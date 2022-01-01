Web Accessibility Services at Scale

Web Accessibility Services at Scale

Ensure a flawless UX and streamline market presence

Fostering the value of equality, the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) requires online businesses to enable web accessibility, no matter their industry. Obligatory for any enterprise’s website, accessibility is also a surefire way to make your page easily surfable for people of all physical or cognitive abilities

Simple reasons why ADA web compliance makes sense

Web accessibility builds client satisfaction and keeps your reputation intact

An uncompromisingly ADA-compliant website keeps lawsuits and fines away

A consistent UX triggers exponential growth in user acquisition

A smoothly running multi-platform software ensures enhanced market reach

Discover our package of web accessibility services

Whether you are here for advice or looking to build an ADA-compliant page from the ground up, we’ve got your back. We also offer continuous post-launch support to help you smoothly update our software, extend features, and add integrations.

Web accessibility audit & consulting

We analyze your business case, undertake manual and automated testing, deliver Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) based on the solution's Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT), and handle end product audit & certification.

Accessible web design & development

Our team builds an intuitive UI/UX, designs a responsive layout, develops adapted graphics and animated content, convenient controls and input elements.

Get a free consultancy

Need a reputable accessibility consultant to check your existing page for vulnerabilities or ADA violations? Come on in, we’re here for a free consultancy.

We ensure conformance with major accessibility policies

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

The ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in employment, State and local...

The updated WCAG 2.1

WCAG 2.0 and WCAG 2.1 are stable, referenceable technical standards. They have 12-13 guidelines ...

The US Rehabilitation Act, Sections 504 and 508

Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (29 USC § 794d) requires that when U.S. Federal government agencies develop, procure, or maintain, information and communication technology (ICT), that it is accessible to persons with disabilities. The standards, which have been in place for over 15 years, promote ICT that can be accessed by the public and employees with disabilities...

21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act

Focuses on ensuring that communications and media services, content, equipment, emerging ...

EN 301549 Accessibility Requirements for ICT Products and Services

The present document specifies the functional accessibility requirements applicable to ...

Meet our decision-making team

We’ve been honing our skills through years of consulting the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, BLH, AccessibilityOz, ICF, PCG, and other respected institutions. Listed here are the stakeholders from our web accessibility team.

Matthew DempseyPrincipal Accessibility Consultant
Igor DulubHead of Accessible UX, MD
Dmitry SiziakinHead of Business Analysis

