Cryptocurrency Exchange Development Services

Safe to run, easy to capitalize on

To cater both professional and novice traders, we tailor user-friendly and flawlessly secure cryptocurrency exchange apps, web and mobile. We take care to underpin them by multiple trading modules and pairs, along with intuitive and swift crypto wallets.

We build all types of cryptocurrency exchanges

Architecture complexity and scalability aren’t a stopper — we can deliver and deploy cryptocurrency exchange apps that seamlessly support any communication logic you require.

Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges

Broker-based exchange apps where you are a middleman, while users trade Bitcoin-like currencies in a trusted environment.

  • Trading process is facilitated by a central authority
  • Transactions get secured by an administrator
  • Deals aren’t tracked via blockchain

Decentralized P2P cryptocurrency exchanges (DEXs)

Smart contract-powered platforms that enable traders to handle transparent, reliable, and automated peer-to-peer deals.

  • No middlemen or central authorities
  • Hack-proof decentralized trading environment
  • Digital assets & proxy tokens trading
  • Escrow protection mechanisms

One-page cryptocurrency exchanges

Streamlined and neatly structured exchanges that ensure fast time-to-market.

  • Simple UI & controls
  • High accessibility, robust speed & efficiency
  • No need for complex KYC-like procedures

We create full cryptocurrency exchange infrastructure

Not only do we deliver crypto exchange software, we can also take care to custom-build each component for a full-blown DeFi ecosystem.

Mobile & web crypto exchange development

  • Bitcoin exchange platforms
  • Binance-like decentralized exchange platforms
  • Blockchain & smart contract-powered business logic
  • Advanced scalability & customization
  • Margin trading & short-selling facilities

Cryptocurrency wallet development & integration

  • Native mobile, cross-platform, web, desktop & hardware wallets
  • Multi-currency & multi-card management
  • Multi-signature support
  • NFC transactions support
  • Automated Clearing House (ACH) interfacing
  • Social media & messaging functionality
  • UX consistency across all OS platforms & screens

OTC trading platform development

  • Full-cycle wealth & portfolio management
  • Built-in arbitrage functionality
  • Access to a deep liquidity pool
  • Automated order execution
  • Custom cryptocurrency trading strategies
  • Direct access via API/UI

Payment gateway development

  • Multi-currency support
  • Immediate transaction confirmation
  • Instant currency exchange
  • Protection from chargebacks & fraud
  • Low transaction fees
  • Easy setup & onboarding

White-label STO platforms development

  • Digitization of all kinds of assets
  • Complete ecosystem for running an STO campaign
  • P2P investment marketplace functionality
  • Built-in exchange for global securities trade
  • Automated KYC/AML/CFT processes
  • Hot wallet setup & transaction management

Our crypto exchanges are utterly secure

We’ve been long fostering our expertise in cryptography and cybersecurity to be able to deliver cryptocurrency exchange apps that strictly abide by the CryptoCurrency Security Standard (CCSS).

Proof of ReserveShamir's Secret Sharing algorithmMulti-factor HTTPS authenticationAutomatic session logoutTransactions in a matter of secondsDuplicate payment protectionTrackable transaction history Wallet backupComprehensive data encryptionCSRF protectionDDoS preventionQR code scannerElliptic-curve cryptography (ECC)Google Authenticator verificationPGP-enabled message encryption

Crypto exchange development process unveiled

Approach us for a full cycle of engineering — we are here to deliver a robust crypto exchange either from scratch or be responsible for any stage you require.

  • Requirements gathering, concept ideation
  • Business objectives understanding
  • Feasibility study
  • Solution architecture planning
  • Smart contract logic mapping
  • Fee optimization
  • GDPR-compliant PoC development
  • Basic functionality stabilization
  • User-centric look & feel design
  • In-app flow & user journey showcasing
  • Further development pipeline outlining
  • Cross-contract interaction planning
  • Cloud storage advice
  • Platform-specific analysis
  • DApp-to-blockchain connection
  • Business logic & functionality execution
  • Smart contract calling & performance optimization
  • Responsive, mobile-optimized UI
  • API & gateway development
  • Custom-designed transaction states
  • Feedback after sending transactions
  • Continuous UI updates with regards to smart contract data
  • Automated & manual checks
  • Integration, functional & UI testing
  • Resource consumption control
  • Software audit reporting
  • Test net deployment & validation
  • Main net deployment
  • Assistance listing your tokens
  • Trade portfolio implementation
  • Integration with market analytics, risk management & reporting tools
  • Backlog prioritization
  • Feedback-based ecosystem updates
  • New smart contracts or microservice integrations if needed
  • Connection & configuration of new crypto exchanges
  • Migration & porting upon request
  • Continuous integration & delivery automation
  • Deployment of source code updates to AWS remote servers
  • Server configuration
  • Solution structure refactoring
  • Integration optimization & caching setup
  • Automated WatchDog-powered infrastructure monitoring
  • Infrastructure migration to AWS

Why choose us for crypto exchange development

To ultimately facilitate and automate your financial operations, we pay extra attention to your enterprise specifics and build amazingly scalable and compliant solutions.

We abide by advanced DeFi tech standards

  • Strict stakeholder identity requirements
  • Ethereum & Bitcoin P2P networks support
  • Seamless integration with wallets, chats, browsers & keystores
  • EIP-1102 support (a privacy-focused standard of interaction between dApps & user accounts)
  • No plagiarism or intellectual property rights infringement

Building entire DLT ecosystems is our signature service

  • DApp platform’s infrastructure audit, deployment & upgrades
  • Integration with APIs, crypto wallets, block explorers & third-party services
  • End-to-end testing of business logic, smart contracts, nodes & permissions

We hand-pick the tech that suits your needs

  • Consensus protocols & platforms choice & guidance
  • Permission & transaction rules roadmapping
  • On-premises or cloud node deployment

Our industry-certified team’s expertise stands out

135+Domain-specific projects to our title
$500MRaised via dedicated solutions
Rich skillsCryptography, DeFi, tokenization & cross-device connectivity

Our crypto exchange projects in focus

As a pioneering blockchain developer, PixelPlex can boast a rich portfolio of projects around cryptocurrencies. Take a look at how we’ve helped our clients capitalize on crypto exchange.

Arbitrage

Cryptocurrency Trading Platform and Arbitrage Bot

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Cryptocurrency
  • FinTech

FunShape

FunShape - Cryptocurrency Exchange for Novice Traders

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Cryptocurrency Exchange

Bitnetwork

Bitnetwork - Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

  • Blockchain
  • Web
  • Mobile
  • FinTech
  • Cryptocurrency Exchange

