Bitnetwork

The industry was facing various problems, including the following:

Most crypto exchanges lacked in security

Frequent cases of fraud were damaging the credibility of crypto exchanges

High fees did not allow brokers to benefit from trading

Unethical response time from exchange support teams on vital issues, such as account suspension and 2FA

Difficulties in obtaining withdrawal and deposit information

The platform’s web and mobile apps have customizable trading UI templates allowing the user to pull out and set up the trading modules they need in a format that is convenient for them.

Over 20 trading modules are customizable as well, so the user can individually configure each module by style and display. The minimal trading module set provides simple UI for trading processes. Trading modules include candle chart, visual depth, order book, trading logs, ticker display, and others.

To ensure security, we have included three types of 2-factor authorization. To start bidding, users have to enter personal data and pass verification. This type of authorization process is highly secure.

To enable timely communication with users we’ve included a chat feature, as well as a ticket system for customer support.

The admin section includes viewing reports, setting fees and user management features.