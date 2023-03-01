Defy the limits of traditional gaming with professional augmented reality game development company and take your users to new and exciting AR dimensions.
High-end and interactive AR platforms.
Business differentiation and new revenue streams.
Boosted ROI with cutting-edge tech.
Skilled AR game developers with years of experience.
From AR consulting to full-blown game development, our augmented reality game development company can undertake any challenge and deliver a flawless solution.
Our AR development company can provide comprehensive consulting services to help you conceptualize and plan innovative AR game projects based on the latest industry trends and high-end technologies.
We’ll help you create a custom AR game that integrates advanced features like NFTs and metaverse components as well as leverages real-time data, spatial audio, and interactive 3D models.
Leverage PixelPlex’ expertise in AR content creation to develop engaging and high-quality assets that enhance the player experience and bring your game environments to life with stunning visuals and interactive elements.
We specialize in developing multi-platform AR games that deliver high-end performance across different devices, thus enabling broader accessibility and significantly enhancing player reach and engagement.
PixelPlex team can implement data analytics and performance optimization for AR games to guarantee that your game demonstrates great performance while delivering the best possible user experience.
Step into a world of innovative technology and forward-thinking concepts. Discover and immerse yourself in our premier gaming projects firsthand.
PixelPlex enhanced the Treadwater comic books’ immersive capabilities through mobile app development combined with augmented reality functionalities that allow users to interact with printed characters in the comics.
We collaborated with the client to refine their project vision, establish the technical architecture for a metaverse gaming platform, create smart contracts, and support the entire project development process.
Our team assisted Proleague.gg by evaluating their gaming project idea, identifying and prioritizing key features, defining implementation options, and developing a comprehensive project strategy and rationale.
Our AR & VR development company offers end-to-end solutions with exceptional scalability, seamlessly transitioning from MVP to full-scale AR games, backed by expertise across every phase of the project.
We maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy for vulnerabilities, keeping your AR game protected with the highest security standards throughout the development process.
Talented AR/VR engineers, architects, researchers, and metaverse development experts bring fresh creativity and advanced technical skills to deliver groundbreaking game experiences.
Get an AR game that layers interactive digital experiences onto the real world, captivating your audience, boosting interaction time, and forging more memorable connections with your brand.
PixelPlex designs AR games that enable virtual try-ons, location-based adventures, or interactive product demonstrations, creating powerful experiential campaigns that drive conversions.
We can integrate features like in-app purchases for exclusive content or create sponsored AR experiences, while also providing valuable analytics on real-world user behaviour and interaction patterns.
AR games can simulate complex real-world scenarios for employee training or customer education, improving knowledge retention and skill acquisition in a safe, cost-effective, and highly interactive environment.
Cut through the marketing clutter with unique experiences. Our AR game development crafts novel interactions that generate buzz, encourage social sharing, and ensure your brand stands out, achieving stronger recall than traditional advertising.
Starting at
$15,000+
What's included: concept & game design, core gameplay & 3D assets, AR platform development, testing & build delivery. Ready for more? We offer custom quotes for multiplayer features, advanced animations, additional levels, and full-scale production.
We’ll create unique interactive experiences for your industry and help your business connect with customers, enhance training, and optimize operations in new, immersive ways.
AR experiences make complex financial concepts accessible through gamified learning modules, allow customers to visualize portfolio performance or loan scenarios in interactive 3D space, and boost engagement during promotional events or within branch environments.
Transform the shopping journey with AR applications that let customers visualize products interactively in their own space, engage with brands through gamified loyalty programs and experience products virtually before committing to a purchase.
Enhance operational efficiency with AR applications that gamify warehouse tasks like picking and packing for speed and accuracy, provide interactive, step-by-step AR guidance for equipment maintenance, and help visualize complex logistics data.
Enhance patient outcomes with AR games designed for realistic surgical simulation and practice, physical therapy exercises that track movement and motivate patients, and engaging educational tools that explain complex medical concepts visually.
Offer interactive virtual property tours with gamified elements, allow clients to visualize furniture placement or renovation possibilities directly within a space, and create compelling AR presentations of architectural models.
Improve safety and operational understanding with AR solutions that gamify hazard identification and complex procedures, provide interactive AR overlays for equipment operation and maintenance, and enable visualization of subsurface data.
Our AR game development company takes a personalized approach to each client’s requirements. Discover the path we’ll guide you through on the way to a dazzling AR gaming solution.
We start with an in-depth consultation to better understand your vision, objectives, and target audience for the AR game.
Deliverables
The team creates innovative concepts that comply with your vision and current market trends to guarantee that your game will stand out.
Deliverables
We craft a comprehensive technical plan that outlines the necessary technologies and tools for the development of your AR game.
Deliverables
Developers create a working prototype to showcase key functionalities and gather crucial feedback.
Deliverables
We bring the full AR game to life all while focusing on every detail to transform your vision into a captivating and successful game solution.
Deliverables
Our team manages the deployment and provides continuous support to maintain smooth operation and timely updates.
Deliverables
AR game development involves creating interactive games that overlay digital content onto the real world, viewed through devices like smartphones or AR headsets, to produce immersive experiences.
AR games boost customer engagement memorably, offer innovative marketing, can create new revenue streams, and provide unique, immersive training or simulation solutions.
Costs vary by complexity, prototypes might range from $10k-$25k, while full, complex games can be $100k-$300k+, but we provide custom estimates after understanding your project.
We combine deep AR technical expertise with creative game design, strong project management, and a focus on security and scalability to deliver engaging, market-ready AR games.
Our process covers initial consultation, concepting, technical planning, prototyping, full development with QA testing, deployment, and ongoing support and optimization.
We keep a close watch on global tech trends to provide valuable insights. Explore the latest posts for the most up-to-date information.
