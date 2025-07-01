canton network exchange development preview

Canton Network Exchange Development

A “network of networks” for your top-tier privacy

Securely connect with other financial institutions and save billions on cross-border payments and settling securities. Canton Network values privacy, making “atomic transactions” possible, in contrast to public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum

Challenges we solve with Canton Network

Canton Network allows financial institutions and fintech companies to cope with the major inefficiencies of modern finance. At PixelPlex, we apply our blockchain expertise to bring our clients the results they need.

Number 1

Operational fragmentation

In traditional systems, different asset classes and applications live on separate, incompatible systems. Sharing the data and moving assets between them is inconvenient and often leads to errors. With Canton, you build an interconnected system where stakeholders smoothly work together.

Number 2

Delayed settlement

Traditional financial institutions often need around two days for cycle settlement. This creates counterparty risk. Canton Network allows atomic settlement with instantaneous exchange of assets and payment.

Number 3

Inefficient capital utilization

Locking collateral (cash or securities) in multiple accounts is expensive and inefficient. Canton provides a single pool of collateral across applications that secures multiple positions in the synchronized network, freeing up billions in capital.

Number 4

Regulatory compliance costs

Aggregating data from multiple ledgers requires much time and effort and often results in errors. Audits appear to be complicated. Canton offers an immutable audit trail for all transactions with built-in compliance rules in the Daml models.

Number 5

Lack of global liquidity

Some assets are illiquid, making it difficult to establish the market price. Canton creates a global liquidity pool and connects isolated markets. It allows a more accessible liquidity for all participants.

Number 6

Limited interoperability

It is difficult to connect a new app to a bank's core legacy systems. Canton has permissioned interoperability that allows for creating a whole ecosystem without compromising security.

Our Canton Network exchange development services

We take every project separately. You share your vision and we suggest services that address your needs.

canton network exchange development services preview

Canton consulting

Any successful project begins with a clear-cut plan. Our experts align your business objectives with Canton's unique strengths, such as synchronized financial markets, built-in privacy, and regulatory compliance, to de-risk development and maximize your ROI.

Examine blockchain consulting services arrow

Canton application development

We build various types of multi-party apps for settlement and clearing, supply chain finance, or tokenized assets on Canton Network. Your platform will capitalize on near-instant settlement, cross-application interoperability, and optimal capital efficiency for a competitive edge.

Examine Canton.Network development arrow

Daml development

Smart contracts on Canton are crucial financial agreements. Our Daml expertise future-proofs your application, ensuring assets and data can seamlessly interact across the entire network while enforcing privacy and compliance by default.

Examine Daml development arrow

Asset tokenization services

Transform your real-world assets into programmable, interoperable digital instruments. Our end-to-end tokenization solutions allow businesses to benefit from new revenue streams, create 24/7 global liquidity, and integrate directly with the broader Canton ecosystem.

Examine asset tokenization services arrow

Canton Network integration services

We smoothly connect your new Canton exchange application with existing legacy systems. Our integration expertise bridges the old and the new, ensuring data flow, operational continuity, and a unified experience for your users and partners.

Examine blockchain integration services arrow

Our success stories

We’ve been delivering a wide range of services for more than 13 years. Here are the cases we’re most proud of.

Cryptocurrency exchange for professional traders

The platform provides adaptable trading interface templates, allowing users to extract and configure essential trading components in their preferred layout. Each module can be fully customized in both appearance and presentation style.

  • 20+ trading modules
  • 3 types of 2-factor authorization
  • Chat and ticket system for customer support
  • 18 trading pairs
  • User management dashboard
The illustration of Cryptocurrency exchange for professional traders project

Cryptocurrency exchange for novice traders

This crypto exchange platform provides a highly convenient UI/UX for on-the-go and fast trading. The functionality is sufficient and non-confusing for inexperienced traders. FunShape has a simple and convenient admin panel for viewing reports, setting fees and user profile management

  • 10 trading pairs
  • 2FA authentication
  • Admin panel
  • Chat support
  • User profile management tools
Crypto exchange

Crypto trading arbitrage bot

This system streamlines the identification and exploitation of pricing differences among various digital asset trading venues, empowering users to optimize their earnings.

  • Automated digital currency trading system
  • Integrated market disparity bot
  • Live financial data analysis tools
  • Protected member profiles
  • Adjustable automation settings
The illustration of Crypto trading arbitrage bot project

Canton non-custodial wallet

This wallet is a self-sustaining business infrastructure and a vital community hub. It generates revenue directly from transaction volume and also serves as the primary gateway for users and other dApps to securely access and build on the network. The wallet can be natively integrated into a Canton Network exchange, giving users the smoothest trading experience.

  • Secure onboarding
  • Personalized asset dashboards
  • Canton Name Service integration
  • Automated operations
  • Real-time notifications
CantonLoop case preview

Community-governed DeFi system

We created a DeFi platform by designing and auditing secure smart contracts, introducing new staking mechanisms, and implementing cross-chain functionality with Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

  • Secure smart contract development
  • Liquidity incentive & staking protocol deployment
  • Multi-chain architecture
  • Binance Smart Chain and Polygon support
  • Zendit launchpad integration for token sales
The illustration of Multi-chain DeFi hub project

Why work with PixelPlex

Diamond icon

Vetted experience

With more than 13 years of hands-on blockchain experience, PixelPlex has grown a team of seasoned professionals. Our experts have deep knowledge of modern technologies, including Canton’s unique decentralized architecture and the Daml smart contract language.

