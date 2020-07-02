Augmented and Virtual Reality Development Services

Augmented and Virtual Reality Development Services

Discover unseen business dimensions, beyond the imaginable

Welcome to the alternative realities universe! Be our guest as our AR and VR development services team bring their A-game to present your brand in an exceptional way and help make your big time in the market. 

Why embrace and explore the capabilities of AR & VR?

The potential GDP boost globally from VR and AR by 2030

$1.5 trillion

The potential GDP boost globally from VR and AR by 2030

PwC

$53.44 billion

The expected worth of the VR gaming market by 2028

Fortune Business Insights

88%

Of medium-sized businesses are already using or testing AR

Deloitte

PixelPlex makes you different than the competition

In a world where customer engagement is paramount, our team is here to transform the way you interact with your audience. Here’s where we let metaverse in, reenacting mixed reality and AR/VR development to get you truly novel experiences.

A blue and green icon of a cube

Augmented reality development

Create mind-blowing AR overlays that leave a lasting impact. Our AR/VR lab can tailor and gamify your products, offices, training grounds, or showrooms to create targeted sales funnels.

A blue and green icon of a headset

Virtual reality development

Transport your clients to the heart of live events or unique settings with our VR development services. We craft panoramic, high-resolution, true-to-life views that instantly captivate.

A blue and green icon of mixed reality

Mixed reality development

Imagine a dream environment that showcases your services at their best. Our team seamlessly blends the real and digital worlds, bringing to life objects and 3D humans interacting effortlessly with any equipment.

Unlocking new realities: explore our AR & VR services

Amaze your clients like never before in the vast realms of multi-dimensional digital universes. PixelPlex AR/VR developers and advisors are here to transform your initiatives into a resounding commercial success, all while captivating high-end customers.

A person in a headset experiencing virtual graphics

What stands out most about them is their evident understanding of our requirements and field expertise.

Default use icon
Justin Hutto

Co-Founder, Proleague.gg

To lay the foundation for a thriving project, our AR/VR consultants work closely with you to define a robust business concept. From app development to marketing strategies, we provide solutions backed by extensive research to ensure long-lasting brand longevity and integrity.

Based on emerging consumer preferences and behavior, our designers render astonishingly thrilling experiences. We excel in delivering practicality, interactivity, visual appeal, and captivating entertainment.

  • Multi-platform UI/UX design
  • Storyboard prototyping
  • Motion graphics and sound production
  • Object manipulation and 3D settings modeling
  • User interface, interactions, and navigation flow for Vision Pro

To deliver platform-agnostic apps, 3D virtual tours, and games for all sorts of AR/VR headsets, including Apple Vision Pro, PixelPlex uses cross-disciplinary know-how. Expect clockwork performance, responsiveness, and airtight business logic blended with engaging features.

  • AR/VR & MR content sharing platforms
  • VR & AR-enabled games
  • Interactive exhibitions and auctions
  • Video streaming solutions
  • Simulation training systems

Simplify and optimize the integration process of AR, VR, and MR with our assistance. Whether you need customized or platform-based software, our team integrates it into a dedicated environment, seamlessly connecting devices and sensors.

  • AR/VR headset integration with existing systems
  • Client-server communication
  • APIs, gateways, utilities, and extensions
  • GPS and position tracking
  • Controllers integration

As you design your own Metaverse or other digital beings, we can cover your alternative reality ecosystem. From in-depth supply and demand research to multi-platform enterprise and consumer mixed reality apps development, we've got you covered every step of the way.

  • NFTs & marketplaces engineering
  • Computer vision-powered storytelling
  • Edge computing implementation
  • Device, cloud and NFC layers interconnection
  • Distributed networks and nodes development

Our essential AR, VR & MR techniques

To deliver bespoke AR/VR software for tablets, head-mounted displays, and mobile apps, we harness simultaneous localization and mapping algorithms, marker and scene recognition, 3D projection overlays, and realistic superimpositions.

A person in a headset experiencing virtual reality

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back-end solution while also providing great UX/UI.

Default use icon
Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

By scanning proximity, geolocation data, markerless UX, 2D images or 3D physical triggers, our apps visualize AR models alongside their details through the target device screen.

  • Computer vision implementation
  • Image segmentation
  • Emotion recognition
  • Dynamic 3D effects and imaging

To track surroundings via the camera lens, we translate captured images and coordinates into recreated real-life environments and precisely place 3D models into depth maps.

  • Localization and environment mapping
  • Contextual data implementation
  • SLAM-powered visual positioning
  • Communication with device sensors

PixelPlex MR and AR/VR development teams build explosive narratives that communicate evocative messages and maximize audiences.

  • Immersive multi-layer video streaming
  • Speaker diarization and voice recognition
  • Seamless user journey
  • Credible VR/AR overlays and settings

We integrate MR and VR apps with cameras, sensors, GPS, gyroscopes, and accelerometers to build dynamic compositions, resizing and calibrating objects as they move.

  • Haptic feedback
  • Enhanced interactivity
  • Screen replacement
  • Scenes and objects fitting

To render realistic effects, our AR app developers use advanced APIs and custom kits estimating lighting to make 3D models naturally fit into the settings.

  • Automated light adjustment
  • Physical light probes
  • Visually coherent objects placement
  • Unit-sphere point cloud sampling

We ultimately finesse our pre-built 3D assets, overlays, and scenes while making them look, feel, and sound as if they inherently belong to the surroundings.

