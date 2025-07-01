Canton.network wallet development preview

Build privacy-first wallets that connect the Canton.Network ecosystem

Wallets on Canton work differently. Instead of public addresses, they’re built on Parties and participant nodes – we turn that foundation into wallets that enable fast onboarding and flawless cross-domain transactions.

Challenges we solve

Confused by Canton's Party-based wallet model?

We design wallets around Canton's unique identity model that map Parties to participant nodes, automate key rotation, and host workflows for a seamless user experience.

Trouble connecting to participant nodes and Ledger APIs?

Our backend infrastructure ensures your wallet stays fully in sync with Canton across LocalNet, DevNet, and production. By integrating directly with Canton's Ledger APIs, we deliver scalable, reliable transaction synchronization.

Struggling with multi-party, privacy-preserving transactions?

We implement Canton's full prepare–sign–submit flow, handling selective disclosures and signatures through an intuitive interface that protects every layer of privacy.

Overwhelmed by key layers and custody requirements?

We connect them all, bringing TLS, protocol, and custody systems like Fireblocks and Dfns into one enterprise-ready framework that finally makes sense.

Need a usable wallet UX without seed phrases?

We create wallets that feel familiar and secure, built around passkeys and clear identity flows delivering seamless usability that makes Canton's privacy model effortless to use.

Unsure how to handle Canton Coin fees and balances?

Our automated fee engines take care of every calculation and top-up behind the scenes, turning Canton's intricate fee model into a system that runs predictably and transparently.

Canton.Network wallet development services

PixelPlex provides Canton.Network development services that combine deep technical precision with strong security and usability that scales across networks.

Strategic Canton consulting

Start with a strong foundation. Our experts analyze your system design, map transaction and identity workflows to determine where atomic settlement and private data exchange can drive the most value.

Ledger API & synchronizer connectivity

Establish a dependable link to Canton's ecosystem. We build resilient backend layers that keep participant nodes, synchronizers, and ledgers in sync across LocalNet, DevNet, Testnet, and production.

Cross-domain transaction systems

Enable fluid operations across multiple domains. We design workflows that coordinate selective disclosures, multi-party signatures, and atomic submissions to preserve privacy without sacrificing performance.

Enterprise key & custody integration

Protect every transaction with layered, policy-driven security. We unify protocol and custody keys under enterprise governance and integrate MPC/HSM providers for full control and auditability.

Daml contract & application logic engineering

Enhance your wallet with custom Daml templates and workflows that align with your product rules and connect cleanly to wallet flows keeping ledger operations and UX align perfectly.

Case studies

Explore real-world Canton.Network use cases from companies that trusted PixelPlex with their innovation and turned complex blockchain ideas into revenue-driving products.

Canton Network’s self-custodial wallet

The first wallet of its kind on Canton.Network, created to give users complete control of their assets and a trust-driven experience within a private financial network.

  • First-ever non-custodial wallet on Canton
  • Passkey authentication
  • Integrated incentive layer & automated revenue generation
  • Earned $3M in revenue within two months of launch
  • Featured in the official Canton marketplace
Multi-currency desktop wallet

A powerful desktop wallet built on the Echo blockchain that puts users in complete control of their digital assets through a self-custodial experience.

  • Multi-account & multi-token management
  • Local key storage with encryption
  • Real-time synchronization
  • Direct Echo node connection
  • Intuitive UI design
Cryptocurrency mobile wallet for Android and iOS

A full-featured Android & iOS mobile wallet for the Qtum blockchain that delivers complete asset control through elegant design and uncompromising security.

  • QR code payment requests
  • Multi-account & QRC20 token management
  • Shamir's Secret encryption
  • Biometric & two-factor authentication
  • Smart contract and transaction templates
Clients’ reviews

We measure success by the results our clients achieve. Take a look at some of their stories.

  • PixelPlex has not only helped us with our smart contract functionality, but they’ve also helped us get those smart contracts audited. Their team has also helped us scope, design, and build a custom wallet and a marketplace for buying and selling NFTs. The most successful result of our engagement is that PixelPlex has created a fully working prototype from scratch.

    Adam Greenwood, CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

    Adam Greenwood

    CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

  • What really stands out about PixelPlex is their deep understanding of blockchain technologies, solutions, and assets. Through their knowledge and experience, they help us understand the pitfalls, benefits, and drawbacks of every framework and approach. It doesn’t feel like they’re a third-party contractor; they’re like an extension of our own team.

    Eric Vogel, Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

    Eric Vogel

    Co-Founder, Circularr, Ltd

  • From the beginning, they were leading us in the right direction. PixelPlex knew a lot about using blockchain technology, the platforms, and how to integrate that in the process. They showed us how we really should use the platform and the benefits the platform really gives us.

    Senior Manager, Ernst & Young AG

    Senior Manager

    Ernst & Young AG

Why choose our development company

Deep Canton expertise

With a proven expertise in delivering the network’s first-of-its-kind solutions, we understand its Party-based architecture, Ledger APIs, and synchronization model inside out.

Enterprise-grade security

We build that trust into every line of code, with a track record of 1M+ smart contracts deployed on mainnet and 0 exploits since day 1, guaranteeing your wallet is secure, transparent, and ready for everyday use.

Proven blockchain delivery

During 13+ years in blockchain, each wallet we create follows a tested process used across eight blockchain ecosystems, resulting in solutions recognized and validated by the industry.

1M+

smart contracts on mainnet

450+

projects completed

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$50M

end-users onboarded across our clients’ dApps

0

exploits since day 1

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

Key benefits of Canton.Network wallet development for your business

1.

Privacy built for the real world

Operate across multiple Canton.Network domains without exposing sensitive data. Selective disclosure limits data access to authorized parties and ensures compliance with GDPR and financial confidentiality rules.

2.

Predictable costs, no surprises

Stay in control of costs with Canton’s USD-based fee model. The automation handles fee tracking, top-ups, and reconciliation, eliminating manual work and protecting your wallet from fluctuating network costs.

3.

Built for connected ecosystems

Connect your wallet to Canton.Network domains, dApps, and partners. Cross-domain transaction logic enables secure asset transfers and atomic settlements between parties, opening new business opportunities.

4.

UX that drives adoption

Canton Name Service will replace cryptic addresses with human-readable names and passkey authentication will eliminate seed phrases and password resets, hence reducing onboarding time.

5.

Enterprise-grade wallets built on Daml

Get Canton wallets built on Daml-based token standards and enterprise-grade architecture that meet institutional requirements, integrate with custody providers (Fireblocks, Dfns), and support future regulatory updates.

Cost of Canton.Network wallet development services

Starting at

$40,000

Develop your Canton.Network wallet from roadmap to full production with PixelPlex experts guiding every step.

What's included:

  • Canton strategy & architecture setup
  • Wallet UI/UX design
  • Ledger API & synchronizer integration
  • Daml smart contract development
  • Cloud deployment & QA

Planning your budget? Find out what your Canton.Network wallet could cost based on your specific needs.

Our development process

In a network built on precision, our process follows the same principle. Each step moves your Canton wallet closer to flawless execution.

1. Wallet vision discovery

2. Canton architecture design

3. Intuitive UX interface building

4. Canton Ledger integration

5. Smart logic & custody implementation

6. Launch & optimization

Wallet vision discovery

Development starts with a clear strategy. Together, we define goals and compliance needs and determine how your Canton.Network wallet will operate within the Party-based environment.

Deliverables

  • Business & technical requirements documentation
  • Success metrics & initial roadmap
  • High-level wallet concept

Canton architecture design

Next, we build the wallet’s technical backbone by defining how Parties and participant nodes interact across environments in line with Canton’s privacy-first framework.

Deliverables

  • Solution architecture blueprint
  • Environment setup plan (LocalNet → DevNet/Testnet → Production)
  • Risk & compliance overview

Intuitive UX interface building

Once the architecture is validated, focus shifts to simplicity. Canton Name Service replaces long addresses with readable identities, and passkey authentication removes seed phrases to create a smoother onboarding experience.

Deliverables

  • User flow documentation
  • UX wireframes & clickable prototype
  • Design system & component library

Canton Ledger integration

At this step, we connect the wallet to Canton’s core infrastructure. Backend components integrate with the Ledger API, and synchronizers keep participant nodes in sync across all environments.

Deliverables

  • Integration schema & API documentation
  • Synchronizer configuration guide
  • Integration test results

Smart logic & custody implementation

The wallet gains business logic through Daml templates aligned with Canton’s privacy model, while custody tools such as Fireblocks or Dfns strengthen key management and governance.

Deliverables

  • Daml contract templates & unit tests
  • Custody integration checklist (if applicable)
  • Security audit summary

Launch & optimization

The wallet moves into production. Fee automation and monitoring tools maintain transparency and performance, with training equipping your team to manage and grow the solution confidently.

Deliverables

  • Deployment plan & release documentation
  • Monitoring & analytics dashboard
  • Maintenance & support guidelines

Blockchain technology stack

PixelPlex brings full-stack expertise in distributed ledgers, Daml smart contracts, and secure infrastructure to every layer of the Canton.Network ecosystem.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Solana

Cardano

Polkadot

Flow

Polygon

Bitcoin

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hedera

Echo

Quorum

Graphene

EOS

Corda

Dash

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

C++

C#

Angular

Python

React

NextJS

NestJS

JS

Express

Swift

Kotlin

GO

Cadence

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana Development

Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.

Solana development
BNB

Binance Development

We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon Development

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow Development

Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

Bitcoin Development
Hedera

Hedera

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

Canton.Network development

DAML development

With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.

DAML development

Our signature domains

Innovation happens where AI, blockchain, data science, and machine learning meet. We build the products that turn those connections into real change.

Blockchain

We build blockchain infrastructures with smart contracts, token standards, and interoperable ledgers that power secure automation and traceable data exchange across the globe.
Explore blockchain development services
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

We design full-scale tokenization platforms including STOs, fractional ownership models and secondary markets to unlock new value from illiquid assets.
Explore tokenization services
Tokenization domain background

Data science

The team develops machine learning and AI-powered systems that mine patterns, forecast outcomes, and optimize business processes from the inside out.
Explore data science development services
Data science domain background

Machine learning

We design end-to-end machine learning solutions that analyze your data, predict outcomes, and automate business workflows to scale operations and reduce risk.
Explore machine learning services
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What makes Canton.Network different from other blockchain platforms?

Canton.Network is designed for enterprise use, offering a level of privacy and connectivity that traditional blockchains can’t match. It replaces public addresses with verified Parties – identities that interact through participant nodes, ensuring transactions are only visible to authorized participants. In simple terms, Canton.Network allows different apps and networks to work together securely while keeping sensitive data private.

How can a custom Canton wallet benefit my business?

In short, a custom Canton wallet helps your business do more with less risk. It gives you full control over transactions between verified partners and automates complex approval chains, while keeping sensitive data visible only to the right people. With predictable USD-based fees and built-in custody tools, it simplifies budgeting and safeguards your digital assets with institutional-grade security.

What features can be implemented in a Canton wallet?

A Canton wallet can manage Party onboarding, handle the official prepare → sign → submit workflow, and more. Add-ons like Canton Name Service, passkey authentication, cross-domain transaction tracking, and automated fee management bring enterprise-grade usability. With custody integrations and built-in ledger health checks, it’s designed for real-world reliability from testing to production.

How does PixelPlex ensure wallet security and regulatory compliance?

With advanced Canton.Network development services, PixelPlex integrates MPC/HSM custody solutions to protect private keys through distributed control and policy-based access. Each wallet undergoes rigorous testing and independent review to ensure it meets enterprise-grade security standards and aligns with global compliance frameworks.

Can PixelPlex integrate a Canton wallet with my existing systems or other blockchains?

Yes. As a Canton.Network development company, PixelPlex integrates Canton wallets with your existing systems through secure APIs and event streams, connecting to tools like ERP, KYC/AML, and custody platforms. For multi-chain setups, we build adapters to networks such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, or Solana and enable cross-domain workflows via Canton’s Global Synchronizer.

Explore our insights

Curiosity drives progress – and our insights show how bold thinking and emerging technologies come together to redefine what’s possible.

More articles

