standards

Web Content Accessibility Guidelines logo
Americans with Disabilities Act logo
Section 508 logo

Comprehensive web accessibility audit services

Our web accessibility audit adopts a multi-tier approach, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to address each unique business need.

From web compliance testing and issue fixing to web page redesign and ongoing maintenance, we ensure every aspect of your website’s accessibility is thoroughly covered.

A light colored human eye
  • Assessment of the target audience's needs, including potential disabilities that users might have
  • Manual, automated, and hybrid Section 508, WCAG, and ADA web compliance testing
  • Project management by a dedicated accessibility expert
  • Cross-browser accessibility testing
  • Page speed testing and improvement
  • Removing web accessibility barriers
  • Adjusting content as needed
  • Redesigning inappropriate UI components
  • Making necessary modifications to HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Re-audit to verify the WCAG 2.2 standard conformance
  • Accessibility-optimized layouts for improved navigation and usability
  • Color contrast adjustments and interactive elements enhancement
  • Text and media modifications
  • Ensuring compatibility with screen reading software
  • Testing with user focus groups of varying abilities for design feedback
  • Use of clean, semantic HTML to guarantee accessible content
  • Ensuring that all interactive elements are keyboard-friendly
  • Providing alt text for all images and clear labeling for form elements
  • Implementing ARIA (Accessible Rich Internet Applications) roles and properties where necessary
  • Employing both automated tools and manual testing, particularly with users dependent on assistive technologies
  • WCAG compliance certification
  • Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT)
  • A digital badge certifying your website’s accessibility as of a specified date, with post-modification compliance as your responsibility unless maintenance is contracted
  • A summary of what we’ve fixed and tested
  • Regular accessibility audits, ideally conducted every quarter or after significant updates
  • Establishing feedback channels to report accessibility issues, ensuring prompt responses
  • Delivering updates about accessibility guidelines and standards, and implementing changes accordingly
  • Team training in accessibility practices and principles

Every company faces the threat of litigation due to non-compliance with ADA/Section 508 standards, but conducting a thorough digital accessibility audit can effectively mitigate these risks.

Why consistent accessibility audit is essential

A blue and green icon of a gavel

Legal compliance

WCAG and ADA compliance audits ensure adherence to applicable laws, reducing the risk of costly lawsuits.
A blue and green icon of an eye

Enhanced user experience

Frequent checks improve accessibility for all website users.
A blue and green icon of a chart

Market reach expansion

Accessible websites attract a wider audience, increasing the potential customer base
A blue and green icon of an avatar

Brand reputation

Regular audits demonstrate your commitment to accessibility, enhancing brand image and customer loyalty.
A blue and green icon of a planet

Future-proofing

Consistent accessibility audits help you keep pace with evolving standards, safeguarding against potential non-compliance.

Our typical web accessibility audit process

01

Initial preparation and scope definition

  • Identifying the scope of audit and compliance testing
  • Selecting the right tools and methodologies
  • Setting benchmarks based on relevant standards, such as WCAG 2.0/ 2.1/ 2.2 Level A and Level AA, ADA Title III, Revised Section 508
02

Automated testing

  • Using automated tools to check markup
  • Scanning the website for common accessibility issues
03

Manual testing

  • Checking for issues that automated tools might miss, such as keyboard navigation, images with text, complex content, and responsive behavior
  • Performing verification of automated results
  • Involving real users, especially those with disabilities, to test the website
04

Review and reporting

  • Analyzing the results from automated, manual, and user testing to identify areas of non-compliance
  • Compiling a detailed report that outlines the findings and issues to be resolved
  • Providing clear recommendations for remediation of identified issues

Web accessibility audit deliverables

As a part of the accessibility audit process, you will receive a comprehensive report packed with valuable insights and actionable information, including:

A blue and green icon of a document

Executive summary with audit results and key findings

A blue and green icon of a monitor

An overview of the current accessibility status of your website against WCAG, ADA, and Section 508 standards

A blue and green icon of a bullet list

A detailed list of all website accessibility issues encountered on your website

A blue and green icon of a web page

An assessment of the severity of each issue identified during the audit

A blue and green icon of a checkmark

Comprehensive recommendations for addressing accessibility barriers

A blue and green icon of an aim

Specific guidelines on how to address identified accessibility issues

A blue and green icon of a message cloud

Tips for ongoing web accessibility improvement

Why choose our website accessibility audit

1

The latest web development trends in use

2

Tool-based and manual audit

4

Personalized yet integral approach

5

Robust knowledge of the latest accessibility policies

6

Step-by-step guidance

7

Continuous support and updates

8

Partner-level responsibility

Discover the advantages of a WCAG/ADA/Section 508-compliant website through our comprehensive web accessibility audit services. Don’t hesitate to reach out for a detailed consultation – we’re ready to assist you.

FAQs

Is web accessibility legally required?

In many countries, including the United States under the ADA, web accessibility is a legal requirement, particularly for government and public sector websites, and increasingly for the private sector as well.

What are the consequences of non-compliance?

Non-compliance with web accessibility standards can lead to legal consequences, including lawsuits and penalties. According to the ADA, businesses can incur civil fines of up to $92,383 for a first violation, and these penalties can increase to as much as $184,767 for subsequent violations.

What methodology is used in a website accessibility audit?

At PixelPlex, we employ a combination of automated and manual testing techniques to conduct an accessibility audit and produce a detailed report.

How long does a web accessibility audit take?

The length of the website audit depends on its scope and the complexity of the website. Auditing a smaller website might only require a few business days, whereas a more extensive, complex website could necessitate a few weeks.

How often should I review my website for accessibility?

Regular audits are recommended, ideally every quarter, or after any major website updates.

