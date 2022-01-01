Implement digital solutions that boost sales

We craft omnichannel retail platforms and introduce efficient tools for content management, promotional campaigns planning and launching, analysis of customer behavior patterns, and demand monitoring. To help you provide 24/7 client support, our team builds AI-powered chatbots and conversational UIs that process massive loads of requests while utilizing machine learning techniques.
We can also engineer multi-platform systems for end-to-end enterprise logistics and supply chain management while integrating them with comprehensive connected infrastructure. See how our eCommerce solutions transform businesses, establish increased customer trust and loyalty, and grow clients’ revenue.

IoT Solution with Web and Mobile App for BMW

BMW

The screenshot of UI of BMW platform on a tablet

The first NFT marketplace for ASMR-tists

Xtingles

The first NFT marketplace for ASMR-tists

Digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks

Green Hypermarket

Digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks

Blockchain Supply Chain and Anti-Counterfeit Solution

Blockverify

The screenshot of UI of Blockverify on a tablet

Enterprise IoT Mobile App and Data Gathering Solution

Intel IoT App

A brown dog on a leash sitting on the forest path

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

A black car on a sky background

Mobile Application for Ordering Coffee Online

ProCoffee

ProCoffee preview

Smart Retail Solution Powered by AI & iBeacon Technology

Smart Mall

People inside of a five-floor mall

Mobile IoT System for Device and Sensor Management

CTRL

The screenshot of UI of CTRL on a mobile phone

AI-Based Shared Grocery Shopping List App

Kooper

A person pushing a supermarket trolley loaded with fruits and vegetables

Contact us

Whenever you need in-depth AI consulting or decide on whom to entrust tackling your tech issues, we have your back. Hit us with a request — we’ll get back to you ASAP.

Select country

By clicking the 'Send Message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.