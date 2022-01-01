Fostering the value of equality, the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) requires online businesses to enable web accessibility, no matter their industry. Obligatory for any enterprise’s website, accessibility is also a surefire way to make your page easily surfable for people of all physical or cognitive abilities
Web accessibility builds client satisfaction and keeps your reputation intact
An uncompromisingly ADA-compliant website keeps lawsuits and fines away
A consistent UX triggers exponential growth in user acquisition
A smoothly running multi-platform software ensures enhanced market reach
Whether you are here for advice or looking to build an ADA-compliant page from the ground up, we’ve got your back. We also offer continuous post-launch support to help you smoothly update our software, extend features, and add integrations.
Web accessibility audit & consulting
We analyze your business case, undertake manual and automated testing, deliver Accessibility Conformance Report (ACR) based on the solution's Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT), and handle end product audit & certification.
Accessible web design & development
Our team builds an intuitive UI/UX, designs a responsive layout, develops adapted graphics and animated content, convenient controls and input elements.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)
The ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in employment, State and local...
See more
The updated WCAG 2.1
WCAG 2.0 and WCAG 2.1 are stable, referenceable technical standards. They have 12-13 guidelines ...
See more
The US Rehabilitation Act, Sections 504 and 508
Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (29 USC § 794d) requires that when U.S. Federal government agencies develop, procure, or maintain, information and communication technology (ICT), that it is accessible to persons with disabilities. The standards, which have been in place for over 15 years, promote ICT that can be accessed by the public and employees with disabilities...
See more
21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act
Focuses on ensuring that communications and media services, content, equipment, emerging ...
See more
EN 301549 Accessibility Requirements for ICT Products and Services
The present document specifies the functional accessibility requirements applicable to ...
See more
We’ve been honing our skills through years of consulting the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, BLH, AccessibilityOz, ICF, PCG, and other respected institutions. Listed here are the stakeholders from our web accessibility team.