Virtual Reality 360° Image Sharing Platform

Image sharing in VR is an integral part of an interactive social experience today. VR game and app users often need room to upload just a few select screenshots or share some quickly captured footage with friends. Others may wish to allow the public to tag their uploads or share them straight to social networks.

A number of companies are currently maintaining content platforms for video sharing in Virtual Reality, while platforms focusing on 360-degree images are not that easy to find.

VRCHIVE user account can be accessed from various VR apps. Integration of WebVR API functionality enables users to explore photo galleries and the rest of the website right from their headsets. Automated screenshot tagging and enhanced filtering options allow navigating through images really fast. The uploading process is simple, as all it requires is just to move an image to the Drag&Drop area.

In addition to the website, we have introduced ‘Eyeshot’ plugin for Unity which is a free and simple utility for saving 3D screenshots. The plugin captures a 360° equirectangular panorama of the player’s in-game surroundings and saves it for later views.