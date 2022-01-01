The screenshot of UI of FunShape on a tablet
FunShape

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Novice Traders

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Cryptocurrency Exchange

Crypto exchange platform providing a highly convenient UI/UX for on-the-go, fast trading. FunShape supports 10 trading pairs and offers 2FA authentication

Project goals

We were aiming to create a crypto exchange for novice traders on the Japanese market. Before the start of development, there were no such services available in Japan.

Our goals were to create a fair trading environment and provide a highly convenient user experience for on-the-go, fast trading, with just enough functionality to allow novice traders to easily configure their campaigns.

Work done

  • Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform

Solution

The platform provides a simple and convenient admin panel for viewing reports, setting fees and user profile management.

Technologies used:

  • PHP icon
  • Node.js icon
  • React icon
  • Flux icon
  • MongoDB icon
  • PostgreSQL icon
  • Redis icon

Details

FunShape is a crypto exchange with a simple, easy-to-use trading module set for users who don’t like to spend too much time on customization. FunShape supports 10 trading pairs, English and Japanese user interface, and two-factor authentication. Before bidding starts, users have to enter personal data and pass verification via phone number and email. This allows for high security of the trading process.

Wallet screen with information about current balance and funding methods
Currency exchange screens with information about rates

Project features

  • 2 types of orders: limit and market

  • 10 trading pairs

  • Two-factor authentication

  • Support section and live chat

