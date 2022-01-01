The app home screen was designed to capture your attention and lets you immerse yourself in the adventure of the graphic novel storyline. We’ve done everything to make the experience authentic: from the smooth futuristic navigational elements to just the right color scheme to fit the graphic novel’s plot.

It’s not just an AR mobile app, it’s an additional layer of experience, providing comic fans with original content, videos, and a seamless UX to make use of the AR features.

Readers can bring their favorite characters to life just by holding the AR camera over the comic book page. All characters have their individual and unique scenario presets that change in response to user actions like tilting, lifting, or shaking, which in turn makes characters responsive and life-like.

By visualizing the printed version and pairing it with augmented reality, the app establishes a bridge between traditional and digital reading, which boosts the reader’s engagement.