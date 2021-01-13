AI Development Services

Work a digital makeover for your business via smart algorithms

PixelPlex boasts a team of industry-certified machine learning engineers, artificial intelligence and data science experts, and other AI development pros. Come check out our expertise — we can help completely transform your enterprise.

Harness AI solutions
to tackle real challenges

Our AI development and consulting services address crucial business hurdles. Underpinning our cognitive computing skills by cross-domain know-how, we build solutions that make effort-consuming routines a breeze while improving bottom line up to 45%.

We build a rich gamut of custom AI software

Avoid costly micro-management and trigger exponential KPI growth across your enterprise. By implementing future-proof AI software, our clients delegate massive workload to advanced algorithms and thus easily handle tasks that take extra precision.

Natural language processing

  • Text-to-speech conversion
  • Multi-language live translation
  • Text сlassification
  • Data retrieval
  • Intelligent search
  • Sentiment analysis
  • Spam filtering
  • Content quality control
Computer vision

  • Image segmentation
  • Image classification
  • Object recognition
  • Video tracking
  • Visual scene modeling
  • Motion tracking & investigation
  • Biometric authorization
  • Scene or image reconstruction
Deep learning

  • RCNN
  • Machine vision
  • Neural network development & training
  • Image & video processing
  • Speech-to-text conversion
  • Voice & face recognition
Machine learning

  • Supervised & unsupervised learning
  • Reinforcement learning
  • Topic modeling
  • Dimensionality reduction
  • Meta learning
  • Behavior analysis
  • Process anomaly detection
  • Digital asset filtering

Tackle tech challenges

PixelPlex AI development services span both custom from-scratch engineering and existing solution revamping. Leave us a note — we’ll come up with the solution that fits the bill.

PixelPlex delivers cross-industry
AI solutions

Capable of precise troubleshooting, our AI developers build whatever you need to fix the pain points within your business domain.

Healthcare

  • Imaging-based diagnostics
  • EHR data analysis
  • Genetic sequencing
  • Big data-enabled prescriptions
  • Personalized patient care
  • Virtual surgery training
  • Virtual nursing assistance
Media

  • User preferences analysis
  • Digital asset classification
  • UX personalization
  • AI game development & game bots
  • Metadata management
  • Offensive content detection
Telecom & conversational AI

  • Voice-enabled chatbots
  • Conversational UIs for video streaming & dating media
  • Text-message assistants
  • Alexa, Siri or Google Home interfaces
  • Custom VoIP and IM solutions
  • User-bot contextual dialogues
Retail & eCommerce

  • Smart retail & AdTech
  • Recommendation systems & chatbots
  • Customer behavior analysis
  • Footfall forecasting
  • Audience segmentation
  • Opinion monitoring & targeting
  • Product & market research
  • Sales & demand forecasting
Supply chain management & logistics

  • Fleet & inventory management
  • Consumption forecasting
  • Replenishment automation
  • Traffic analysis & route building
  • Time series forecasting
  • Fraud detection
  • Automated invoice processing
eLearning

  • Real-time questioning
  • Knowledge level-based recommendations
  • Natural language processing
  • Curriculum & assignment building
  • Personalized onboarding & guidance
  • User engagement & retention analysis
Manufacturing

  • Asset inspection
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Cyber manufacturing
  • Embedded AI development
  • Warehouse asset management
  • Energy and resource optimization
Insurance

  • Automated coverage calculation
  • Repair costs prediction
  • Intelligent claims analysis & management
  • Visual analytics for damage assessment
  • Underwriting models optimization
Banking & finance

  • Risk tolerance assessment
  • Personalized investment recommendations
  • Banking workflow automation
  • Malware protection
  • Smart audit
  • Financial sentiment analysis
Public safety

  • Object and face recognition
  • Image and video footage analysis
  • Surveillance support
  • Behavior monitoring
  • Motion tracking
  • Body camera monitoring
Think ahead to increase sales figures

To help you enhance customer satisfaction and reach a better bottom line, we devise smart systems that generate interest-based offers and handle 24/7 customer support.

Our AI developers’ technologies in focus

We combine custom and open-source AI development tools so as to deliver at best quality-price-ratio.

Logistic Regression

XGBoost

GradientBoosting

RandomForest

GANs

RNNs

LSTMs

Residual CNNs

Word Embeddings

Featured projects

See what we’ve got to show from our recent projects. Looking forward to giving a start to a new success story.

View our portfolio

Our AI development insights

We continuously foster our artificial intelligence development skills to live up to the status of a trusted innovation partner. Take a minute to look at our AI domain insights.

Contact us

Whenever you need in-depth AI consulting or decide on whom to entrust tackling your tech issues, we have your back. Hit us with a request — we’ll get back to you ASAP.

