We forge your business rules into secure, self-executing Solidity code. We deploy it on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), creating a transparent and immutable agreement that runs exactly as programmed – no central party or middleman required.
We obsessively engineer your contract's operational footprint, minimizing its computational steps and data-handling routines to shield your users from unpredictable gas spikes.
We implement a "checks-effects-interactions" pattern as a core discipline, ensuring all internal state changes are finalized before your contract ever calls an external one, neutralizing this common attack vector.
We architect your application logic using a proxy-based design, allowing your core business rules to be seamlessly upgraded while your contract's permanent address and critical data remain stable.
We forge your token by strictly adhering to established ERC interface standards, ensuring your asset is immediately compatible and composable with the entire global DeFi and wallet ecosystem.
We identify the minimum "golden record" of data that requires decentralized trust, anchoring it on-chain while integrating with oracles and decentralized storage for all your heavier, off-chain data.
Think of us as your embedded EVM specialists. We translate your precise business logic into efficient, gas-conscious bytecode, handling the low-level complexities so your team can focus on the user experience.
Let us forge your business rules into immutable, self-executing code. Your app's core logic will thrive with Ethereum development, the world's most secure and decentralized settlement layer.
Your specific business rules are encoded into bespoke Solidity code, architected from the ground up. This process ensures the contract's logic is a perfect, immutable representation of your unique operational needs.
Launch your digital assets, from fungible ERC-20 utility tokens to dynamic, metadata-rich ERC-721 NFTs. Our implementation relies on rigorously audited standards (like OpenZeppelin) to guarantee immediate compatibility with global exchanges and wallets.
Your financial mechanisms, from staking rewards to token vesting schedules, are built directly into the protocol. We engineer the autonomous logic for liquidity pools and asset management, creating systems that operate with mathematical precision 24/7.
An efficient contract is vital for user adoption on Ethereum's busy network. We rigorously optimize your contract's execution path, minimizing the computational steps for every function to drastically reduce transaction fees for your end-users.
We embed security at the architectural level. Our process includes implementing re-entrancy guards, access control patterns, and the checks-effects-interactions pattern to ensure your code is robust against common exploits.
We translate complex ideas into practical, deployable solutions, review our Ethereum use cases outlined here to see how.
A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.
A DeFi platform featuring fair token distribution, clear liquidity programs, and community-led governance that incentivizes long-term user commitment.
We analyzed PRISM smart contracts, identified bugs, and vulnerabilities, and gave advice on how to keep the platform running smoothly. We fixed all the issues detected and afterwards successfully passed a smart contract audit.
ProCoffee is an easy-to-use mobile app with integrated blockchain capabilities that lets you order coffee online from your favourite coffee shop and take it away when it’s ready.
We created an online platform for reward and donation-based crowdfunding built on Ethereum smart contracts with its own KickCoin token. The KickICO platform has $500M in revenue up to date.
Our work isn't done until our clients have a success story to tell. Here are a few:
PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available
Co-Founder & COO
Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.
They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea
Co-Founder
Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.
They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.
Senior Manager
The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.
Security is our absolute foundation. We use an adversarial development mindset to ensure our deployed contracts have a zero-exploit track record, building them as vaults, not targets.
Our deep history in blockchain development – starting since the Ethereum inception – gives us the context to choose future-proof coding patterns and avoid costly, outdated liabilities.
We actively use the tools and protocols we build on mainnet. This philosophy ensures we fully understand real-world gas costs and security risks from the perspective of an owner, not just a service provider.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B+
raised by clients
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Your application is born with a direct connection to the largest ecosystem in DeFi. This allows your contract to natively tap into billions of dollars in liquidity for swaps, lending, and yield generation from day one.
We design your contracts to be "composable," allowing them to securely talk to the vast universe of existing Ethereum protocols. This lets you inherit the features of multi-billion dollar platforms, adding massive utility without building it all from scratch.
We write your contract's logic so that complex operations are "atomic" or "all-or-nothing." This ensures a multi-step trade or agreement either completes perfectly or fails safely, protecting all parties from being stuck in a bad state.
We use battle-tested, universal standards (like ERC-20 for tokens or ERC-721 for NFTs). This ensures your digital assets are immediately compatible with every major wallet, marketplace, and DeFi protocol, giving them instant utility.
We build your contracts with a modern, L2-centric architecture. This gives you the flexibility to run high-speed, low-cost operations on networks like Arbitrum or Polygon, while still anchoring your security and value to the main Ethereum chain.
Your contract’s rules, once deployed, are immutable and transparently auditable. This allows you to verifiably guarantee to your users that their assets and data are theirs alone, free from the risk of censorship or third-party interference.
Starting at
$10,000+
Launch your project on the Ethereum network with a secure, optimized, and professionally developed smart contract.
What's included:
Need a full dApp, a complex DeFi protocol, or a formal third-party audit? We provide a detailed custom quote.
To take your decentralized concept from an idea to immutable, gas-efficient code on the world's most battle-tested network, we follow a rigorous, security-first process that puts your logic at the center of a trustless world.
First, we map your business rules directly to the "can't be broken" logic of the Ethereum network. We define the core on-chain truths and the exact conditions under which they can change, establishing the permanent, automated rules of your dApp.
Deliverables
We design your contracts to work with the EVM, not against it. This means a modular, upgradeable system that separates your logic, your permanent data, and your permissions, ensuring your dApp is flexible, secure, and cheap for your users to interact with.
Deliverables
On Ethereum, every operation costs money. We meticulously test every function to find the most efficient code paths, protecting your users from high gas fees while simultaneously simulating every known Ethereum attack vector to ensure your logic is ironclad.
Deliverables
Our developers write clean, well-documented Solidity code that adheres to the latest security standards. We build automated pipelines that test every commit, producing a reliable and auditable codebase that’s ready for formal review and the mainnet.
Deliverables
We bridge the gap between your dApp and your user's wallet. We provide clear libraries and integration points so your website can easily read data from the blockchain and prompt users for secure, human-readable transaction approvals.
Deliverables
This is the go-live moment. We execute the battle-tested deployment scripts to make your contracts a permanent part of the Ethereum blockchain and immediately verify the source code on Etherscan, giving every user absolute, public proof.
Deliverables
We specialize in combining Distributed Ledger Technology with intelligent systems to create data-centric solutions that drive new business models.
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Domain
Industry
Protocols
Our Ethereum smart contract development company uses a "checks-effects-interactions" pattern, re-entrancy guards, and access control to ensure a zero-exploit security track record.
We rigorously optimize your contract’s code and execution path, minimizing computational steps to drastically reduce transaction fees for your end-users, ensuring gas efficiency.
Yes, we offer Ethereum smart contract development services using a proxy-based design, which allows your core business logic to be seamlessly upgraded while the permanent contract address and data remain stable.
We strictly adhere to established ERC interface standards (like ERC-20, ERC-721, etc.) during token and NFT engineering to guarantee immediate and universal compatibility.
Our standard Ethereum smart contract development solutions include strategic consultation, single contract development, comprehensive unit testing, and deployment support to the mainnet.
We act as embedded EVM specialists, translating your business logic into efficient, gas-conscious code, backed by 13+ years of blockchain expertise and a deep focus on security.
