Solution
Kaikas is a browser extension acting as a web wallet and interface for regular users to have access to the Klaytn network. It was designed as an equivalent of Metamask extension with added functionality and user-friendly interface, allowing to seamlessly connect with Klaytn DApps, authorize and send transactions, and manage your online wallet. The extension was developed for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera browsers.
Details
Client
Ground X is the blockchain subsidiary of Korea’s largest mobile service provider, Kakao, with over 50 million active users. By developing a scalable platform providing a multitude of services through its DApps, Ground X aspires to substantiate the value and utility of blockchain technology.
Ground X has its own functional open-source blockchain, Klaytn. The platform provides an enterprise-friendly environment for developers to work on the creation of blockchain services and DApps. Having recently launched Klaytn Mainnet, the company was faced with a problem of not having an interface for average users to interact with Klaytn and explore its vast possibilities.
Project features
ERC-20 / ERC-721 token support
Password sign-in and application auto-lock
Seed phrase as forget password feature to restore access
Multicurrency and multiple account management
Account nicknames to substitute addresses
Account QR code generation and sharing
Account balance display in KLAY and other tokens
Account transaction history
Data wiping and account log-out
Signing/sending transactions and transaction notifications
Fee-delegated transactions
Token management (add / remove / view the list)
Network management (add/select networks)
DApps connection and transaction management
App settings for managing networks and privacy