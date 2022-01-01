Get a robust backbone for your web apps with Node.js

Node.js is our platform of choice for developing web applications’ back-ends. Relying on its enhanced performance, scalability, and rich marketplace of JS tools it offers, PixelPlex team has provided clients with a wealth of efficient financial instruments, blockchain-powered gaming platforms, smart AI-enabled retail solutions, digital telecom systems, and IoT apps. Our Node.js solutions ensure compelling user experience while offering multi-user support, withstanding fast client base growth, and providing seamless collaboration processes.
To address accelerated feature rollout demands, we can utilize reusable code components and ready-made features, with customized and brand-new deliverables. Check out some of our best Node.js projects and see how businesses maximize their value.

IoT Solution with Web and Mobile App for BMW

BMW

The screenshot of UI of BMW platform on a tablet

Smart Home Application

Multi-User Cross-Border Arbitrage

Arbitrage Solution

IoT Solution for Water Hauling Process Management

WaterWORX

The screenshot of UI of WaterWORX on a tablet

Blockchain Supply Chain and Anti-Counterfeit Solution

Blockverify

The screenshot of UI of Blockverify on a tablet

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

A black car on a sky background

Browser Extension to Connect DApps with the Blockchain Platform

Bridge

The screenshot of UI of Bridge on a mobile phone

Asset Tokenization Platform

Obito

Two tokens on a blue background

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

Qtum Wallet

The screenshot of UI of Qtum Wallet on a mobile phone

Multicoin Cryptocurrency Mining Pool

ProPool

The screenshot of UI of ProPool on a computer

Mobile Application for Ordering Coffee Online

ProCoffee

ProCoffee preview

Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem

Resorts STO

Multi-Currency Desktop Wallet

Blip

The screenshot of UI of Blip on a laptop

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform and Arbitrage

Arbitrage Bot

The screenshot of UI on a computer

Browser Extension for Running DApps

Kaikas

The screenshot of UI of Kaikas on a mobile phone

Smart Retail Solution Powered by AI & iBeacon Technology

Smart Mall

People inside of a five-floor mall

Social Gaming Platform and Network Game with Game Bot

Dots

The screenshot of UI of Dots app on a mobile phone

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Novice Traders

FunShape

The screenshot of UI of FunShape on a tablet

Mobile IoT System for Device and Sensor Management

CTRL

The screenshot of UI of CTRL on a mobile phone

Quorum Blockchain-Powered Digital Contract Platform

Kazakhtelecom

A broadcast relay station on a sky background

Blockchain-Based Digital Document Verification System

Blockcerts

The screenshot of UI of Blockcerts on a imac

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform

Miniwager

The screenshot of UI of Miniwager on a laptop

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

The screenshot of UI of MyBit on a computer

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

The screenshot of UI of PlayPoint on a mobile phone

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

Bitnetwork

The screenshot of UI of Bitnetwork on a tablet

ICO Platform for Cryptocurrency Backed by Diamonds

D1

The screenshot of UI of D1 on a laptop

Ethereum-Based Platform for Crowdfunding and ICOs

KickICO

The screenshot of UI of KuckICO on a monitor

Instagram Influencer Marketing Platform

Linkspace

The screenshot of UI of Linkspace on a tablet

