We bring digital transformation into legal businesses and optimize their operations via tools for document lifecycle management, team collaboration, and enhanced client engagement. To provide clients with uncompromised data and transaction privacy, our solutions underlie blockchain technology. We help handle a wide range of challenges — from automating notary certification and taxation workflows to streamlining legislation record hashing and logging.
Whether your processes involve intensive data load or sensitive private information like digital identity, global ID, and biometrics, we ensure that our deliverables will be cyber-proof and fault-tolerant enough to withstand any malicious action. See how our solutions improve law practice, simplify tasks, and speed up communications.

Hyperledger-Based Solution for Multi-Signature Document Flow Management

Flact

A person setting his seal to a document

Intuitive Blockchain Document Notarization Solution

NotaryLedger

A metal statue of Lady Justice

Blockchain-Based Digital Document Verification System

Blockcerts

The screenshot of UI of Blockcerts on a imac

