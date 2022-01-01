The screenshot of UI of Kaikas on a mobile phone
Kaikas

Browser Extension for Running DApps

Chrome, Firefox and Opera browser extension for running DApps, authorizing and sending transactions, and managing your online wallet

Work done

  • Browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera
  • Online wallet for Klaytn blockchain
  • UI and functionality for DApp connection
  • QA and testing for multiple browsers

Solution

Kaikas is a browser extension acting as a web wallet and interface for regular users to have access to the Klaytn network. It was designed as an equivalent of Metamask extension with added functionality and user-friendly interface, allowing to seamlessly connect with Klaytn DApps, authorize and send transactions, and manage your online wallet. The extension was developed for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera browsers.

Technologies used:

  • React icon
  • Node icon
  • Web3D icon
  • Ramada icon
  • Lodash icon
  • Gulp.js icon
  • ESLint icon
  • Bable icon

Details

Client

Ground X is the blockchain subsidiary of Korea’s largest mobile service provider, Kakao, with over 50 million active users. By developing a scalable platform providing a multitude of services through its DApps, Ground X aspires to substantiate the value and utility of blockchain technology.

Ground X has its own functional open-source blockchain, Klaytn. The platform provides an enterprise-friendly environment for developers to work on the creation of blockchain services and DApps. Having recently launched Klaytn Mainnet, the company was faced with a problem of not having an interface for average users to interact with Klaytn and explore its vast possibilities.

Project features

  • ERC-20 / ERC-721 token support

  • Password sign-in and application auto-lock

  • Seed phrase as forget password feature to restore access

  • Multicurrency and multiple account management

  • Account nicknames to substitute addresses

  • Account QR code generation and sharing

  • Account balance display in KLAY and other tokens

  • Account transaction history

  • Data wiping and account log-out

  • Signing/sending transactions and transaction notifications

  • Fee-delegated transactions

  • Token management (add / remove / view the list)

  • Network management (add/select networks)

  • DApps connection and transaction management

  • App settings for managing networks and privacy

