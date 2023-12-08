An abstraction on ZK rollup scaling solutions

ZK Rollup Scaling Solutions

Boost throughput, drive network efficiency, cut costs

Standing to dramatically increase Ethereum's scalability, ZK rollup solutions shift computation, drive transaction processing, and minimize fees and gas costs. Adopt the breakthrough layer-2 technology, shift the validation grind off-chain, and keep base layer congestion at bay.

ZK rollups’ architecture at a glance

Enable concurrent processing of up to thousands of transactions per second with power-added zero-knowledge rollups’ components:

On-chain smart contracts

Ethereum-based instances that govern ZK rollup routines — from user deposits and withdrawals to verification of the submitted zero-knowledge proofs.

Off-chain virtual machine

Garners and executes multiple transactions from the main chain, compresses transaction data, and creates anonymous zero-knowledge proofs without leakage.

Our custom ZK rollup development services

As a leader in blockchain and DeFi innovation, PixelPlex has been at the forefront of adopting hybrid scaling solutions. We specialize in developing comprehensive ZK rollups, ensuring secure, regulation-compliant access to unlimited chain activities and tokenized assets, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.

A cube made of blocks symbolizing ZK rollup development

We build provably secure, low-latency, and private custom ZK rollups that run independently, validate transactions with no need for interaction, and guarantee privacy and scalability.

  • Custom ZK rollup solutions upon zkEVM and zkRollup services
  • AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure platforms at the core
  • Bare-metal fraud and zero-knowledge proofs implementation
  • Block explorers, wallets, bridges, and oracles integration
  • Tokenomics, analytics, KYC/KYB tools support
  • Managed service maintenance model

To ensure Ethereum’s look and feel while bringing down fees and bolstering scalability, our ZK rollup developers to create your very own trustless zkSync Era Layer-2 protocol.

  • Easy migration of EVM dApps and smart contracts
  • Reduced gas fees and enhanced transaction speed
  • Ethereum-standard security & decentralization
  • Processing capacity of 2000+ TPS

No matter your target use case specifics, we’ll pick and integrate into the EVM an efficient ZK rollup technology from the rich Polygon suite — from Hermez and Miden to Nightfall and Zero.

  • Low transaction costs
  • Minimized interaction with the host blockchain layer
  • Multiple zero-knowledge projects support
  • Automated verification with 5 sec per block wait time
  • Instant initial ZK-STARK proofs and batch aggregation
  • Multi-layer recursive ZK-SNARK proofs

Let’s skyrocket your computation with Starknet to enable massive dApps scaling, unleash transaction throughput, and save resources without compromising security.

  • ZK-STARK-powered transactions’ validity confirmation
  • Easier development with Cairo programming language
  • Faster time-to-market
  • Simplified code review and maintenance
  • On-chain data on ZK rollup state reconstruction

We can base your solution on an accessible open-source ZK rollup that ensures seamless scaling. Built by the Ethereum community, it is rooted in minimized trust and solid EVM-compatible reliability.

  • Bytecode-level compatibility
  • Easy cost-efficient Ethereum app migration
  • Advanced ZK proofs technology
  • Thoroughly-tested EVM models
  • Regular community-enabled audits

If you need increased privacy for your ZK rollup-based solution, our blockchain scalability developers will introduce additional zero-knowledge proofs if needed.

ZK rollups are designed for troubleshooting

Get prepared for future-ready innovation and overcome challenges in a click with zkEVM's capabilities. Our next-gen ZK rollups-based blockchain apps improve your existing network efficiency while taking security and decentralization to a whole new level.

Accelerated transactions

Achieve unprecedented transaction processing speed up to 2,000 TPS by relieving the chain from resource-intensive computation and facilitating verification.

Faster confirmation

With 150-300 ms confirmation time, ZK rollups enable off-chain transaction processing and thus ensure quicker settlement as compared to on-chain transactions.