Pioneer icon

Pioneers of Canton Network

We are building foundational tools that are currently one-of-a-kind. Our ecosystem solutions include Canton Loop, the first non-custodial wallet, a dedicated KYC identification platform, and the CantonView transaction indexer. We provide deep technical research and collaborate directly with the team behind Canton protocol itself.

Shield icon

Uncompromising security

The Daml language is foundational to protecting our clients' sensitive financial data and digital assets. At PixelPlex, we build robust, compliant systems that meet the stringent requirements of financial institutions.

17+ years

in the technology industry

3Unicorn icon

unicorns captured (project valued over $1B)

8

Solana projects launched to date

13+ years

in the blockchain domain

80+

DLT projects successfully kick-started

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of Canton Network exchange

1.

Synchronized financial markets

Work in a unified financial ecosystem. With Canton Network exchange, your trading, lending, and collateral applications work on the same assets simultaneously in smooth workflows.

2.

Near-instant, atomic settlement

Eliminate settlement risk and free capital from multi-day delays. Trades on a Canton exchange settle atomically in seconds, as the asset and payment transfer as a single event.

3.

Capital efficiency

Forget about the problem of trapped capital. With a unified view of collateral and obligations across the network, you can use the same assets to secure multiple positions, dramatically improving your return on capital.

4.

Built-in privacy

Canton makes your exchange deal details private by default. Daml smart contracts encode regulatory rules directly into assets, making compliance a native feature, not a manual process.

5.

Global liquidity pools

Canton Network exchange creates a deeper, continuous liquidity for your tokenized assets. It connects to a global network of applications and aggregates liquidity across regions and time zones. Even private assets become more tradable.

6.

Transparency

Canton Network use cases demonstrate simplified regulatory reporting. Due to the immutable records of every transaction, a single, cryptographically verified source of truth makes compliance checks and financial audits faster and less costly.

Cost of Canton Network exchange development services

Starting at

$200,000

Our full-cycle services include every development step from strategic blueprint to live deployment.

The package involves:

  • Comprehensive white-paper & technical roadmap
  • Atomic settlement engine & Daml smart contracts suite
  • Built-in compliance and governance frameworks
  • Functional MVP platform

Have a specific initiative in mind? Contact us for a detailed, custom quote tailored to your institutional requirements.

Our Canton Network exchange development process

We apply a structured approach to transform your financial marketplace into a synchronized trading platform.

1. Discovery phase

arrow

2. Daml modeling

arrow

3. Development & engineering

arrow

4. Quality & security audit

arrow

5. Launch & growth

arrow

Discovery phase

We begin by analyzing your target assets, market structure, and jurisdictional regulations to define a viable scope and compliance-first technical strategy.

Deliverables

  • Business requirements document
  • Market structure analysis
  • Stakeholder and regulatory alignment

Daml modeling

We design the system blueprint, focusing on how the exchange will leverage Canton's interoperability and model complex financial instruments and trading rules in Daml.

Deliverables

  • Canton Network integration architecture
  • Daml smart contract models
  • Legacy system integration strategy

Development & engineering

Our team builds your exchange with a focus on secure Daml contracts, high-performance trading interfaces, and integration with financial data feeds and settlement systems.

Deliverables

  • Audited Daml smart contracts
  • Functional trading
  • Embedded APIs for market data and settlement

Quality & security audit

We conduct rigorous testing, including financial scenario simulations, smart contract security audits, and performance stress-testing to ensure institutional-grade reliability.

Deliverables

  • Security and financial audit certification
  • Performance and scalability report
  • Compliance validation

Launch & growth

We deploy your exchange to the Canton Network and provide ongoing support for participant onboarding, network growth, and platform enhancements.

Deliverables

  • Live exchange deployment
  • Participant onboarding and support plan
  • Operational runbooks and technical documentation

Blockchain technology stack

We possess deep, practical expertise in the core platforms and frameworks that underpin the decentralized world.

Blockchain technology platforms

Ethereum

Ethereum

Solana

Solana

Cardano

Cardano

Polkadot

Polkadot

Flow

Flow

Polygon

Polygon

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

Binance

Binance Smart Chain

Hyperledger

Hyperledger

Hedera

Hedera

Echo

Echo

Quorum

Quorum

Graphene

Graphene

EOS

EOS

Corda

Corda

Dash

Dash

Ripple

Ripple

Technology stack

Solidity

Solidity

C++

C++

C#

C#

Angular

Angular

Python

Python

React

React

NextJS

NextJS

NestJS

NestJS

JS

JS

Express

Express

Swift

Swift

Kotlin

Kotlin

GO

GO

Cadence

Cadence

Node.js

Node.js

Our expertise spans multiple blockchain platforms

TON

TON Development

As official TON partners, we possess deep expertise in leveraging its fast and scalable architecture. We develop dApps, Telegram Mini Apps, and other solutions engineered for mass adoption and superior transaction throughput.

TON Development
Cardano

Cardano Development

Our engineers build on Cardano ledger and develop Cardano smart contracts, dApps, and NFT marketplaces, leveraging the platform’s interoperability, sustainability, and scalability.

Cardano development
Polkadot

Polkadot Development

We create high-performance interoperable decentralized applications, exchange platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more on the Polkadot cross-chain platform.

Polkadot development
Ethereum

Ethereum Development

At PixelPlex, we deliver secure and reliable smart contracts and dApps on top of the Ethereum platform supported with Ethereum consulting and audit of your existing Ethereum-based solutions.

Ethereum development
Hyperledger

Hyperledger Development

Our team of experts applies best practices while programming custom Hyperledger Fabric infrastructures and scalable Hyperledger dApps that revamp your business processes.

Hyperledger development
Solana

Solana Development

Our development services include creating Web3 wallets that connect to powerful dApps and DeFi products, harnessing the speed and scalability of Solana.

Solana development
BNB

Binance Development

We offer engineering smart contracts and DeFi applications on Binance Smart Chain, taking advantage of its EVM and cross-chain compatibility, fast transaction times, and low fees.

Polygon

Polygon Development

Our Web3 wallet development providers develop sleek decentralized solutions on Polygon. We can also assist with the integration of your existing solutions into the Polygon ecosystem.

Flow

Flow Development

Our experts build scalable decentralized applications, games, and NFT marketplaces on top of Flow blockchain and implement self-executing smart contracts written on Cadence.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Development

We build reliable applications on the Bitcoin blockchain with guaranteed security and immutability, while leveraging Layer 2 solutions to ensure better scalability and functionality.

Bitcoin Development
Hedera

Hedera

Benefit from our status as official Hedera partners. Our specialists build secure, enterprise-grade applications on Hedera, with its high-speed, fair, and secure hashgraph consensus for solutions demanding robust performance.

INTMAX

INTMAX

Get a scalable platform based on Intmax's stateless zkRollup technology. We focus on creating Ethereum Layer 2 solutions that deliver significant transaction cost reductions.

Canton.Network development

DAML development

With DAML, we build rights-and-obligations-driven apps deployable across various ledgers. This ensures application interoperability, and transparency for complex multi-party workflows.

DAML development

Our signature domains

With over 13 years of experience in blockchain, we will elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We offer blockchain development solutions that enhance performance and data integrity, so that you receive a powerful advantage based on verifiable trust.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Convert real assets into digital tokens. Create broader access to global trading and investment via blockchain-powered marketplaces.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Take a more informed approach to business decisions with data-driven analytics. We create tools that transform intricate blockchain and off-chain data into practical, actionable insights.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Implement machine learning solutions into your processes to build efficiency and improve strategic planning. AI functionality makes your systems intelligent and effective.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What is the main benefit of the Canton Network?

It connects the so-called "digital islands" of the financial world. Private systems of multiple companies cooperate with each other swiftly and confidentially. It allows them to reduce costly intermediaries and accelerate processing times.

In what way is Canton Network better than standard blockchain?

Unlike standard blockchains, which are often isolated, Canton functions as a "network of networks." Its key advantage is permissioned interoperability. It allows independent systems to collaborate within a global, synchronized ecosystem. This provides businesses with significantly wider opportunities to create innovative products and services for their customers.

How does validation happen on Canton Network?

It is a two-step process. First, a "sync domain" (which can be a decentralized, BFT-powered network or a private, centralized one) establishes a consistent, immutable order for transactions and confirms that all involved participant nodes are ready to process them. Second, each participant node independently executes the ordered transactions. Then, the nodes exchange the cryptographic proofs to commit the transaction synchronously. This ensures that the outcome is consistent across all parties. Therefore, only the involved parties validate the business logic, while the sync domain provides a neutral, trusted sequence for events.

How does the Canton Network exchange ensure compliance with financial regulations across different jurisdictions?

We encode regulatory rules, such as investor accreditation, trading limits, and jurisdictional restrictions, through Daml smart contracts directly into the digital assets. This makes every trade compliant by design. Furthermore, Canton provides a cryptographically secure, immutable audit trail that simplifies regulatory reporting and oversight.

How does a new Canton-based exchange connect with our existing legacy systems and trading workflows?

We architect Canton exchanges with robust APIs and integration layers that act as a bridge between the innovative network and your proven legacy systems (like core banking, settlement, or risk management platforms). This allows you to leverage the new capabilities without disrupting your current operations.

What kind of assets can I trade on a Canton Network exchange?

A Canton exchange is suited for tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and digital securities. This includes traditional instruments like bonds, equities, and funds, as well as alternative assets like private equity, real estate, and commodities. The network's privacy and interoperability features make it ideal for creating deeper, more liquid markets for assets that are traditionally illiquid or fragmented.

Read our blog

We regularly post our thoughts, insights, and trends overview on our blog. Explore our latest blog articles.

More articles

Helpful links to PixelPlex blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain