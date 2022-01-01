Project features

In a world where people are always in a rush and don’t have the time and patience to wait, ordering apps offer real benefits. Our team has designed an all-time mobile application that clicks with both customers and baristas.

This kind of mobile application proves to be especially opportune during the pandemic times, when we are required to adhere to social distancing rules and minimise crowding in public places but still want to support our much-loved coffee shops and prevent them from closing.