Defy the limits of traditional gaming with professional augmented reality game development company and take your users to new and exciting AR dimensions.

Unveil new realities in gaming

Engaging experiences

High-end and interactive AR platforms.

Revenue growth

Business differentiation and new revenue streams.

Advanced AR technologies

Boosted ROI with cutting-edge tech.

Deep industry knowledge

Skilled AR game developers with years of experience.

AR game development services

From AR consulting to full-blown game development, our augmented reality game development company can undertake any challenge and deliver a flawless solution.

AR game development services

Consulting services

Our AR development company can provide comprehensive consulting services to help you conceptualize and plan innovative AR game projects based on the latest industry trends and high-end technologies.

Custom AR game development

We’ll help you create a custom AR game that integrates advanced features like NFTs and metaverse components as well as leverages real-time data, spatial audio, and interactive 3D models.

AR content creation

Leverage PixelPlex’ expertise in AR content creation to develop engaging and high-quality assets that enhance the player experience and bring your game environments to life with stunning visuals and interactive elements.

Multi-platform game development

We specialize in developing multi-platform AR games that deliver high-end performance across different devices, thus enabling broader accessibility and significantly enhancing player reach and engagement.

AR game analytics & optimization

PixelPlex team can implement data analytics and performance optimization for AR games to guarantee that your game demonstrates great performance while delivering the best possible user experience.

PixelPlex’ success stories

Step into a world of innovative technology and forward-thinking concepts. Discover and immerse yourself in our premier gaming projects firsthand.

Treadwater AR

  • Mobile development
  • UX/UI
  • ARKit
  • Unity
  • Video game

PixelPlex enhanced the Treadwater comic books’ immersive capabilities through mobile app development combined with augmented reality functionalities that allow users to interact with printed characters in the comics.

  • Mobile app UI/UX design for iOS and Android
  • 3D modeling for AR versions of comic book characters
  • Individual action scenarios for all AR characters
  • Unique and personalized animations
  • Design of the Treadwater video game
The illustration of Treadwater AR project

UFORIKA

We collaborated with the client to refine their project vision, establish the technical architecture for a metaverse gaming platform, create smart contracts, and support the entire project development process.

  • Tokenomecs concept development
  • Feature specification detailing
  • Technical vision implementation
  • Polygon smart contract development
  • Crypto wallet integration
The illustration of UFORIKA project

Proleague

Our team assisted Proleague.gg by evaluating their gaming project idea, identifying and prioritizing key features, defining implementation options, and developing a comprehensive project strategy and rationale.

  • Comprehensive vision and scope documentation
  • Economy and monetization mechanisms development
  • Blockchain implementation planning
  • Key features and components elaboration
  • In-depth technology evaluation
The illustration of Proleague project

Why PixelPlex stands out

Comprehensive scalability

Our AR & VR development company offers end-to-end solutions with exceptional scalability, seamlessly transitioning from MVP to full-scale AR games, backed by expertise across every phase of the project.

Top-notch security

We maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy for vulnerabilities, keeping your AR game protected with the highest security standards throughout the development process.

Innovative team

Talented AR/VR engineers, architects, researchers, and metaverse development experts bring fresh creativity and advanced technical skills to deliver groundbreaking game experiences.

Market leaders

Unicorns over $1B in value

Deep experience

17 years

in the technology industry

Trusted partner

450+

successful data-intensive projects

Capital growth

$1.2B

raised by clients

Smart contract success

20+

ecosystem-scale projects

Certified expertise

100+

internationally certified specialists

Key benefits of AR game development for your business

1

Unforgettable customer engagement

Get an AR game that layers interactive digital experiences onto the real world, captivating your audience, boosting interaction time, and forging more memorable connections with your brand.

2

Innovative experiential marketing

PixelPlex designs AR games that enable virtual try-ons, location-based adventures, or interactive product demonstrations, creating powerful experiential campaigns that drive conversions.

3

New revenue streams

We can integrate features like in-app purchases for exclusive content or create sponsored AR experiences, while also providing valuable analytics on real-world user behaviour and interaction patterns.

4

Immersive training & simulation

AR games can simulate complex real-world scenarios for employee training or customer education, improving knowledge retention and skill acquisition in a safe, cost-effective, and highly interactive environment.

5

Breakthrough brand visibility & recall

Cut through the marketing clutter with unique experiences. Our AR game development crafts novel interactions that generate buzz, encourage social sharing, and ensure your brand stands out, achieving stronger recall than traditional advertising.

Cost of AR game development

Starting at

$15,000+

What's included: concept & game design, core gameplay & 3D assets, AR platform development, testing & build delivery. Ready for more? We offer custom quotes for multiplayer features, advanced animations, additional levels, and full-scale production.

