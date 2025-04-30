Is your digital marketplace struggling with high fees and a lack of user trust? Break free from the limitations of Web2 with a custom Web3 marketplace. Attract and retain users by offering them a stake in the marketplace's success, radically lower transaction costs, and unparalleled security.
Our strategists partner with you to dissect your concept, pinpointing the ideal blockchain, features, and tokenomics. We help you craft a marketplace that's not just functional, but a magnet for your target users.
Think beyond simple buy/sell buttons. We integrate dynamic features like auctions, instant liquidity pools, sophisticated filtering, and social engagement tools to create a vibrant hub that keeps users hooked and transactions flowing.
PixelPlex builds your marketplace on a fortress of security. We conduct exhaustive smart contract audits, integrate leading hardware and software wallets, implement multi-layered security protocols and best dApp development practices.
With Web3 development, we streamline everything from wallet onboarding to transaction confirmations, making your marketplace as easy and approachable as the top Web2 platforms.
Our team brings the deep expertise in blockchain, smart contract engineering, and decentralized app development necessary to build your custom marketplace from the ground up and ensure it operates flawlessly as you grow.
Our end-to-end project management ensures a seamless launch, integrating flawlessly with your existing infrastructure to foster growth and community.
At the heart of every decentralized marketplace lies smart contract development. Our developers engineer robust, gas-optimized smart contracts that automate transactions and enforce rules with cryptographic precision.
In the decentralized world, your brand is your bond. From sleek interfaces to engaging user flows, we design for adoption, ensuring your marketplace becomes a landmark destination.
We develop custom Web3 wallets, allowing users to effortlessly manage their digital assets. Our expertise extends to integrating a wide array of popular third-party wallets, ensuring a frictionless onboarding experience for your entire user base.
We implement DAO structures and governance tools that empower your community to participate in the platform's future. By giving them a voice in key decisions, you foster unparalleled loyalty and drive organic growth.
Elevate your marketplace with powerful features like decentralized identity (DID) solutions, AI-powered analytics for market insights, cross-chain bridges for asset interoperability and fiat on/off-ramps for mainstream accessibility.
See the tangible results we’ve achieved for companies in your industry through our Web3 expertise.
Our Web3 marketplace development company designed a feature-rich mobile platform for Android and iOS. It allows users to securely buy, sell, store, and manage their cryptocurrencies on the go.
An AI-powered IP protection platform that is set to help NFT creators, projects, brands, and marketplaces to track and prevent the infringement of their intellectual property in the Web3 space.
Advanced Web3 tool that safeguards users from scams, including malicious transactions, dangerous smart contracts, and honeypots.
A development strategy for the first globally compliant decentralized multi-asset marketplace that will accommodate traders and investors all over the globe.
We measure our success by the success of our clients. Here are some of their stories:
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
This is more than a platform – it's the heart of a new decentralized economy for your business. Our expertise goes beyond basic listings to architect a dynamic, self-sustaining ecosystem that attracts and retains a loyal user base.
Our methodology prioritizes immutable smart contracts, decentralized identity solutions, and robust on-chain governance models. Every build is concluded with exhaustive testing and independent security audits.
For over 12 years we've been building blockchain-based marketplaces. Our Web3 marketplace development company is an active participant in the Web3 space. We build the tools we use, contributing to the technology.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Your platform will become a vibrant, self-governing economy where participants are true stakeholders, not just users – you’ll incentivize positive behavior, reward contributions, and create a powerful network effect that drives organic growth and loyalty.
Your Web3 marketplace will be ready to seamlessly integrate new blockchain technologies, layer-2 scaling solutions, and evolving standards without a costly overhaul. Your vision is future-proofed from day one.
Through integrated wallet solutions, fiat-onramps, and gas-optimized smart contracts you’ll give a seamless user experience that feels as familiar as Web2. The result is a marketplace that is accessible to crypto-natives and newcomers alike.
Web3 platform can interact with a broader ecosystem of decentralized applications. This composability unlocks new use cases, enhances liquidity, and allows your marketplace to become a foundational layer for other projects.
Decentralized governance structures foster a deeply engaged user base that is invested in the long-term success of the platform. By giving your community a voice, you transform them from passive users into passionate clients.
Starting at
$55,000+
We assist with a full-cycle marketplace development, keeping in mind your business challenges and desired functionalities.
What's included:
Need advanced features like auctions, minting engines, or multi-chain support? Our Web3 marketplace development company provides a detailed custom quote.
With over 450 completed projects, we understand how to meet your industry's unique needs, from compliance to customer engagement.
A custom Web3 marketplace will offer unparalleled security, transparency, and efficiency. Move beyond traditional banking systems and into a world of decentralized financial instruments.
Revolutionize the customer experience with a Web3 marketplace that fosters true ownership, loyalty, and engagement. Build a vibrant, community-centric ecosystem around your brand.
