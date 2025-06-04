Your users live on a dozen different devices. Your application shouldn't be a fractured reflection of your brand. With Flutter, we build interfaces so fluid and beautiful they feel native to every device – because with its direct compilation, they are.
We eliminate the “either/or” choice. Using Flutter, we forge a single, elegant codebase that unfolds into pixel-perfect native experiences on iOS, Android, web, and even desktop.
Flutter isn't about giving your brand a blank canvas. From fluid animations that guide the user to complex visual gestures that define your app's feel, we ensure your app is an experience, not just another interface.
Flutter compiles directly to native ARM and x64 machine code, communicating with the platform without a clunky bridge. This means we deliver a silky-smooth, 60/120fps experience that feels indistinguishable from a native-built app.
The market moves too fast for slow development. Flutter's stateful hot reload allows us to iterate at the speed of thought. We can sculpt your UI, test logic, and fix bugs in real-time, often while on a call with you.
We provide a single, cohesive team of Flutter experts fluent in one language: Dart. This streamlines communication, accelerates your roadmap, and results in a clean, consistent, and easily maintainable product.
We turn your ideas into a unified, high-performance app for every screen, from iOS and Android to web and desktop. We handle everything from design to launch, ensuring a powerful debut.
We build one pixel-perfect UI that delivers a consistent, stunning experience everywhere. It's about sculpting a single, expressive brand identity with universal deployment.
Your users will feel the speed. We leverage Flutter's engine for buttery-smooth 60/120fps animations and instant response times. This is native performance at the silicon level.
We engineer platform channels that connect your Flutter UI to native hardware. Your app will tap into cameras, sensors, and biometrics, becoming one with the device.
We connect your app to any backend – REST, Firebase, GraphQL – and integrate essential services like Stripe and analytics platforms. Your app becomes a fully-featured, data-driven engine.
We ensure a smooth journey from concept to reality. We guide you through every phase – from initial planning and design to development, testing, and deployment – to make your app ready for success.
We help companies like yours succeed with Flutter development services. Explore the results we've achieved for your industry.
A multi-platform social gaming ecosystem for a tabletop title with over a million players – a Facebook game bot, web and mobile apps, and a platform that lets users digitally dominate territory in real time.
An enterprise IoT mobile app development completed by PixelPlex. Solution works with BLE devices, captures, stores, and analyzes motion and dynamics data.
A cutting-edge, blockchain-enabled mobile health application that has the potential to make users across the globe healthier and more delighted with their lives.
We don't try to fit your vision into a pre-built box – our Flutter development company crafts an interface that is uniquely yours, animated with purpose, and engineered to feel more responsive and intuitive than even some native apps.
Our journey in software engineering began long before Flutter existed. It's why we approach every project with a zero-exploit mindset. We build fortress-like applications where security is the fundamental principle upon which your user's trust is built.
We use what we build, every single day. When we push the boundaries of performance and solve complex UX challenges, we're often solving them for ourselves first. This gives us an unparalleled, real-world expertise you won't find anywhere else.
$50M+
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
450+
projects completed
0
exploits since day 1
$1.2B+
raised by clients
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
3
unicorns exceeding $1B in value
Top blockchain
company 2024
Instead of doubling your budget and timeline to build separate apps for iOS and Android, you invest once. You reach your entire target market from day one, not one half now and the other later.
The traditional app development cycle is slow – weeks of waiting for a new build to see a simple change. With Flutter, we modify your app live, in front of your eyes.
Generic, template-like apps fail to capture customers. Flutter gives us complete control over every pixel on the screen, freeing us from the rigid design constraints of standard mobile platforms.
Unlike older cross-platform technologies, Flutter compiles directly into native machine code. This means your app, and any web development services built with it, runs with the raw speed and responsiveness of a natively built app.
Built by Google, backed by the community. Flutter is a long-term play, ensuring your app is inherently adaptable and ready for the next wave of devices without costly overhauls.
Starting at
$30,000+
Get a high-performance, beautiful, and market-ready application for both iOS and Android from a single, efficient codebase.
What's included:
Need a web or desktop version, payment gateways, or a custom backend? We provide a detailed custom quote.
With a single, elegant codebase, we deliver Flutter mobile app development services and other solutions that provide your users with a flawless, consistent, and high-performance experience.
In a sector where trust and speed are paramount, a fragmented user experience is a liability. We use Flutter to deliver secure, and unified brand experience, ensuring your financial tools feel premium and reliable on every platform.
Flutter’s expressive UI toolkit allows us to build beautiful, custom shopping experiences that capture your brand's unique identity, with fluid animations and interactions that turn casual browsers into loyal customers.
With Flutter, we build robust, cross-platform logistics tools that provide real-time data and functionality to every stakeholder, eliminating operational silos and delays.
Ensure absolute consistency for both patients and providers. We build secure, HIPAA-compliant healthcare apps from one codebase, guaranteeing that critical health data are identical and dependable across all devices.
Showcase properties with the visual fidelity they deserve. We leverage Flutter's high-performance rendering engine to create stunning real estate apps with smooth virtual tours, galleries, and interactive maps.
We use Flutter to engineer rugged, high-performance applications for the energy sector that can handle complex data visualization and offline data capture on a variety of mobile and desktop devices.
Your app's development should be as fluid and expressive as its final design. Here’s how we sculpt your vision into a multi-platform masterpiece:
We start by mapping your business goals. We explore how a single, elegant codebase can capture your market across iOS, android, web, and desktop, ensuring your core idea remains consistent and powerful, no matter the screen.
Deliverables
This is where we design an interface that's not just usable, but unforgettable. Leveraging Flutter's pixel-perfect control, we create a visually rich and branded experience that feels fluid and responsive.
Deliverables
We engineer a robust, scalable foundation from a single, clean codebase. This unified approach not only accelerates development but also simplifies security, ensuring that your application is fast, reliable, and secure.
Deliverables
Using Flutter's hot reload, we build and iterate in real-time, allowing for instant feedback and rapid progress. You’ll see your pixel-perfect designs come to life as a fully functional, high-performance application.
Deliverables
Our comprehensive testing covers UI, logic, and performance across all target devices to guarantee a consistent, bug-free, and delightful user experience before we deploy to any app store.
Deliverables
We provide ongoing support and strategic guidance, leveraging the power of a single codebase to roll out new features, updates, and fixes simultaneously across all platforms, keeping you ahead of the curve.
Deliverables
You've got the vision, we've got the technical know-how to build it.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
Engage us for integrated quality assurance services, and our experts will advise on QA strategy and optimize software testing costs.
We’ll balance manual testing with QA automation to ensure consistent performance for all possible use cases and devices.
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development Services
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Insights News View Blog
Flutter is ideal for reaching all your users with a single, beautiful app. As a leading Flutter development company, we craft apps to feel uniquely native on every device, with custom animations and a fluid user experience that captures your brand's identity.
Building one app for both iOS and Android halves your development effort. Our Flutter development agency uses a unified codebase and hot reload technology to accelerate the process, reduce costs, and simplify ongoing maintenance, letting you launch faster and with less overhead.
Your app will perform flawlessly. Unlike older cross-platform tools, our Flutter development services result in code that compiles directly to native machine code. This ensures a responsive, smooth user experience that’s indistinguishable from a native app, with a design that's completely customized to your specifications.
We guide you from concept to launch and beyond. Our process includes everything from initial strategy, custom UI/UX design, and development to rigorous QA testing and app store deployment. Our goal is to ensure a powerful and successful debut for your app.
Our Flutter development company provides ongoing support and strategic guidance. Thanks to the single codebase, we can roll out new features, updates, and fixes simultaneously across all platforms, keeping your app current and competitive with minimal effort.
Your guide to the future of tech. Our blog brings you the latest software development strategies, ideas, and inspiring trends.