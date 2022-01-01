FunShape
Cryptocurrency Exchange for Novice Traders
- Blockchain
- Web
- Cryptocurrency Exchange
Crypto exchange platform providing a highly convenient UI/UX for on-the-go, fast trading. FunShape supports 10 trading pairs and offers 2FA authenticationShare your idea
Project goals
We were aiming to create a crypto exchange for novice traders on the Japanese market. Before the start of development, there were no such services available in Japan.
Our goals were to create a fair trading environment and provide a highly convenient user experience for on-the-go, fast trading, with just enough functionality to allow novice traders to easily configure their campaigns.
Work done
- Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform
Solution
The platform provides a simple and convenient admin panel for viewing reports, setting fees and user profile management.
Technologies used:
Details
FunShape is a crypto exchange with a simple, easy-to-use trading module set for users who don’t like to spend too much time on customization. FunShape supports 10 trading pairs, English and Japanese user interface, and two-factor authentication. Before bidding starts, users have to enter personal data and pass verification via phone number and email. This allows for high security of the trading process.
Project features
2 types of orders: limit and market
10 trading pairs
Two-factor authentication
Support section and live chat