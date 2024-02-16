Ethereum smart contract development services background

Ethereum Smart Contract
Development Services

A traditional agreement is a promise. An Ethereum contract is a guarantee.

We forge your business rules into secure, self-executing Solidity code. We deploy it on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), creating a transparent and immutable agreement that runs exactly as programmed – no central party or middleman required.

Challenges we solve

Worried that high gas fees will kill your user adoption?

We obsessively engineer your contract's operational footprint, minimizing its computational steps and data-handling routines to shield your users from unpredictable gas spikes.

Scared your contract will be drained by a re-entrancy attack?

We implement a "checks-effects-interactions" pattern as a core discipline, ensuring all internal state changes are finalized before your contract ever calls an external one, neutralizing this common attack vector.

Trapped by the "immutable" nature of deployed code?

We architect your application logic using a proxy-based design, allowing your core business rules to be seamlessly upgraded while your contract's permanent address and critical data remain stable.

Need a token that all wallets and exchanges instantly recognize?

We forge your token by strictly adhering to established ERC interface standards, ensuring your asset is immediately compatible and composable with the entire global DeFi and wallet ecosystem.

Think you have to put all your expensive data on-chain?

We identify the minimum "golden record" of data that requires decentralized trust, anchoring it on-chain while integrating with oracles and decentralized storage for all your heavier, off-chain data.

Your dev team is brilliant at Web2, but Solidity looks alien?

Think of us as your embedded EVM specialists. We translate your precise business logic into efficient, gas-conscious bytecode, handling the low-level complexities so your team can focus on the user experience.

Let us forge your business rules into immutable, self-executing code. Your app's core logic will thrive with Ethereum development, the world's most secure and decentralized settlement layer.

Custom smart contract development

Your specific business rules are encoded into bespoke Solidity code, architected from the ground up. This process ensures the contract's logic is a perfect, immutable representation of your unique operational needs.

Token & NFT engineering (ERC standards)

Launch your digital assets, from fungible ERC-20 utility tokens to dynamic, metadata-rich ERC-721 NFTs. Our implementation relies on rigorously audited standards (like OpenZeppelin) to guarantee immediate compatibility with global exchanges and wallets.

DeFi protocol & financial logic

Your financial mechanisms, from staking rewards to token vesting schedules, are built directly into the protocol. We engineer the autonomous logic for liquidity pools and asset management, creating systems that operate with mathematical precision 24/7.

Gas & efficiency optimization

An efficient contract is vital for user adoption on Ethereum's busy network. We rigorously optimize your contract's execution path, minimizing the computational steps for every function to drastically reduce transaction fees for your end-users.

Smart contract audit and architecture security

We embed security at the architectural level. Our process includes implementing re-entrancy guards, access control patterns, and the checks-effects-interactions pattern to ensure your code is robust against common exploits.

Case studies

We translate complex ideas into practical, deployable solutions, review our Ethereum use cases outlined here to see how.

Community-governed DeFi platform

A community-controlled DeFi hub offering a suite of services like lending, staking, and a launchpad. It relies on secure smart contracts for its operations and is built for cross-chain compatibility.

  • Native platform token development
  • Deployed 60+ staking pools to grow participation
  • Migration of core components to Solana
  • Reached $71.18M total value staked
  • Community-driven governance and rewards
DeFi platform for fair decentralization and token distribution

A DeFi platform featuring fair token distribution, clear liquidity programs, and community-led governance that incentivizes long-term user commitment.

  • Fair token distribution & governance
  • Dynamic staking & liquidity management
  • Integrated tools for transparent yield farming
  • Solidity and C++ smart contract support
  • Proof of Weighted Randomness (PoWR) consensus
Smart contract analysis and security check for the NFT marketplace

We analyzed PRISM smart contracts, identified bugs, and vulnerabilities, and gave advice on how to keep the platform running smoothly. We fixed all the issues detected and afterwards successfully passed a smart contract audit.

  • Zero critical vulnerabilities
  • Enhanced system security
  • Secured transaction flow
  • Enforced marketplace exclusivity
  • Future-proofing capability
Super convenient mobile solution for coffee drinkers and baristas

ProCoffee is an easy-to-use mobile app with integrated blockchain capabilities that lets you order coffee online from your favourite coffee shop and take it away when it’s ready.

  • Contactless payment for your order + QR-code payment
  • Compatibility with different devices
  • Deposits and loyalty programs
  • Convenient barista and client dashboards
  • Real-time order monitoring
Ethereum-based online platform for crowdfunding and ICOs

We created an online platform for reward and donation-based crowdfunding built on Ethereum smart contracts with its own KickCoin token. The KickICO platform has $500M in revenue up to date.

