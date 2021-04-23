Blockchain

Overview of Smart Contracts on Bitcoin

Smart contracts on Bitcoin can make life substantially easier for anyone engaged in commerce and dealing. This is due to Bitcoin’s ability to provide the perfect mix of smart contract functionality. It allows for the easy implementation of contracts without the security and privacy risks that more complicated platforms normally involve.

People signing a smart contract next to a Bitcoin token
Blockchain

How to Choose the Best Ethereum Wallet

Ethereum wallets allow users to easily and smoothly interact with the Ethereum network. Since there’s a wealth of Ether wallets to choose from it would be easy to get lost, but it’s important to sift through them all to find the one that will suit your personal needs and requirements.

People choosing the best Ethereum wallet
Blockchain

Public vs. Private Blockchain: How Different Are They?

Blockchain technology has taken the world by storm over the last few years. It has given businesses a new way of handling data and doing so securely. There is no doubt that in the next decade we will see blockchain continue to impact business operations.

People illustrating the comparison of private and public blockchain paradigms
Blockchain

What Is Yield Farming and Why Is It So Popular?

Yield farming is the emerging trend in the crypto world that has grabbed the attention of a number of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It looks very promising and is now considered one of the most popular ways of generating rewards with cryptocurrency holdings.

Two people harvesting bitcoin tokens in the field