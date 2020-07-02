Welcome to the alternative realities universe! Be our guest as our AR and VR development services team bring their A-game to present your brand in an exceptional way and help make your big time in the market.
$1.5 trillion
The potential GDP boost globally from VR and AR by 2030
PwC
$53.44 billion
The expected worth of the VR gaming market by 2028
Fortune Business Insights
88%
Of medium-sized businesses are already using or testing AR
Deloitte
In a world where customer engagement is paramount, our team is here to transform the way you interact with your audience. Here’s where we let metaverse in, reenacting mixed reality and AR/VR development to get you truly novel experiences.
Create mind-blowing AR overlays that leave a lasting impact. Our AR/VR lab can tailor and gamify your products, offices, training grounds, or showrooms to create targeted sales funnels.
Transport your clients to the heart of live events or unique settings with our VR development services. We craft panoramic, high-resolution, true-to-life views that instantly captivate.
Imagine a dream environment that showcases your services at their best. Our team seamlessly blends the real and digital worlds, bringing to life objects and 3D humans interacting effortlessly with any equipment.
Amaze your clients like never before in the vast realms of multi-dimensional digital universes. PixelPlex AR/VR developers and advisors are here to transform your initiatives into a resounding commercial success, all while captivating high-end customers.
What stands out most about them is their evident understanding of our requirements and field expertise.
Co-Founder, Proleague.gg
To lay the foundation for a thriving project, our AR/VR consultants work closely with you to define a robust business concept. From app development to marketing strategies, we provide solutions backed by extensive research to ensure long-lasting brand longevity and integrity.
Based on emerging consumer preferences and behavior, our designers render astonishingly thrilling experiences. We excel in delivering practicality, interactivity, visual appeal, and captivating entertainment.
To deliver platform-agnostic apps, 3D virtual tours, and games for all sorts of AR/VR headsets, including Apple Vision Pro, PixelPlex uses cross-disciplinary know-how. Expect clockwork performance, responsiveness, and airtight business logic blended with engaging features.
Simplify and optimize the integration process of AR, VR, and MR with our assistance. Whether you need customized or platform-based software, our team integrates it into a dedicated environment, seamlessly connecting devices and sensors.
As you design your own Metaverse or other digital beings, we can cover your alternative reality ecosystem. From in-depth supply and demand research to multi-platform enterprise and consumer mixed reality apps development, we've got you covered every step of the way.
To deliver bespoke AR/VR software for tablets, head-mounted displays, and mobile apps, we harness simultaneous localization and mapping algorithms, marker and scene recognition, 3D projection overlays, and realistic superimpositions.
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI.
CEO, FootballNet Global
By scanning proximity, geolocation data, markerless UX, 2D images or 3D physical triggers, our apps visualize AR models alongside their details through the target device screen.
To track surroundings via the camera lens, we translate captured images and coordinates into recreated real-life environments and precisely place 3D models into depth maps.
PixelPlex MR and AR/VR development teams build explosive narratives that communicate evocative messages and maximize audiences.
We integrate MR and VR apps with cameras, sensors, GPS, gyroscopes, and accelerometers to build dynamic compositions, resizing and calibrating objects as they move.
To render realistic effects, our AR app developers use advanced APIs and custom kits estimating lighting to make 3D models naturally fit into the settings.
We ultimately finesse our pre-built 3D assets, overlays, and scenes while making them look, feel, and sound as if they inherently belong to the surroundings.
Strike a balance between legacy workflows and next-gen customer engagement solutions. Our AR/VR development company will conceive the most practical way for you to benefit.
MR and AR/VR development services can rejuvenate your business. Immerse your clients into new universes and engage large customer audiences as never before in your domain.
From RTC and teleHealth apps enhancing doctor-patient interaction to mHealth solutions augmenting patient guides, we produce systems aiding in all sorts of medical care.
We’ll guide your customers wherever you wish via explanatory audiovisuals interacting with AR objects through Core Location, enabling color-rich 3D views in up to 8K resolution quality.
Our mixed reality app development pros deliver tech for experiential learning areas and vehicle driving simulators, along with virtual scenarios for service and engineering employees.
For medical students, practitioners, and specialty doctors, we design immersive AR/VR-enabled instructions, helping achieve uncompromised operational precision within complex procedures.
Be it fashion, wine, grocery, or other specialized goods, PixelPlex builds authentic AR/VR experiences — from virtual fitting rooms to promotional 3D holograms and brand books.
Handle 3D construction modeling with our MR and AR/VR development services. In line with your requirements, we craft architectural rendering, animation, or spatial planning software.
To help you showcase properties at their best while considering all customer preferences, our MR and AR/VR developers model 3D venue surroundings and design modifiable structures.
We create branded multi- and single-player 3D games for AR/VR headsets, like Oculus Go and Apple Vision Pro, and mobile devices and integrate them with social media.
Augmentation and virtualization helps streamline routines and training by replacing cumbersome manuals with remote assistance and service settings or instruction overlays.
Optimize your supply chain processes with AR software for guided order picking and transportation or think ahead to plan goods allocation through virtual warehouse settings.
We meticulously choose the tools for each project, ensuring we deliver exceptional solutions that exceed our clients' expectations.
PixelPlex proves that tech novelties can make unexpectedly spacious room for driving operational productivity. Cut design spending, improve employee onboarding, and get noticed by new audiences.
Let us help you overcome your enterprise pain points. Engage and empower your workforce to witness your business come to life in a whole new way.
We dig around the emerging trends and applications non-stop and develop metaverse platforms and entire infrastructures featuring NFT and DeFi experience.
We build decentralized ecosystems, from web3 solutions to smart contracts. Our apps underlie staking, oracles like L2 or ChainLink, and sidechains-based scaling.
Central to our MR and AR/VR development projects are Metaverse, 3D engines, and nimble business logic upon multi-layer economic systems.
Platform services are our specialty. We develop web systems and mobile apps underpinned by reliable communication, databases, and protocols.
Taking initiatives from ideation to public release, our talents are proficient in MR and AR/VR game development as well as designing 3D, 2D, and VFX assets.
Our engineers deliver connected ecosystems for enterprise and consumer IoT, from advisory and infrastructure rebuilding to API, ETL, or NFC layers implementation.
Combining best practices with cognitive computing and quants skills, we help save effort and automate routines to trigger digital breakthroughs.
Whatever your purposes, timeframes, and resources are, we’ll figure out how to balance them to translate your initiative into a business makeover. Check some of our success stories out!
Our client requested virtual reality software developers to build a VR-based platform for real estate agents. Our team created a platform that enables real estate agents to showcase properties through 360° virtual tour headsets or a web UI. To efficiently market estates to potential buyers, the solution comprises an iPad app processing photos and building panoramic views.
The client approached PixelPlex for augmented reality software development to expand the immersiveness of their graphic comic series. PixelPlex delivered an AR mobile gaming app. The solution allows users to interact with printed characters by augmenting them as 3D models with a set of exclusively tailored animations.
A VR solution enabling hospitality venue owners and agents to usher guests across the places of interest via panoramic look and feel tours. Designed for Oculus Go VR goggles, the platform features a web admin panel along with iOS and Android mobile apps.
