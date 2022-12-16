Stop worrying about what you might have missed. We find the security holes in your code, optimize gas fees, improve the readability and structure of the code, and apply best practices of the Ethereum standards. Stay calm while your project is securely functioning.
Every smart contract project faces critical hurdles on the path to launch. We review the code and provide comprehensive solutions to your biggest risks.
Our expert team identifies issues such as reentrancy attacks, logic errors, integer over-/underflows, and flawed access controls before the contract is deployed. Your project will securely protect your users’ money.
Your team is skilled, but complex DeFi logic has edge cases. Our auditors provide an expert, unbiased second (or third) opinion. Our team of specialized security engineers think like attackers, they know what to look for.
Attract more users and investors with audited projects. Build legitimacy and trust by providing a publicly verifiable report that proves the code has been professionally scrutinized.
A single exploit can destroy a project permanently. Our rigorous process is your best defense, protecting the long-term brand value and community loyalty you're working to build.
Internal reviews are vital, but they can miss blind spots. Our specialized security engineers provide the critical, unbiased assessment needed to ensure no stone is left unturned.
We provide your projects with due diligence. You demonstrate to your clients that you took reasonable, industry-standard steps to secure their funds, which is crucial for legal and community relations.
We support you on your way to a tailored Ethereum smart contract that optimizes your workflows and boosts revenue.
We conduct a multi-layered examination of your code to uncover critical vulnerabilities. Our smart contract audit services include PixelPlex audit frameworks with manual review with advanced tools. We deliver a detailed report of risks and their remediation.
Our experts inspect your smart contract line-by-line. We enhance code quality, maintainability, and adherence to Ethereum development best practices. We turn your codebase into a robust and well-documented asset.
We analyze your contract's gas consumption to identify and eliminate cost inefficiencies. Following our recommendations, you will reduce transaction fees for your users and improve the affordability and competitiveness of your dApps.
We employ mathematical modeling and property-based testing to validate your contract's core logic. This process proves that your protocol behaves as intended under all conditions, removing the risks of unpredictable behavior before launch.
We assess your entire dApp's design to uncover systemic and structural risks that might appear beyond the smart contract development itself. This provides you with a holistic threat model and practical strategies to fortify your application's foundational security.
Our partnership continues after the report is delivered. We provide clear guidance on addressing the findings and are available to review your fixes, ensuring vulnerabilities are resolved correctly and efficiently.
We secure Ethereum-based ecosystems to help you build resilient infrastructure and mitigate risks inherent to the Ethereum blockchain and its smart contract environment.
Our audits for DeFi protocols verify that complex financial logic executes as designed and user funds are protected. We conduct in-depth reviews of smart contract interactions and token flow to ensure economic security.
We examine the core logic of NFT creation, trading, and marketplace mechanics to validate secure minting processes and reliable exchange functions on the Ethereum network.
We assess the integrity of on-chain governance mechanisms to guarantee accurate vote tallying, secure participation, and robust resistance to manipulation.
Our team audits fundraising smart contracts, from capital collection to fund distribution, ensuring the entire process is transparent, trustworthy, and secure against exploitation.
We evaluate your application's handling of sensitive data, including encryption methods, permission structures, and on/off-chain storage, to confirm information remains protected across the Ethereum ecosystem.
Our portfolio comprises more than 450 projects. Here are some of the cases we’re most proud of.
Our security experts conducted a comprehensive evaluation of an NFT marketplace's smart contracts. The team successfully detected and remedied critical security flaws, implemented code refinements to reduce gas consumption, and reinforced the platform's integration with the blockchain network.
We conducted a comprehensive viability assessment of our client’s proposed platform, scrutinizing its business logic, technical foundations, and financial model. We demonstrated the multi-layered benefits that blockchain adoption would deliver to the company and its users.
We built a community-governed DeFi solution by delivering critical operational upgrades: custom contract development, new staking pool deployment, and a full-scale migration to the Solana blockchain.
Our team constructed a DeFi framework optimized for dApps and automated agreements. This infrastructure delivers swift block confirmation, full EVM-equivalence, native cross-chain interoperability, and frictionless connectivity for the decentralized web.
We developed a proprietary, comprehensive security methodology. It combines automated scanning with deep manual review to identify vulnerabilities, logical flaws, and gas inefficiencies. This multi-layered approach ensures your code is secure, efficient, and functionally sound before deployment.
PixelPlex brings over a decade of blockchain leadership to the table. Our seasoned experts have deep, practical experience in DeFi, tokenization, and smart contract architecture, a foundation we've used to power hundreds of successful client projects.
For us, enterprise-grade security is non-negotiable. We engineer with complete transparency to deliver verifiably safe and stable platforms, ensuring the integrity of the system, the artists' creations, and the collectors' holdings.
$1.2B
raised by our clients
$5M
in first-year revenue growth
10M+
users scaled in the first 18 months
3
unicorns among our projects
450+
projects completed
50M
happy end-users for our clients
Top blockchain
company 2024
Make sure you prevent the loss of user funds due to exploits, hacks, and vulnerabilities. The costs of smart contract audit are far cheaper than the multi-million dollar losses common in the space.
An audit report from a reputable firm like PixelPlex acts as a stamp of approval. It signals to users, investors, and the community that the team takes security seriously.
Our expert auditors find flaws and provide recommendations. They suggest optimization ideas for making contract functions cheaper to execute and make sure your code adheres to established Ethereum standards.
With a carefully audited project, it is easier to attract investors. Besides, users are more likely to lock significant funds in a protocol that has been professionally reviewed. This is essential for bootstrapping liquidity and community.
Finding and fixing critical bugs before launch prevents a catastrophic failure that could kill the project permanently. A single major hack often destroys a project's reputation irreparably.
We provide our clients with vulnerability reports that clearly summarize the details of flaws and mitigation methods.
Starting at
$5,000
Secure your protocol with a foundational audit package designed for early-stage projects and standard token contracts.
What's included:
Ready to fortify your smart contracts? We'll evaluate your codebase and provide a tailored scope and quote for your project.
We guide our clients from initial code submission to a fully secured protocol, delivering comprehensive risk analysis and verifiable security for your Ethereum project.
Our security experts analyze your codebase, documentation, and project specifications to understand the core logic and identify critical risk areas. We define the audit scope and key objectives for the security review.
Deliverables
We provide a detailed proposal outlining the audit timeline, methodology, and investment based on your project's complexity and requirements.
Deliverables
Our team performs rigorous testing combining automated tools and manual review to identify vulnerabilities, logical flaws, and compliance issues in your smart contract code.
Deliverables
We verify all fixes implemented from our initial report and conduct follow-up testing to ensure complete resolution of identified issues before delivering the final certification.
Deliverables
