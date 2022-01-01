Ground X is the blockchain subsidiary of Korea’s largest mobile service provider, Kakao, with over 50 million active users. By developing a scalable platform providing a multitude of services through its DApps, Ground X aspires to substantiate the value and utility of blockchain technology.

Ground X has its own functional open-source blockchain, Klaytn. The platform provides an enterprise-friendly environment for developers to work on the creation of blockchain services and DApps. Having recently launched Klaytn Mainnet, the company was faced with a problem of not having an interface for average users to interact with Klaytn and explore its vast possibilities.