Bridge injects Echo’s web3 API into the DApp and enables it to interact with the platform’s blockchain and its services. It also serves as a web wallet that can connect multiple accounts and manage transactions for all of the user’s DApps.

The extension lets you store assets, make fast payments, claim or stake digital tokens, log in to services, and sign smart contracts. Any DApp-related transaction (purchase or currency transfer) becomes much easier to authorize with Bridge.