Cost-efficiency

ZK rollups feature ready-made Ethereum mainnet support, require less development funds, and cut transaction fees to under $1 by optimizing on-chain resources and the network load.

Performance scalability

By bundling numerous transactions into batches and processing them off-chain, ZK rollups achieve increased throughput, low latency, and smooth smart contracts execution at scale.

Smart contract support

Due to seamless smart contracts support, ZK rollups facilitate building decentralized applications on layer 2 while utilizing the contracts’ functionality to the fullest.

Maximized privacy and security

With the zkEVM's tamper-resistance and zero-knowledge proofs, you protect user confidentiality, rule out sensitive data exposure, and verify transaction details without threats.

Cross-chain interoperability

ZK rollups click with layer-2 scaling solutions and the Ethereum network itself, thus allowing for unhampered UX and integration with blockchain infrastructure, data, and assets transfer.

Decentralized ecosystem growth

The increasing ZK rollup adoption drives the overall growth of the Ethereum ecosystem, paving the way to widespread innovation and engineering of censorship-free decentralized apps.

Why choose us for ZK rollup scaling projects

As one of the earliest blockchain adopters, PixelPlex has acquired exceptional knowledge in cryptography, smart contracts, and tokenization. We make it a point to bring you calculable gains, that’s why our ZK rollup scaling team dives deep into each project’s specifics.

The scheme of a ZK rollup that consists of nodes
  • Top Blockchain Company 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020
  • Pioneering the distributed ledger tech since 2013
  • Industry-certified blockchain professionals
  • Web3 / FinTech / DeFi services and products
  • Zero-knowledge proofs and bare-metal fraud proofs
  • Experts in major ZK rollups (zkSync, Polygon zkEVM, StarkNet, Scroll zkEVM)
  • Cybersecurity and digital identity
  • Compliance with standards, such as AML/KYC, HIPAA, EU REACH, and beyond
  • Proficiency in Ethereum, Polygon, and more blockchain frameworks
  • FinTech, DEX, Metaverse, banking, eCommerce and beyond
  • 450+ business-specific projects within the portfolio
  • Excellence creating entire blockchain ecosystems
  • Fortune 500 and SME partners worldwide
  • $500M+ generated through tokenization
  • International and local regulations adherence
  • 20+ institutional-scale solutions
  • Cost efficiency through in-house built solutions
  • Web1-2 to Web3 transition
  • Full-cycle blockchain advisory
  • TDigital transformation and legacy system modernization

The math behind our partners’ long-lasting trust

2 unicorn

DevSecOps-driven projects worth $1B+

$500M+

profit brought through our blockchain solutions

17 years

contributing to the tech market

450+

software development projects

150M

end users of our products

100+

internationally certified specialists

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How do ZK rollups work?

A generalized mode of functioning looks more or less like this:
  • Batch collection stage, where ZK rollups assemble transactions in batches.
  • Off-chain transaction computation, validation, data transfer, and smart contract operations.
  • Once the batch is processed, ZK rollups produce cryptographic proofs attesting the validity of bundled transactions.
  • Submission to the main Ethereum network.
  • Main chain nodes verify the submitted proof.
  • As soon as blockchain verifies and accepts the proof, the transactions within the batch get finalized.

What features do ZK rollups offer?

By bundling multiple transactions into a single transaction and validating them through zero-knowledge proofs, ZK rollups enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve transaction speeds.

zkEVMs can be seen as upgraded versions of zkRollups, specifically designed to be compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). While zkRollups reduce the amount of computing load on the Ethereum mainnet by compressing transactions, zkEVMs go one step further by computing smart contract operations off-chain in addition to the transaction processing.

Typically, zkEVMs build their own virtual machines to handle smart contract operations off-chain. The designs of these virtual machines differ based on several variables, including the type of zk proofs and ZK rollup infrastructure that supports them. That is, existing zkEVMs operate on a spectrum of high to low compatibility with Ethereum, introducing trade-offs in terms of proof generation time, gas costs, and other factors. As a result, certain tasks may be better suited to specific ZK rollups and zkEVMs than others. Let's explore the unique features and use cases of four major ZK rollup solutions: zkSync, Polygon zkEVM, Scroll zkEVM, and StarkNet.

