Ethereum Smart Contract Audit Company preview

Ethereum Smart Contract Audit
Company

You’ve invested months in development. Don’t risk it all on one overlooked line of code.

Stop worrying about what you might have missed. We find the security holes in your code, optimize gas fees, improve the readability and structure of the code, and apply best practices of the Ethereum standards. Stay calm while your project is securely functioning.

Challenges we solve

Every smart contract project faces critical hurdles on the path to launch. We review the code and provide comprehensive solutions to your biggest risks.

Number 1

Costly vulnerabilities

Our expert team identifies issues such as reentrancy attacks, logic errors, integer over-/underflows, and flawed access controls before the contract is deployed. Your project will securely protect your users’ money.

Number 2

Complex logic

Your team is skilled, but complex DeFi logic has edge cases. Our auditors provide an expert, unbiased second (or third) opinion. Our team of specialized security engineers think like attackers, they know what to look for.

Number 3

Lack of users’ trust

Attract more users and investors with audited projects. Build legitimacy and trust by providing a publicly verifiable report that proves the code has been professionally scrutinized.

Number 4

Reputation hazards

A single exploit can destroy a project permanently. Our rigorous process is your best defense, protecting the long-term brand value and community loyalty you're working to build.

Number 5

Subjective perspective

Internal reviews are vital, but they can miss blind spots. Our specialized security engineers provide the critical, unbiased assessment needed to ensure no stone is left unturned.

Number 6

Compliance concerns

We provide your projects with due diligence. You demonstrate to your clients that you took reasonable, industry-standard steps to secure their funds, which is crucial for legal and community relations.

Our Ethereum smart contract audit services

We support you on your way to a tailored Ethereum smart contract that optimizes your workflows and boosts revenue.

Ethereum smart contract audit services preview

Smart contract audit

We conduct a multi-layered examination of your code to uncover critical vulnerabilities. Our smart contract audit services include PixelPlex audit frameworks with manual review with advanced tools. We deliver a detailed report of risks and their remediation.

Code analysis and review

Our experts inspect your smart contract line-by-line. We enhance code quality, maintainability, and adherence to Ethereum development best practices. We turn your codebase into a robust and well-documented asset.

Gas usage optimization

We analyze your contract's gas consumption to identify and eliminate cost inefficiencies. Following our recommendations, you will reduce transaction fees for your users and improve the affordability and competitiveness of your dApps.

Verification & advanced testing

We employ mathematical modeling and property-based testing to validate your contract's core logic. This process proves that your protocol behaves as intended under all conditions, removing the risks of unpredictable behavior before launch.

Security architecture review

We assess your entire dApp's design to uncover systemic and structural risks that might appear beyond the smart contract development itself. This provides you with a holistic threat model and practical strategies to fortify your application's foundational security.

Post-audit support

Our partnership continues after the report is delivered. We provide clear guidance on addressing the findings and are available to review your fixes, ensuring vulnerabilities are resolved correctly and efficiently.

Audit-ready Ethereum solutions for every project stage

We secure Ethereum-based ecosystems to help you build resilient infrastructure and mitigate risks inherent to the Ethereum blockchain and its smart contract environment.

Ethereum solutions preview

DeFi applications

Our audits for DeFi protocols verify that complex financial logic executes as designed and user funds are protected. We conduct in-depth reviews of smart contract interactions and token flow to ensure economic security.

NFT platforms

We examine the core logic of NFT creation, trading, and marketplace mechanics to validate secure minting processes and reliable exchange functions on the Ethereum network.

Governance systems

We assess the integrity of on-chain governance mechanisms to guarantee accurate vote tallying, secure participation, and robust resistance to manipulation.

Fundraising platforms

Our team audits fundraising smart contracts, from capital collection to fund distribution, ensuring the entire process is transparent, trustworthy, and secure against exploitation.

Data privacy & security solutions

We evaluate your application's handling of sensitive data, including encryption methods, permission structures, and on/off-chain storage, to confirm information remains protected across the Ethereum ecosystem.

Our smart contract consulting and development success stories

Our portfolio comprises more than 450 projects. Here are some of the cases we’re most proud of.

Analysis and audit for NFT marketplace

Our security experts conducted a comprehensive evaluation of an NFT marketplace's smart contracts. The team successfully detected and remedied critical security flaws, implemented code refinements to reduce gas consumption, and reinforced the platform's integration with the blockchain network.

  • Smart contract diagnostics
  • Smart contract code enhancements
  • Integrated migration solution
  • Ethereum network integration
  • CI/CD pipeline
Analysis and audit for NFT marketplace case preview

Consulting services for a blockchain transportation project

We conducted a comprehensive viability assessment of our client’s proposed platform, scrutinizing its business logic, technical foundations, and financial model. We demonstrated the multi-layered benefits that blockchain adoption would deliver to the company and its users.

  • Viability report and scope vision
  • Strategic implementation plan
  • Efficiency opportunity report
  • Compliance overview
  • Post-implementation support plan
Consulting services for a blockchain transportation project case preview

Community-governed DeFi platform

We built a community-governed DeFi solution by delivering critical operational upgrades: custom contract development, new staking pool deployment, and a full-scale migration to the Solana blockchain.

  • Tailored smart contracts
  • Staking mechanism implementation
  • Solana blockchain migration
  • Multi-chain ecosystem (Binance Smart Chain, Polygon)
  • Zendit launchpad setup for token drops
Community-governed DeFi platform case preview

Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges

Our team constructed a DeFi framework optimized for dApps and automated agreements. This infrastructure delivers swift block confirmation, full EVM-equivalence, native cross-chain interoperability, and frictionless connectivity for the decentralized web.

  • DApp creation toolkit
  • Specialized SDKs and dev tools
  • Network analytics interface
  • Dedicated public API
  • Protected inter-blockchain connector
Blockchain ecosystem with DeFi-style bridges case preview

Why work with PixelPlex

Star in circle icon

PixelPlex smart contract audit framework

We developed a proprietary, comprehensive security methodology. It combines automated scanning with deep manual review to identify vulnerabilities, logical flaws, and gas inefficiencies. This multi-layered approach ensures your code is secure, efficient, and functionally sound before deployment.

Shield icon

Pioneering blockchain innovatione

PixelPlex brings over a decade of blockchain leadership to the table. Our seasoned experts have deep, practical experience in DeFi, tokenization, and smart contract architecture, a foundation we've used to power hundreds of successful client projects.

circle arrows icon

Security by design

For us, enterprise-grade security is non-negotiable. We engineer with complete transparency to deliver verifiably safe and stable platforms, ensuring the integrity of the system, the artists' creations, and the collectors' holdings.

$1.2B

raised by our clients

$5M

in first-year revenue growth

10M+

users scaled in the first 18 months

3Unicorn icon

unicorns among our projects

450+

projects completed

50M

happy end-users for our clients

Top blockchain
company 2024

Top blockchain company 2024

Key benefits of PixelPlex Ethereum smart contract audit provider

1.

Security and financial protection

Make sure you prevent the loss of user funds due to exploits, hacks, and vulnerabilities. The costs of smart contract audit are far cheaper than the multi-million dollar losses common in the space.

2.

Enhanced trust

An audit report from a reputable firm like PixelPlex acts as a stamp of approval. It signals to users, investors, and the community that the team takes security seriously.

3.

Improved code quality

Our expert auditors find flaws and provide recommendations. They suggest optimization ideas for making contract functions cheaper to execute and make sure your code adheres to established Ethereum standards.

4.

User confidence

With a carefully audited project, it is easier to attract investors. Besides, users are more likely to lock significant funds in a protocol that has been professionally reviewed. This is essential for bootstrapping liquidity and community.

5.

Long-term viability

Finding and fixing critical bugs before launch prevents a catastrophic failure that could kill the project permanently. A single major hack often destroys a project's reputation irreparably.

6.

Detailed reports

We provide our clients with vulnerability reports that clearly summarize the details of flaws and mitigation methods.

Consult our blockchain experts

Starting at

$5,000

Secure your protocol with a foundational audit package designed for early-stage projects and standard token contracts.

What's included:

  • Automated vulnerability scanning
  • Manual code review
  • Gas efficiency & optimization analysis
  • Functional testing against specifications

Ready to fortify your smart contracts? We'll evaluate your codebase and provide a tailored scope and quote for your project.

Our custom Ethereum smart contract audit process

We guide our clients from initial code submission to a fully secured protocol, delivering comprehensive risk analysis and verifiable security for your Ethereum project.

1. Requirements gathering & scoping

arrow

2. Project quote & agreement

arrow

3. Comprehensive security audit

arrow

4. Remediation & final verification

arrow

Requirements gathering & scoping

Our security experts analyze your codebase, documentation, and project specifications to understand the core logic and identify critical risk areas. We define the audit scope and key objectives for the security review.

Deliverables

  • Security audit scope document
  • Risk assessment matrix
  • Project requirements analysis

Project quote & agreement

We provide a detailed proposal outlining the audit timeline, methodology, and investment based on your project's complexity and requirements.

Deliverables

  • Detailed audit proposal
  • Project timeline & milestones
  • Formal service agreement

Comprehensive security audit

Our team performs rigorous testing combining automated tools and manual review to identify vulnerabilities, logical flaws, and compliance issues in your smart contract code.

Deliverables

  • Initial audit report with findings
  • Vulnerability classification
  • Gas optimization recommendations

Remediation & final verification

We verify all fixes implemented from our initial report and conduct follow-up testing to ensure complete resolution of identified issues before delivering the final certification.

Deliverables

  • Final comprehensive audit report
  • Remediation verification summary
  • Security certification seal

Our signature domains

We combine our custom smart contract audit and development services with our technical expertise in Web3 technologies to elevate your business to the next level.

Blockchain

We develop tailored blockchain solutions that enhance your projects’ performance and data integrity so that you are able to leave your competitors behind.
Explore blockchain development servicesmore-content
Blockchain domain background

Tokenization

Widen your investment opportunities with RWA tokenization. Convert real estate, artwork, and other high-value assets into digital tokens, allowing fractional ownership and easy trading on decentralized platforms.
Explore tokenization servicesmore-content
Tokenization domain background

Data science

Analyze your proprietary data and generate insights to ground your business decisions. We develop solutions that make intricate blockchain and off-chain data serve practical purposes.
Explore data science development servicesmore-content
Data science domain background

Machine learning

Improve efficiency and refine strategic planning with machine learning technologies. Leverage AI to analyze the data and create more intelligent and effective dApps.
Explore machine learning servicesmore-content
Machine learning domain background

Your journey with PixelPlex starts here

STEP 1

Reach out – no pressure

  • Drop us a line, call, or fill out our form. Tell us what's on your mind, no obligation.
STEP 2

Deep dive: consultation

  • Let's discuss your goals, budget, and timeline. We want to fully grasp your vision and needs.
STEP 3

Development roadmap

  • Receive a clear roadmap, scope of work, and investment estimate.
STEP 4

Kickoff & development

  • Once aligned, we’ll sign the agreement and launch your project.

FAQ

What does an Ethereum smart contract security audit include?

An audit is usually a multi-layered security review. It includes automated scanning for known vulnerabilities, in-depth manual code review by our security experts, an analysis of the business logic for flaws, a gas optimization review to reduce fees, and a final report detailing all findings and remediation steps.

How long does it take to audit a smart contract?

The timeline depends on the complexity and size of your codebase. We can audit a simple token contract in 3 to 5 business days. A complex DeFi protocol with multiple integrated contracts can take up to 4 weeks. We provide a firm timeline after the initial scoping call.

What if I skip a smart contract audit for my project?

While smart contract audit is not mandatory, skipping it is an extremely high-risk gamble. Without an audit, your project becomes vulnerable to exploits that could lead to the irreversible loss of user funds, complete collapse of your protocol, and permanent damage to your reputation. An audit is a standard practice for any project that handles value.

What vulnerabilities can a smart contract audit identify?

Our audits are designed to uncover a wide range of critical security flaws, such as reentrancy attacks, logic errors, access control issues, integer overflows and underflows, gas inefficiencies, and others.

Can you audit a contract that is already deployed on mainnet?

Absolutely. We can perform a post-deployment audit to identify vulnerabilities and provide a remediation plan. If we find a critical flaw, we will guide you through the necessary steps, which may include a contract migration.

What do you need to start the audit?

At PixelPlex, we require our client’s complete smart contract source code with any relevant technical documentation or whitepaper. We also refer to a description of the intended business logic and functionality, and look through the test suites you've already run.

Read our blog

We regularly share our thoughts, insights, and latest trends overview with our clients and followers. Look through some of our blog articles and share your feedback.

More articles

Helpful links to PixelPlex blockchain services

Blockchain Development
Web3 Development
Protocols
Enterprise Blockchain Development
Blockchain Consulting
Crypto Payment Solutions
Cryptocurrency Exchange Development
Private Blockchain Development
Smart Contract Development
Tokenization Services
Cryptocurrency Development
Articles & news about blockchain