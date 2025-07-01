Canton.Network wallet development services

Wallets on Canton work differently. Instead of public addresses, they’re built on Parties and participant nodes – we turn that foundation into wallets that enable fast onboarding and flawless cross-domain transactions.
We design wallets around Canton's unique identity model that map Parties to participant nodes, automate key rotation, and host workflows for a seamless user experience.
Our backend infrastructure ensures your wallet stays fully in sync with Canton across LocalNet, DevNet, and production. By integrating directly with Canton's Ledger APIs, we deliver scalable, reliable transaction synchronization.
We implement Canton's full prepare–sign–submit flow, handling selective disclosures and signatures through an intuitive interface that protects every layer of privacy.
We connect them all, bringing TLS, protocol, and custody systems like Fireblocks and Dfns into one enterprise-ready framework that finally makes sense.
We create wallets that feel familiar and secure, built around passkeys and clear identity flows delivering seamless usability that makes Canton's privacy model effortless to use.
Our automated fee engines take care of every calculation and top-up behind the scenes, turning Canton's intricate fee model into a system that runs predictably and transparently.
PixelPlex provides Canton.Network development services that combine deep technical precision with strong security and usability that scales across networks.
Start with a strong foundation. Our experts analyze your system design, map transaction and identity workflows to determine where atomic settlement and private data exchange can drive the most value.
Establish a dependable link to Canton's ecosystem. We build resilient backend layers that keep participant nodes, synchronizers, and ledgers in sync across LocalNet, DevNet, Testnet, and production.
Enable fluid operations across multiple domains. We design workflows that coordinate selective disclosures, multi-party signatures, and atomic submissions to preserve privacy without sacrificing performance.
Protect every transaction with layered, policy-driven security. We unify protocol and custody keys under enterprise governance and integrate MPC/HSM providers for full control and auditability.
Enhance your wallet with custom Daml templates and workflows that align with your product rules and connect cleanly to wallet flows keeping ledger operations and UX align perfectly.
Explore real-world Canton.Network use cases from companies that trusted PixelPlex with their innovation and turned complex blockchain ideas into revenue-driving products.
The first wallet of its kind on Canton.Network, created to give users complete control of their assets and a trust-driven experience within a private financial network.
A powerful desktop wallet built on the Echo blockchain that puts users in complete control of their digital assets through a self-custodial experience.
A full-featured Android & iOS mobile wallet for the Qtum blockchain that delivers complete asset control through elegant design and uncompromising security.
We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.
PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.
Adam Greenwood
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.
Eric Vogel
Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd
From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.
Senior Manager
Ernst & Young AG
With a proven expertise in delivering the network’s first-of-its-kind solutions, we understand its Party-based architecture, Ledger APIs, and synchronization model inside out.
We build that trust into every line of code, with a track record of 1M+ smart contracts deployed on mainnet and 0 exploits since day 1, guaranteeing your wallet is secure, transparent, and ready for everyday use.
During 13+ years in blockchain, each wallet we create follows a tested process used across eight blockchain ecosystems, resulting in solutions recognized and validated by the industry.
1M+
smart contracts on mainnet
450+
projects completed
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$50M
end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps
0
exploits since day 1
3
unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)
Top blockchain
company 2024
Operate across multiple Canton.Network domains without exposing sensitive data. Selective disclosure limits data access to authorized parties and ensures compliance with GDPR and financial confidentiality rules.
Stay in control of costs with Canton’s USD-based fee model. The automation handles fee tracking, top-ups, and reconciliation, eliminating manual work and protecting your wallet from fluctuating network costs.
Connect your wallet to Canton.Network domains, dApps, and partners. Cross-domain transaction logic enables secure asset transfers and atomic settlements between parties, opening new business opportunities.
Canton Name Service will replace cryptic addresses with human-readable names and passkey authentication will eliminate seed phrases and password resets, hence reducing onboarding time.
Get Canton wallets built on Daml-based token standards and enterprise-grade architecture that meet institutional requirements, integrate with custody providers (Fireblocks, Dfns), and support future regulatory updates.
Starting at
$40,000
Develop your Canton.Network wallet from roadmap to full production with PixelPlex experts guiding every step.
What's included:
Planning your budget? Find out what your Canton.Network wallet could cost based on your specific needs.
In a network built on precision, our process follows the same principle. Each step moves your Canton wallet closer to flawless execution.
Development starts with a clear strategy. Together, we define goals and compliance needs and determine how your Canton.Network wallet will operate within the Party-based environment.
Deliverables
Next, we build the wallet’s technical backbone by defining how Parties and participant nodes interact across environments in line with Canton’s privacy-first framework.