Note that the following design features may soon be altered due to the ongoing R&D.

zkSync
Features: Offers high Ethereum compatibility, a robust developer toolkit, and account abstraction for improved user and developer experience. It's gas-efficient, providing lower transaction fees and strong security with zero-knowledge proofs.
Use cases: Ideal for general-purpose dApps that require Ethereum compatibility and scalability. It's well-suited for projects seeking a balance between efficiency, security, and cost-effectiveness.

Polygon zkEVM
Features: Integrates seamlessly with the existing Polygon ecosystem. It supports almost all existing Ethereum smart contracts, combining the scalability of ZK rollups with the robustness of Polygon.
Use cases: Best for existing projects on Polygon needing scalability solutions, and new projects that prioritize compatibility and ecosystem support. It's attractive for those looking for an established network with scalability options.

StarkNet
Features: Known for its scalability and high transaction throughput. It utilizes Cairo, a powerful language for writing zero-knowledge proofs, focusing on security and privacy. However, StarkNet is the least EVM-compatible ZK rollup.
Use cases: Suitable for applications that demand high scalability, advanced cryptographic features, and data privacy. It's a go-to for projects that need advanced security and cryptographic capabilities.

Scroll zkEVM
Features: Focuses on EVM compatibility with an emphasis on developer experience and can be used to support any type of Ethereum application. It combines the benefits of ZK proofs with a user-friendly approach while offering two unique features: decentralized proving and low cost of proving.
Use cases: Ideal for Ethereum projects seeking scalability without significant code alterations. It appeals to new projects that value ease of development alongside scalability benefits.

Each ZK rollup brings unique strengths to the table, catering to different needs within the blockchain ecosystem. Whether you prioritize ease of development, compatibility with existing systems, transaction efficiency, or advanced security features, there's a ZK rollup solution that fits your project's needs.

What are the shortcomings of ZK rollups?

We’d first note that the following disadvantages may soon be addressed or mitigated due to the ongoing R&D and ZK rollups’ version updates. Today, the major challenges are:
  • Engineering-related complexity, as to build ZK rollups, developers are to have a good knowledge of cryptographic techniques. Thus, a limited number of experts can handle it effectively.
  • ZK rollup management and updates can pose certain challenges, as it requires wide user consensus.
  • Some ZK rollups support limited smart contract types. Meaning, certain apps relying on sophisticated smart contract functionality might not be able to use some features while relying on ZK rollups.
  • Due to the level of privacy provided by ZK proofs, some jurisdictions may imply potential regulatory scrutiny, leading to extra compliance requirements.
  • Withdrawal time concerns arise, as submission of validity proofs to the Ethereum mainnet extends waiting for the user, which can be a problem when it’s critical to access funds instantly.

How to choose the right ZK rollup?

While choosing the right ZK rollup, consider the following key factors:
  • Proven and tested-out security features audited by trusted external experts and communities
  • Advanced scalability, maximum throughput, suitable transaction confirmation times
  • High level of decentralization is preferable for consistently distributed and censorship-resistant networks
  • Solid privacy should be provided with zero-knowledge proofs that sit well with your security requirements
  • Seamless compatibility with other layer-2 platforms and the Ethereum network
  • Availability of documentation and developer community support
  • Adequate transaction fees and gas costs
  • Consistent smart contract execution support in case your apps or projects rely on smart contract functionality
  • Types of tokens supported by the ZK rollup should be relevant to your specific use cases
  • Adoption level, active community that ensures continuous ZK rollup development, updates, and user support

What is the promise behind ZK rollups?

The future of ZK rollups looks bright, given the advancements in zero-knowledge tech, EVM, and universal app compatibility. Enhanced privacy and low transaction costs make ZK rollups a go-to option for layer-2 scaling.

