Securely connect with other financial institutions and save billions on cross-border payments and settling securities. Canton Network values privacy, making “atomic transactions” possible, in contrast to public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum
Canton Network allows financial institutions and fintech companies to cope with the major inefficiencies of modern finance. At PixelPlex, we apply our blockchain expertise to bring our clients the results they need.
In traditional systems, different asset classes and applications live on separate, incompatible systems. Sharing the data and moving assets between them is inconvenient and often leads to errors. With Canton, you build an interconnected system where stakeholders smoothly work together.
Traditional financial institutions often need around two days for cycle settlement. This creates counterparty risk. Canton Network allows atomic settlement with instantaneous exchange of assets and payment.
Locking collateral (cash or securities) in multiple accounts is expensive and inefficient. Canton provides a single pool of collateral across applications that secures multiple positions in the synchronized network, freeing up billions in capital.
Aggregating data from multiple ledgers requires much time and effort and often results in errors. Audits appear to be complicated. Canton offers an immutable audit trail for all transactions with built-in compliance rules in the Daml models.
Some assets are illiquid, making it difficult to establish the market price. Canton creates a global liquidity pool and connects isolated markets. It allows a more accessible liquidity for all participants.
It is difficult to connect a new app to a bank's core legacy systems. Canton has permissioned interoperability that allows for creating a whole ecosystem without compromising security.
We take every project separately. You share your vision and we suggest services that address your needs.
Any successful project begins with a clear-cut plan. Our experts align your business objectives with Canton's unique strengths, such as synchronized financial markets, built-in privacy, and regulatory compliance, to de-risk development and maximize your ROI.
We build various types of multi-party apps for settlement and clearing, supply chain finance, or tokenized assets on Canton Network. Your platform will capitalize on near-instant settlement, cross-application interoperability, and optimal capital efficiency for a competitive edge.
Smart contracts on Canton are crucial financial agreements. Our Daml expertise future-proofs your application, ensuring assets and data can seamlessly interact across the entire network while enforcing privacy and compliance by default.
Transform your real-world assets into programmable, interoperable digital instruments. Our end-to-end tokenization solutions allow businesses to benefit from new revenue streams, create 24/7 global liquidity, and integrate directly with the broader Canton ecosystem.
We smoothly connect your new Canton exchange application with existing legacy systems. Our integration expertise bridges the old and the new, ensuring data flow, operational continuity, and a unified experience for your users and partners.
We've been delivering a wide range of services for more than 13 years. Here are the cases we're most proud of.
The platform provides adaptable trading interface templates, allowing users to extract and configure essential trading components in their preferred layout. Each module can be fully customized in both appearance and presentation style.
This crypto exchange platform provides a highly convenient UI/UX for on-the-go and fast trading. The functionality is sufficient and non-confusing for inexperienced traders. FunShape has a simple and convenient admin panel for viewing reports, setting fees and user profile management
This system streamlines the identification and exploitation of pricing differences among various digital asset trading venues, empowering users to optimize their earnings.
This wallet is a self-sustaining business infrastructure and a vital community hub. It generates revenue directly from transaction volume and also serves as the primary gateway for users and other dApps to securely access and build on the network. The wallet can be natively integrated into a Canton Network exchange, giving users the smoothest trading experience.
We created a DeFi platform by designing and auditing secure smart contracts, introducing new staking mechanisms, and implementing cross-chain functionality with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.
With more than 13 years of hands-on blockchain experience, PixelPlex has grown a team of seasoned professionals. Our experts have deep knowledge of modern technologies, including Canton's unique decentralized architecture and the Daml smart contract language.
We are building foundational tools that are currently one-of-a-kind. Our ecosystem solutions include Canton Loop, the first non-custodial wallet, a dedicated KYC identification platform, and the CantonView transaction indexer. We provide deep technical research and collaborate directly with the team behind Canton protocol itself.
The Daml language is foundational to protecting our clients' sensitive financial data and digital assets. At PixelPlex, we build robust, compliant systems that meet the stringent requirements of financial institutions.
Work in a unified financial ecosystem. With Canton Network exchange, your trading, lending, and collateral applications work on the same assets simultaneously in smooth workflows.