  • ICO with a hidden cap
  • Token dividend distribution on smart contract level
  • ICO smart contract generator, running entirely on Ethereum blockchain
  • A server layer with an API for seamless integration
Clients’ reviews

Our work isn't done until our clients have a success story to tell. Here are a few:

  • PixelPlex is very professional and always readily available

    Adam Greenwood, Co-Founder & COO

    Adam Greenwood

    Co-Founder & COO

    Thanks to PixelPlex’s work, the client now has a fully operational wallet prototype. The team has delivered on time and solved bugs promptly. They’re also very communicative, professional, responsive, and available, leveraging communication platforms such as Zoom and Slack.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They’re able to suggest solutions and better alternatives as opposed to just agreeing to our every idea

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder

    Through a mindfully built MVP and experience-backed consultation, PixelPlex has helped the client establish a customer base in various sectors. Apart from having in-depth blockchain-related knowledge, the team sports a high level of organization and attention to detail.

    5.0Rating 5.0
    Clutch

  • They gave us a lot of advice that we, in turn, could sell to our customers again — that was really good.

    Anonymous, Senior Manager

    Anonymous

    Senior Manager

    The level of insight and detailed knowledge delivered by the PixelPlex team blew away the client’s expectations. Their team showed new perspectives and provided valuable suggestions for improving the product. Dedicated and creative, the team was a true asset.

    4.5Rating 4.5
    Clutch

Why choose PixelPlex

Zero-exploit DNA

Security is our absolute foundation. We use an adversarial development mindset to ensure our deployed contracts have a zero-exploit track record, building them as vaults, not targets.

13+ years of blockchain expertise

Our deep history in blockchain development – starting since the Ethereum inception – gives us the context to choose future-proof coding patterns and avoid costly, outdated liabilities.

Developers who are also users

We actively use the tools and protocols we build on mainnet. This philosophy ensures we fully understand real-world gas costs and security risks from the perspective of an owner, not just a service provider.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B+

raised by clients

$50M+

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

exploits since day 1

3Unicorn icon

unicorns exceeding $1B in value

Key benefits of Ethereum smart contract development

1.

Instant access to the world's deepest digital liquidity

Your application is born with a direct connection to the largest ecosystem in DeFi. This allows your contract to natively tap into billions of dollars in liquidity for swaps, lending, and yield generation from day one.

2.

Build with "Money Legos" for exponential power

We design your contracts to be "composable," allowing them to securely talk to the vast universe of existing Ethereum protocols. This lets you inherit the features of multi-billion dollar platforms, adding massive utility without building it all from scratch.

3.

Guarantee the safety of complex exchanges

We write your contract's logic so that complex operations are "atomic" or "all-or-nothing." This ensures a multi-step trade or agreement either completes perfectly or fails safely, protecting all parties from being stuck in a bad state.

4.

Create assets that are universally compatible

We use battle-tested, universal standards (like ERC-20 for tokens or ERC-721 for NFTs). This ensures your digital assets are immediately compatible with every major wallet, marketplace, and DeFi protocol, giving them instant utility.

5.

Anchor to security, scale with Layer 2s

We build your contracts with a modern, L2-centric architecture. This gives you the flexibility to run high-speed, low-cost operations on networks like Arbitrum or Polygon, while still anchoring your security and value to the main Ethereum chain.

6.

Offer your users true, uncensorable ownership

Your contract’s rules, once deployed, are immutable and transparently auditable. This allows you to verifiably guarantee to your users that their assets and data are theirs alone, free from the risk of censorship or third-party interference.

Cost of Ethereum smart contract development services

Starting at

$10,000+

Launch your project on the Ethereum network with a secure, optimized, and professionally developed smart contract.

What's included:

  • Strategic consultation & logic design
  • Single smart contract development
  • Comprehensive unit testing
  • Testnet deployment & validation
  • Mainnet deployment support

Need a full dApp, a complex DeFi protocol, or a formal third-party audit? We provide a detailed custom quote.

Ethereum smart contract development process

To take your decentralized concept from an idea to immutable, gas-efficient code on the world's most battle-tested network, we follow a rigorous, security-first process that puts your logic at the center of a trustless world.

1. Protocol & logic definition

2. EVM-native system architecture

3. Gas optimization & attack simulation

4. Secure solidity implementation

5. Front-end connection & wallet experience

6. Mainnet launch & Etherscan verification

Protocol & logic definition

First, we map your business rules directly to the "can't be broken" logic of the Ethereum network. We define the core on-chain truths and the exact conditions under which they can change, establishing the permanent, automated rules of your dApp.

