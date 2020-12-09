Services
Solutions
With the advent of cryptocurrency, blockchain wallets have emerged as instruments for sending and receiving crypto funds and keeping a history of transactions. These seemingly simple tools come in different types and offer a variety of features to ensure high security of funds.
Though best known for its applications in cryptocurrency, blockchains are finding diverse applications in various fields. Blockchain climate change application can further the cause of sustainability in the coming years.
Despite probable skepticism, blockchain technology continues to build a reputation as an innovation that improves banking, finance, supply chain management, and many other areas. The platform that ensures a smooth transition for enterprises into this emerging technology is Hyperledger Fabric.
9 December, 2020
Hyperledger has sparked interest among world-famous industry leaders eager to advance blockchain technology and assist those who wish to leverage it for the first time. With the ability to apply the ideas behind blockchain to a greater variety of use cases, Hyperledger is bound to make its presence felt everywhere.
27 November, 2020
Blockchain and smart contracts open up new opportunities in philanthropy, transforming aid into digital assets and building trust in charitable organizations. The givers can now track the impact of their contributions while charities can use crypto tokens to incentivize making donations.
25 November, 2020
Blockchain startups are constantly challenging the status quo of almost every industry imaginable. These startups have the power to change how we all take ownership of our data, our assets, and our lives.
30 October, 2020
The food industry is closely tied in with all stages of the supply chain, from the picking of raw materials all the way through to the consumer’s shopping bag. Tracking the route, authentication, and safety confirmation of each product is a challenging task, but blockchain technology can offer a solution.
22 October, 2020
Keeping yourself up-to-date with the latest blockchain trends is a must both for investors and developers as blockchain and distributed ledger technology are constantly growing to occupy new market niches. Don’t let yourself fall behind and keep pace with the innovation.
19 October, 2020
As a peer-to-peer decentralized system based on consensus, transparency, and trust, blockchain technology is an ideal platform for building a modern ecosystem for the higher education sector. It has all the tools for introducing such innovations as verified student credentials, optimized resource management, secure content sharing, maintaining ownership rights, and promotion of a one-to-one tutoring system for self-paced learning.
25 September, 2020
In the age of information and communication technologies, cybersecurity is one of the biggest concerns for most businesses. With the centralized and firewalled IT systems not living up to their promises, blockchains are living up to become the backbone of next-generation secure applications.
15 September, 2020
Educational technology is constantly changing and adapting to new realities. Institutions are trying to attract students from across the globe. Blockchain technology can help bring their systems and processes in line with the students’ expectations.
9 September, 2020
Get front-row industry insights with our monthly newsletter