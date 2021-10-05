The cryptocurrency world has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, with Bitcoin (BTC) leading the way. Many companies, unable to ignore Bitcoin’s rising popularity and technological advances, have begun to embrace crypto payments. But how does it all work?
Seems the gaming industry has never seen a lack of users or even a lot of churn. Will the recent emergence of blockchain video games and the introduction of NFTs into this space boost their number? Let’s see.
The popular Blockchain Expo series returned to London to organize its fifth annual global event at the Business Design Center both offline and online. It gathered representatives of major industries from across the globe to discuss Blockchain, IoT, Cyber Security & Cloud, AI, and Big Data.
The fuss around NFTs hasn’t blown over. If you’re eager to ride the wave too, make sure that you’re fully aware of how to properly create, sell, and buy NFTs to guarantee the long-term success of your campaign.
The big problem in the sharing economy is trust. People want to know who they are getting into a business relationship with and whether their information is safe. This is why blockchain technology is emerging as a fix for managing identity and hence enhancing trust.
Oil and Gas companies are now seeing the potential of blockchain technology to manage and track their resources more efficiently, as well as to optimize payment and reconciliation processes. For business owners, the promise of a birds-eye view over expansive oilfields and the many associated operations is highly attractive.
Blockchain was once a bold experiment, but today it has evolved into a revolutionary and mature tech that is entering more and more spheres of life. Businesses and investors now need to keep pace with this innovation to overtake their competitors and stay ahead of the game.