Deliverables
Once the architecture is validated, focus shifts to simplicity. Canton Name Service replaces long addresses with readable identities, and passkey authentication removes seed phrases to create a smoother onboarding experience.
Deliverables
At this step, we connect the wallet to Canton’s core infrastructure. Backend components integrate with the Ledger API, and synchronizers keep participant nodes in sync across all environments.
Deliverables
The wallet gains business logic through Daml templates aligned with Canton’s privacy model, while custody tools such as Fireblocks or Dfns strengthen key management and governance.
Deliverables
The wallet moves into production. Fee automation and monitoring tools maintain transparency and performance, with training equipping your team to manage and grow the solution confidently.
Deliverables
PixelPlex brings full-stack expertise in distributed ledgers, Daml smart contracts, and secure infrastructure to every layer of the Canton.Network ecosystem.
Ethereum
Solana
Cardano
Polkadot
Flow
Polygon
Bitcoin
Binance Smart Chain
Hyperledger
Hedera
Echo
Quorum
Graphene
EOS
Corda
Dash
Ripple
Solidity
C++
C#
Angular
Python
React
NextJS
NestJS
JS
Express
Swift
Kotlin
GO
Cadence
Node.js
As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.
Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.
We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.
At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.
Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.
Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.
We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.
Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.
Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.
We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.
Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.
Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.
With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.
Innovation happens where AI, blockchain, data science, and machine learning meet. We build the products that turn those connections into real change.
Services
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
Blockchain Development
Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Web3 Development
Crypto Payment Solutions
Tokenization Services
Protocols
Protocols
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Cryptocurrency Development
Top Development Company
Blockchain Consulting
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Custom Software Development
Mobile App Development
Web Development
Top IT Services Company
IT Consulting
Top Consulting Company
ML Development
Artificial Intelligence Development
Machine Learning Development
Data Science Development
Database Development Services
Top BI & Big Data Company
AR & VR Development
AR & VR DevelopmentUI/UX Design
Give us the pleasure of adding our secret sauce to your app.
We’ll create beautiful screens at the front while breaking the limits of what’s behind them to help your app get to beyond-plausible business achievements.
UI/UX Design ServicesQA & Software Testing
QA & Software Testing ServicesMVP Development
Validate your product idea quickly with an MVP—launch faster, test smarter, and refine based on real user feedback.
Leverage our expertise in MVP development to build a scalable, market-ready product with minimal risk and maximum efficiency.
MVP Development ServicesMetaverse Consulting & Development
Validate your immersive concept quickly with metaverse development — launch your virtual experience, gather actionable user insights on core features like avatars and social interaction, and iterate based on real-world engagement.
Top Development Company
SolutionsRWA Platform
Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets and opens up new investment opportunities and diversifies portfolio.
RWA Platform
Asset tokenization platform developmentArbitrage Bot
Profit from market inefficiencies with automated, customized trading strategies that boost returns and minimize risk.
Arbitrage Bot
Be a transaction ahead. Catch profit at short noticeCryptoAPI
Gain an unfair data edge for your dApps. Tap into high-quality blockchain insights to outsmart competitors and fuel smarter decisions.
CryptoAPI
Connect your dApps to blockchain networks in a flashOTC Hawk
Offer high-net-worth clients a secure, enterprise-grade trading terminal. Streamline deals, enhance reliability, and optimize top-tier crypto assets.
OTC Hawk
Benefit from our portfolio and wealth management appDocFlow
Manage sensitive documents on blockchain. Leverage optional zero-knowledge proofs for trust, privacy, and streamlined workflows.
DocFlow
Intuitive Blockchain-Powered Document Management SystemKnow-Your-Transaction
Ensure every transaction is above board. Monitor digital asset flows for compliance and transparency, supporting both businesses and regulators.
KYT crypto platform
Our KYT platform fosters integrity of financial ecosystems
Industries
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
$25T
Global Financial Services
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
$6.3T
Global eCommerce
10-15%
Tech Innovation Growth
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
$10T
Global Logistics
15-20%
Blockchain Adoption Growth
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
$10T
Global Healthcare
20%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
$340T
Global Real Estate
15%
PropTech/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
$4T
Global Oil & Gas Industry
10-15%
Digital/Blockchain Growth
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
$25T
Global financial services
20%
Digital/blockchain growth
Solutions for Insurance Industry
Success stories
Domain
Industry
Protocols
CompanyAbout us Team Careers Social Responsibility Contacts
BlogBlockchain Big Data Artificial Intelligence AR/VR Mobile News View Blog
Curiosity drives progress – and our insights show how bold thinking and emerging technologies come together to redefine what’s possible.