Eliminate settlement risk and free capital from multi-day delays. Trades on a Canton exchange settle atomically in seconds, as the asset and payment transfer as a single event.
Forget about the problem of trapped capital. With a unified view of collateral and obligations across the network, you can use the same assets to secure multiple positions, dramatically improving your return on capital.
Canton makes your exchange deal details private by default. Daml smart contracts encode regulatory rules directly into assets, making compliance a native feature, not a manual process.
Canton Network exchange creates a deeper, continuous liquidity for your tokenized assets. It connects to a global network of applications and aggregates liquidity across regions and time zones. Even private assets become more tradable.
Canton Network use cases demonstrate simplified regulatory reporting. Due to the immutable records of every transaction, a single, cryptographically verified source of truth makes compliance checks and financial audits faster and less costly.
Starting at
$200,000
Our full-cycle services include every development step from strategic blueprint to live deployment.
The package involves:
Have a specific initiative in mind? Contact us for a detailed, custom quote tailored to your institutional requirements.
We apply a structured approach to transform your financial marketplace into a synchronized trading platform.
We begin by analyzing your target assets, market structure, and jurisdictional regulations to define a viable scope and compliance-first technical strategy.
Deliverables
We design the system blueprint, focusing on how the exchange will leverage Canton's interoperability and model complex financial instruments and trading rules in Daml.
Deliverables
Our team builds your exchange with a focus on secure Daml contracts, high-performance trading interfaces, and integration with financial data feeds and settlement systems.
Deliverables
We conduct rigorous testing, including financial scenario simulations, smart contract security audits, and performance stress-testing to ensure institutional-grade reliability.
Deliverables
We deploy your exchange to the Canton Network and provide ongoing support for participant onboarding, network growth, and platform enhancements.
Deliverables
We possess deep, practical expertise in the core platforms and frameworks that underpin the decentralized world.
With over 13 years of experience in blockchain, we will elevate your business to the next level.
We offer a comprehensive range of services, including IT consulting, custom software development, and specialized expertise in blockchain, machine learning, and data science.
We work across a variety of industries, from FinTech to eCommerce, leveraging our accumulated knowledge and best practices to deliver solutions tailored to the unique needs of your business.FinTech & Banking
As traditional finance goes digital, we are committed to building efficient ecosystems and better engagement.
Think of customized FinTech solutions with tamper-proof transactions and storage, progress transparency and automation — and we’ll make them see the light of day.
Solutions for FinTech & BankingRetail & eCommerce
Whether you market B2B or B2C, commerce tech trends are all about value-driven purposes, global sustainability, hybrid shopping journeys, and extra-resiliency.
Let your clients know that there’s more to your brand than meets the eye by creating unique customer experiences in all your stores.
Solutions for Retail & eCommerceSupply Chain & Logistics
To make things easier for all vendors, we deliver apps for route and cost optimization, vehicle operational support, and better dispatch time efficiency.
With focus is sustainability, resilience, transparency, and immutability, let’s get your transformation going.
Solutions for Supply Chain & LogisticsHealthcare
Custom healthcare software solutions are aimed at helping you ensure accurate diagnosis, better patient engagement, and positive healthcare outcomes.
Whether you require a patient management solution, practice management software, EMR/EHR system, or ML-enabled diagnostics – we’ve got you covered.
Solutions for HealthcareReal Estate
Keep up with digital innovation trends by accelerating enterprise transformation and scaling, leveraging data and orchestrating workflows.
Whether you manage and sell commercial facilities or invest third-party capital, our integrated solutions help you make the most of it.
Solutions for Real EstateOil & Gas
With mobility and digital technologies standing to change the game and define leadership, our mission is to get you digital-first.
Resolve operational and conceptual issues by introducing clear tech vision, feasible architectures, and flexible software to take business extension off limits.
Solutions for Oil & Gas IndustryInsurance
Imagine a world where quoting policies, processing claims, and managing mountains of paperwork are effortless. PixelPlex can help you achieve just that.
Break free from outdated systems and focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional service to your policyholders and growing your insurance business.
Solutions for Insurance Industry
