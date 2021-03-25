Cryptocurrency trading platform having support for a multitude of arbitrage strategies, incorporating advanced crypto trading bot functionality and efficient liquidity management.
Our main goals were to create a crypto arbitrage trading tool that could be used for making profitable transactions in markets with maximum liquidity and minimized risks.
To meet the project goals we created a cryptocurrency trading platform with an arbitrage bot as key functionality. The software handles crypto arbitrage trading in a way that the user always grabs the most beneficial deal.
Technologies used:
Our team of experts together with quants have developed a graph theory-based optimal search algorithm to counter these potential risk factors of arbitrage trading:
By acquiring data from the top exchanges (Kraken, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Binance, etc.) the algorithm chooses the most beneficial trading deal and executes it before the market changes and opportunity passes by. The Arbitrage trading software makes instant decisions, allowing the trader to sit back and occasionally check account balance.
Trading is performed by the crypto trading bot simultaneously buying and selling the same cryptocurrency amount from two different exchanges to gain a profit off the exchange rate difference . The transaction is carried out in a way that the cryptocurrency amount on both exchanges is equal to the amount before the transaction, while the equivalent amount in fiat is increased by the rate difference.
Our crypto trading platform packs the must-have features for every trader:
The investment strategies were developed specifically for the client based on the requirements
One of our main intentions was to create a seamless user experience for the crypto arbitrage trader. Everything they need is displayed for their convenience:
Automated crypto arbitrage trading directly and through a minor pair
Maximum throughput allowing to process thousands of transactions in less than a second
Simultaneous trade placement on multiple markets
Expenses redemption via an additional order mechanism
Quantitative analysis of market data to exploit vulnerabilities and gain profits
Support for trading on top exchanges (Kraken, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Binance, etc.)
Easily integrated and ported to your business environment
Customizable arbitrage trading settings, including setting threshold values for deals
Crypto arbitrage trading visualization
Bitnetwork - Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders