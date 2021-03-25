Details

Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Trading Software Architecture

Our team of experts together with quants have developed a graph theory-based optimal search algorithm to counter these potential risk factors of arbitrage trading:

Accumulation of all funds on one of the exchanges leading to a halt in trading.

Exchange losses caused by having to pay higher transaction commissions.

By acquiring data from the top exchanges (Kraken, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Binance, etc.) the algorithm chooses the most beneficial trading deal and executes it before the market changes and opportunity passes by. The Arbitrage trading software makes instant decisions, allowing the trader to sit back and occasionally check account balance.

How Our Crypto Arbitrage Platform Works

Trading is performed by the crypto trading bot simultaneously buying and selling the same cryptocurrency amount from two different exchanges to gain a profit off the exchange rate difference . The transaction is carried out in a way that the cryptocurrency amount on both exchanges is equal to the amount before the transaction, while the equivalent amount in fiat is increased by the rate difference.

Advanced Portfolio & Investment Features

Our crypto trading platform packs the must-have features for every trader:

Set the threshold value of deals, profits, and trading volume.

Redeem your expenses via an additional order mechanism.

Trade either directly or via a minor pair.

Standalone processing of data on the user’s positions.

Generated investment strategies that are otherwise not available using conventional techniques.

The investment strategies were developed specifically for the client based on the requirements

Intuitive User’s Interface

One of our main intentions was to create a seamless user experience for the crypto arbitrage trader. Everything they need is displayed for their convenience: