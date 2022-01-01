We were asked to polish smart contracts to eliminate any possibility of malicious actions during the interaction between artists and buyers. We carefully analyzed the code and fixed it so that the parties could not cheat each other in any way.



For example, an artist receives an offer from a buyer and accepts it. The buyer sends their money to the artists, but there is no sign of the NFT for 48 hours. In this case, the buyer will receive their money back. If the artist sends their NFT to the buyer, but the buyer does not confirm receipt of the token, the buyer will receive their money back and the artist will still have their NFT.



Thus, smart contracts define and record every step that the buyer and seller take. If the conditions are not met, the smart contract will return everything to its original state and no one will lose anything.