Build an unbreakable chain of trust and transparency from source to consumer. Our Web3 marketplaces provide a single source of truth for all stakeholders, eliminating disputes and enhancing efficiency.
Health is a personal, continuous journey, not a series of appointments. An AI application will support this journey, learning from individual patient data to empower clinicians and patients with proactive care tools.
A property is an asset embedded in a dynamic community. With AI application development services, we build apps that capture the living pulse of the market, learning from subtle economic shifts to uncover opportunities that static analyses miss.
Energy operations are a high-stakes balance of precision and unpredictability. AI brings a new level of intelligence to the field, learning from every sensor and data point to create a self-aware operational environment.
Your platform's development should be innovative and robust. Here’s how we’ll create your perfect Web3 marketplace:
We delve into the heart of your concept, understanding your target users, and pinpointing the unique value you'll bring to the Web3 space. We strategize on the core mechanics that will drive your marketplace's success.
Deliverables
Our design team crafts an immersive user experience. We focus on a visually stunning interface that makes navigating the decentralized landscape seamless for everyone, from crypto natives to newcomers.
Deliverables
Our blockchain architects design a robust and secure foundation for your marketplace. We prioritize the safety of user assets and data integrity, implementing cutting-edge security protocols to build a trustworthy platform.
Deliverables
This is where your vision becomes a functional reality. Our developers bring the designs to life, building out the core features and integrating the necessary blockchain functionalities for a seamless user experience.
Deliverables
We conduct rigorous testing across all layers of the application to ensure a flawless and secure user experience. Our comprehensive approach guarantees your marketplace is ready for a successful launch on the mainnet.
Deliverables
The launch is just the beginning. We provide ongoing support to ensure your marketplace remains at the forefront of innovation. We're your long-term partner in growth, helping you adapt to the evolving Web3 landscape.
Deliverables
We are experts in Web3 marketplace development and have a deep understanding of the key technologies behind them.
We build smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, taking full advantage of Cardano's interoperable, sustainable, and scalable nature.
Our Web3 specialists use the Polkadot network to create high-performance, interoperable dApps, exchange platforms, and NFT marketplaces.
We deliver secure and dependable smart contracts and dApps, and also provide consulting and auditing for existing Ethereum solutions.
We specialize in creating custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable dApps, utilizing best practices to improve your business operations.
Our team builds a full suite of Web3 products, including dApps, smart contracts, and DeFi solutions, leveraging the high speed and scalability of the Solana network.
We develop smart contracts and DeFi applications on the BNB Chain, capitalizing on its EVM compatibility, cross-chain functionality, rapid transactions, and low costs.
We deliver streamlined Web3 marketplaces on the Polygon network, and we can also help you connect your existing projects to the Polygon ecosystem for enhanced functionality. .
Leverage the power of the Flow blockchain with our expertise in building scalable decentralized applications, engaging games, and dynamic NFT marketplaces, all powered by secure Cadence smart contracts.
We create secure and immutable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain, using Layer 2 solutions to enhance scalability and performance.
As certified TON partners, we have extensive experience with its fast and scalable network. We build solutions like dApps and Telegram Mini Apps specifically designed for high transaction volumes and mass-market appeal.
Being official Hedera partners enables us to create secure, high-speed applications for businesses. Our team leverages the fairness and security of Hedera's hashgraph consensus to deliver robust and powerful solutions.
We build scalable platforms using Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. Our primary focus is on developing Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that provide substantial reductions in transaction costs.
DAML apps that we build can be deployed on various ledgers, such solutions can work together seamlessly, providing transparency for complicated multi-party workflows.
Have a groundbreaking idea in AI or blockchain? We have the deep technical expertise to bring it to life.
A Web3 marketplace is a decentralized, community-owned platform built on blockchain technology. Unlike traditional Web2 marketplaces, it offers users a stake in the platform's success, significantly lower transaction fees, and enhanced security and trust.
We help you overcome key challenges such as turning a concept into a viable plan, implementing engaging features beyond simple transactions, ensuring high-level security through smart contract audits, and designing a user-friendly interface to prevent customer drop-off.
Security is a top priority. We conduct exhaustive smart contract audits, integrate leading hardware and software wallets, and implement multi-layered security protocols to create a highly secure environment for all transactions and assets.
The starting cost for developing a Web3 marketplace is around $55,000. This includes strategy, UI/UX design, smart contract architecture, backend development, full testing, and deployment. We provide a detailed custom quote for more advanced features.
Our process is a six-step journey: Discovery & ideation → UI/UX design → Architecture & security → Development & implementation → Testing & deployment → Growth & support. This ensures a robust and innovative platform from concept to launch and beyond.
With over 12 years of experience and 450+ completed projects, we are active participants in the Web3 space. We focus on building a self-sustaining economic engine for your business, not just a platform, ensuring a trustless and secure ecosystem that we are a part of ourselves.
Navigate the future of tech. Our blog is your essential resource for the latest Web3 ideas, strategies, and inspiring trends.