Deliverables

  • On-chain state architecture
  • User permission and role matrix
  • Business logic and state change diagrams

EVM-native system architecture

We design your contracts to work with the EVM, not against it. This means a modular, upgradeable system that separates your logic, your permanent data, and your permissions, ensuring your dApp is flexible, secure, and cheap for your users to interact with.

Deliverables

  • Contract architecture diagram (showing interactions)
  • Data structure and permanent data layout
  • Upgradeability strategy (proxy patterns)

Gas optimization & attack simulation

On Ethereum, every operation costs money. We meticulously test every function to find the most efficient code paths, protecting your users from high gas fees while simultaneously simulating every known Ethereum attack vector to ensure your logic is ironclad.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive test scenarios (including economic exploits)
  • Gas efficiency and transaction cost report
  • Common attack vector analysis (e.g., re-entrancy)

Secure solidity implementation

Our developers write clean, well-documented Solidity code that adheres to the latest security standards. We build automated pipelines that test every commit, producing a reliable and auditable codebase that’s ready for formal review and the mainnet.

Deliverables

  • Version-controlled solidity source code
  • Automated unit and integration test suite
  • Security and best-practice checklist report

Front-end connection & wallet experience

We bridge the gap between your dApp and your user's wallet. We provide clear libraries and integration points so your website can easily read data from the blockchain and prompt users for secure, human-readable transaction approvals.

Deliverables

  • Contract interaction library (ABI and deployed addresses)
  • Front-end integration blueprints
  • Wallet connection and transaction handling strategy

Mainnet launch & Etherscan verification

This is the go-live moment. We execute the battle-tested deployment scripts to make your contracts a permanent part of the Ethereum blockchain and immediately verify the source code on Etherscan, giving every user absolute, public proof.

Deliverables

  • Mainnet deployment scripts
  • Verified source code on Etherscan
  • Post-launch permissions and ownership transfer plan

Blockchain technology stack

We assess various leading blockchain networks and hand-pick the one that delivers the perfect balance of security and transaction speed for your specific needs.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Solana

Cardano

Polkadot

Flow

Polygon

Bitcoin

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hedera

Echo

Quorum

Graphene

EOS

Corda

Dash

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

C++

C#

Angular

Python

React

NextJS

NestJS

JS

Express

Swift

Kotlin

GO

Cadence

Node.js

Our signature domains

We specialize in combining Distributed Ledger Technology with intelligent systems to create data-centric solutions that drive new business models.

Blockchain

We build custom protocols, secure and audited smart contracts, and high-performance, integrated dApps and wallets.
Tokenization

We create comprehensive ecosystems and bespoke asset frameworks with integrated on-chain trading to manage and exchange tokenized assets seamlessly.
Data science

Our services transform complex, raw data into actionable insights and automated decision-making to unlock hidden value.
Machine learning

We handle the full development lifecycle, including custom model creation, computer vision, and natural language processing, ensuring complete system integration.
Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
  • This is a casual introduction to see if we're a good fit for each other. Even a rough idea is a great starting point!
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
  • We'll ask about your objectives, target audience, and desired functionalities. You’ll get expert input on technology, timeline, and best-fit solutions tailored to your business.
STEP 3

Tailored project plan & estimate

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
  • You’ll know exactly what to expect — with no hidden surprises.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.
  • Expect dedicated communication, clear milestones, and real progress from day one.

FAQ

What security practices does your Ethereum smart contract development company use to prevent exploits?

Our Ethereum smart contract development company uses a "checks-effects-interactions" pattern, re-entrancy guards, and access control to ensure a zero-exploit security track record.

How do your Ethereum smart contract development services handle the issue of high gas fees?

We rigorously optimize your contract’s code and execution path, minimizing computational steps to drastically reduce transaction fees for your end-users, ensuring gas efficiency.

Can my contract logic be updated after deployment, given the immutable nature of smart contracts?

Yes, we offer Ethereum smart contract development services using a proxy-based design, which allows your core business logic to be seamlessly upgraded while the permanent contract address and data remain stable.

How do you ensure my token will be instantly compatible with all major wallets and exchanges?

We strictly adhere to established ERC interface standards (like ERC-20, ERC-721, etc.) during token and NFT engineering to guarantee immediate and universal compatibility.

What is included in your standard Ethereum smart contract development solutions package?

Our standard Ethereum smart contract development solutions include strategic consultation, single contract development, comprehensive unit testing, and deployment support to the mainnet.

Why should my team choose your Ethereum smart contract development company over a general Web3 firm?

We act as embedded EVM specialists, translating your business logic into efficient, gas-conscious code, backed by 13+ years of blockchain expertise and a deep focus on security.

Read our blog

Find expert views on how Ethereum is fundamental to the future of finance and collaboration.

Our comprehensive suite of blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