AR game development across industries

We’ll create unique interactive experiences for your industry and help your business connect with customers, enhance training, and optimize operations in new, immersive ways.

FinTech & banking

AR experiences make complex financial concepts accessible through gamified learning modules, allow customers to visualize portfolio performance or loan scenarios in interactive 3D space, and boost engagement during promotional events or within branch environments.

  • Gamified financial education and literacy apps
  • Interactive AR data visualization
  • Customer promotions and branch experiences
  • AR-enhanced onboarding and service tutorials
digital stock market display

Retail & eCommerce

Transform the shopping journey with AR applications that let customers visualize products interactively in their own space, engage with brands through gamified loyalty programs and experience products virtually before committing to a purchase.

  • Interactive AR product visualization
  • Gamified loyalty programs and in-store promotions
  • Virtual try-on experiences
  • Product discovery and brand storytelling
fashion store mannequin

Supply chain & logistics

Enhance operational efficiency with AR applications that gamify warehouse tasks like picking and packing for speed and accuracy, provide interactive, step-by-step AR guidance for equipment maintenance, and help visualize complex logistics data.

  • Gamified training for warehouse operations
  • Interactive AR maintenance guidance
  • AR visualization for layout planning
  • Enhanced route comprehension and task management
trucks on highway

Healthcare

Enhance patient outcomes with AR games designed for realistic surgical simulation and practice, physical therapy exercises that track movement and motivate patients, and engaging educational tools that explain complex medical concepts visually.

  • Surgical and procedural training simulations
  • Gamified rehabilitation programs
  • AR patient education
  • AR tools for cognitive assessment
medical technology interface

Real estate

Offer interactive virtual property tours with gamified elements, allow clients to visualize furniture placement or renovation possibilities directly within a space, and create compelling AR presentations of architectural models.

  • AR virtual property tours and staging
  • AR visualization for renovations and interior design
  • Gamified amenity discovery tools
  • Engaging AR presentations for off-plan properties
city skyscrapers

Oil & gas

Improve safety and operational understanding with AR solutions that gamify hazard identification and complex procedures, provide interactive AR overlays for equipment operation and maintenance, and enable visualization of subsurface data.

  • Gamified training and hazard recognition sims
  • AR guides for equipment maintenance
  • Visualization of geological data and facility models
  • AR-assisted remote expert collaboration
offshore oil rig

AR game development process

Our AR game development company takes a personalized approach to each client’s requirements. Discover the path we’ll guide you through on the way to a dazzling AR gaming solution.

1. Initial consultation

2. Concept development

3. Technical planning

4. Prototype creation

5. Development

6. Deployment & support

Initial consultation

We start with an in-depth consultation to better understand your vision, objectives, and target audience for the AR game.

Deliverables

  • Detailed project brief
  • Initial feasibility analysis
  • Preliminary project timeline

Concept development

The team creates innovative concepts that comply with your vision and current market trends to guarantee that your game will stand out.

Deliverables

  • Concept sketches and storyboards
  • AR feature recommendations
  • Project scope outline

Technical planning

We craft a comprehensive technical plan that outlines the necessary technologies and tools for the development of your AR game.

Deliverables

  • Technical architecture document
  • Technology stack selection
  • Risk assessment report

Prototype creation

Developers create a working prototype to showcase key functionalities and gather crucial feedback.

Deliverables

  • Interactive AR prototype
  • User feedback report
  • Prototype iteration plan

Development

We bring the full AR game to life all while focusing on every detail to transform your vision into a captivating and successful game solution.

Deliverables

  • Fully functional AR game
  • Comprehensive testing and QA report
  • Progress updates and milestone reports

Deployment & support

Our team manages the deployment and provides continuous support to maintain smooth operation and timely updates.

Deliverables

  • Deployment guide and support documentation
  • Post-launch performance report
  • Ongoing maintenance and update plan

FAQ

What exactly is AR game development?

AR game development involves creating interactive games that overlay digital content onto the real world, viewed through devices like smartphones or AR headsets, to produce immersive experiences.

Why should my business consider an AR game?

AR games boost customer engagement memorably, offer innovative marketing, can create new revenue streams, and provide unique, immersive training or simulation solutions.

How much does AR game development typically cost?

Costs vary by complexity, prototypes might range from $10k-$25k, while full, complex games can be $100k-$300k+, but we provide custom estimates after understanding your project.

What makes PixelPlex a good choice for AR game development?

We combine deep AR technical expertise with creative game design, strong project management, and a focus on security and scalability to deliver engaging, market-ready AR games.

What is your AR game development process?

Our process covers initial consultation, concepting, technical planning, prototyping, full development with QA testing, deployment, and ongoing support and optimization.

