Standing to dramatically increase Ethereum's scalability, ZK rollup solutions shift computation, drive transaction processing, and minimize fees and gas costs. Adopt the breakthrough layer-2 technology, shift the validation grind off-chain, and keep base layer congestion at bay.
Enable concurrent processing of up to thousands of transactions per second with power-added zero-knowledge rollups’ components:
Ethereum-based instances that govern ZK rollup routines — from user deposits and withdrawals to verification of the submitted zero-knowledge proofs.
Garners and executes multiple transactions from the main chain, compresses transaction data, and creates anonymous zero-knowledge proofs without leakage.
As a leader in blockchain and DeFi innovation, PixelPlex has been at the forefront of adopting hybrid scaling solutions. We specialize in developing comprehensive ZK rollups, ensuring secure, regulation-compliant access to unlimited chain activities and tokenized assets, all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.
We build provably secure, low-latency, and private custom ZK rollups that run independently, validate transactions with no need for interaction, and guarantee privacy and scalability.
To ensure Ethereum’s look and feel while bringing down fees and bolstering scalability, our ZK rollup developers to create your very own trustless zkSync Era Layer-2 protocol.
No matter your target use case specifics, we’ll pick and integrate into the EVM an efficient ZK rollup technology from the rich Polygon suite — from Hermez and Miden to Nightfall and Zero.
Let’s skyrocket your computation with Starknet to enable massive dApps scaling, unleash transaction throughput, and save resources without compromising security.
We can base your solution on an accessible open-source ZK rollup that ensures seamless scaling. Built by the Ethereum community, it is rooted in minimized trust and solid EVM-compatible reliability.
If you need increased privacy for your ZK rollup-based solution, our blockchain scalability developers will introduce additional zero-knowledge proofs if needed.
Get prepared for future-ready innovation and overcome challenges in a click with zkEVM's capabilities. Our next-gen ZK rollups-based blockchain apps improve your existing network efficiency while taking security and decentralization to a whole new level.
Achieve unprecedented transaction processing speed up to 2,000 TPS by relieving the chain from resource-intensive computation and facilitating verification.
With 150-300 ms confirmation time, ZK rollups enable off-chain transaction processing and thus ensure quicker settlement as compared to on-chain transactions.
ZK rollups feature ready-made Ethereum mainnet support, require less development funds, and cut transaction fees to under $1 by optimizing on-chain resources and the network load.
By bundling numerous transactions into batches and processing them off-chain, ZK rollups achieve increased throughput, low latency, and smooth smart contracts execution at scale.
Due to seamless smart contracts support, ZK rollups facilitate building decentralized applications on layer 2 while utilizing the contracts’ functionality to the fullest.
With the zkEVM's tamper-resistance and zero-knowledge proofs, you protect user confidentiality, rule out sensitive data exposure, and verify transaction details without threats.
ZK rollups click with layer-2 scaling solutions and the Ethereum network itself, thus allowing for unhampered UX and integration with blockchain infrastructure, data, and assets transfer.
The increasing ZK rollup adoption drives the overall growth of the Ethereum ecosystem, paving the way to widespread innovation and engineering of censorship-free decentralized apps.
As one of the earliest blockchain adopters, PixelPlex has acquired exceptional knowledge in cryptography, smart contracts, and tokenization. We make it a point to bring you calculable gains, that’s why our ZK rollup scaling team dives deep into each project’s specifics.
2 unicorn
DevSecOps-driven projects worth $1B+
$500M+
profit brought through our blockchain solutions
17 years
contributing to the tech market
450+
software development projects
150M
end users of our products
100+
internationally certified specialists
