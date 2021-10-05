Blockchain

Which Countries and Businesses Accept Bitcoin Payments?

The cryptocurrency world has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the way. Many companies, unable to ignore Bitcoin’s rising popularity and technological advances, have begun to embrace crypto payments. But how does it all work?

A person with a payment terminal receiving Bitcoin token
Blockchain Expo Global 2021: Key Takeaways

The popular Blockchain Expo series returned to London to organize its fifth annual global event at the Business Design Center both offline and online. It gathered representatives of major industries from across the globe to discuss Blockchain, IoT, Cyber Security & Cloud, AI, and Big Data.

A person on the background of geometric shapes and Big Ben
How Blockchain Is Used in Digital Identity Management

The big problem in the sharing economy is trust. People want to know who they are getting into a business relationship with and whether their information is safe. This is why blockchain technology is emerging as a fix for managing identity and hence enhancing trust.

A person filling data to complete a digital profile on a phone
Blockchain Becomes the Savior for Oil and Gas

Oil and Gas companies are now seeing the potential of blockchain technology to manage and track their resources more efficiently, as well as to optimize payment and reconciliation processes. For business owners, the promise of a birds-eye view over expansive oilfields and the many associated operations is highly attractive.

A person managing oil and gas mining using technologies
The Biggest Blockchain Trends to Follow in 2021

Blockchain was once a bold experiment, but today it has evolved into a revolutionary and mature tech that is entering more and more spheres of life. Businesses and investors now need to keep pace with this innovation to overtake their competitors and stay ahead of the game.

A woman standing on top of a bending arrow with a bitcoin sign on top surrounded by symbols of innovation such as solar panels and science equipment