  • Elaborate animations, textures & body physics
  • Immersive content creation for Apple Vision Pro headset
  • Visual and sound effects
  • Pixel-perfect true-to-life objects

Ask for a value proposition

Strike a balance between legacy workflows and next-gen customer engagement solutions. Our AR/VR development company will conceive the most practical way for you to benefit.

We intensify client engagement across industries

MR and AR/VR development services can rejuvenate your business. Immerse your clients into new universes and engage large customer audiences as never before in your domain.

Healthcare & wellness

From RTC and teleHealth apps enhancing doctor-patient interaction to mHealth solutions augmenting patient guides, we produce systems aiding in all sorts of medical care.

  • AR-enabled overlays for graded motor imagery
  • Mixed reality 3D object modeling for mirror therapy
  • Visual exercising guides for neuropathic pain treatment
  • AR-powered apps for phantom limb pain treatment
An example of VR/VR in healthcare

Tourism & hospitality

We’ll guide your customers wherever you wish via explanatory audiovisuals interacting with AR objects through Core Location, enabling color-rich 3D views in up to 8K resolution quality.

  • VR attraction and property venue tour apps
  • Interior design customization
  • Interactive AR-powered booking interfaces
  • Social media integration
An example of VR/VR in tourism activities

Education & digital workplace

Our mixed reality app development pros deliver tech for experiential learning areas and vehicle driving simulators, along with virtual scenarios for service and engineering employees.

  • Interactive displays
  • 3D models and holograms
  • Digital classrooms
  • Preventive maintenance guides
An example of VR/VR in education

Medical training

For medical students, practitioners, and specialty doctors, we design immersive AR/VR-enabled instructions, helping achieve uncompromised operational precision within complex procedures.

  • AR interfaces for medical equipment
  • 3D anatomical body modeling
  • EHR & EMR pathological data overlays
  • Chemical processes visualization
An example of VR/VR in medical training

Retail & eCommerce VR/AR

Be it fashion, wine, grocery, or other specialized goods, PixelPlex builds authentic AR/VR experiences — from virtual fitting rooms to promotional 3D holograms and brand books.

  • Special offer or discount overlays
  • Product recognition capability
  • Beacon-enabled contextual recommendations
  • Interactive SKU details kiosks
An example of VR/VR in retail and ecommerce

Construction & architecture

Handle 3D construction modeling with our MR and AR/VR development services. In line with your requirements, we craft architectural rendering, animation, or spatial planning software.

  • Workflow onboarding and training systems
  • Hazard detection solutions
  • 3D settings visualization
  • Virtual site inspection software
An example of VR/VR in architecture

Real estate & interior design

To help you showcase properties at their best while considering all customer preferences, our MR and AR/VR developers model 3D venue surroundings and design modifiable structures.

  • Shaders and lighting conditions controls
  • Collaborative design settings
  • Texture, material, and color libraries
  • Interactive GPS/VPS-powered AR overlays
An example of VR/VR in real estate

Gaming & entertainment

We create branded multi- and single-player 3D games for AR/VR headsets, like Oculus Go and Apple Vision Pro, and mobile devices and integrate them with social media.

  • 3D character models design
  • High-resolution 360° video streaming
  • In-game NFTs engineering
  • Face filters and AR lens implementation
An example of VR/VR in gaming

Manufacturing & industrial

Augmentation and virtualization helps streamline routines and training by replacing cumbersome manuals with remote assistance and service settings or instruction overlays.

  • Interactive workflow simulation
  • Equipment configuration modeling
  • Tech support interfaces
  • Heads-up displays for machinery operation
An example of VR/VR in manufacturing

Logistics

Optimize your supply chain processes with AR software for guided order picking and transportation or think ahead to plan goods allocation through virtual warehouse settings.

  • AR-enabled in-door wayfinding platforms
  • Virtual walkthroughs
  • Barcode reading systems
  • VR-powered safety training solutions
An example of VR/VR in logistics

PixelPlex MR and AR/VR development toolset

We meticulously choose the tools for each project, ensuring we deliver exceptional solutions that exceed our clients' expectations.

Unity
Vuforia
Oculus
Unreal Engine
Wikitude
Samsung Gear VR
MAXST
WebVR
Steam
UTG APP APK
ARToolKit
ARCore
Open VR
AppGameKit VR
WebRTC
Apple
Microsoft HoloLens
PlayStation
Samsung Galaxy Gear
HTC Vive
Cardboard
MAYA
Autodesk 3ds Max
Substance 3D Painter
TensorFlow
OpenCV

Why entrust us with MR & AR/VR development

PixelPlex proves that tech novelties can make unexpectedly spacious room for driving operational productivity. Cut design spending, improve employee onboarding, and get noticed by new audiences.

A blue and green icon of a speedometer

Business optimization know-how

Let us help you overcome your enterprise pain points. Engage and empower your workforce to witness your business come to life in a whole new way.

  • Cross-industry and domain-specific expertise
  • ROI-driven process roadmapping
  • Practice finding points of exponential growth
  • Strict standards compliance
A blue and green icon of a flag

Metaverse pioneering

We dig around the emerging trends and applications non-stop and develop metaverse platforms and entire infrastructures featuring NFT and DeFi experience.

  • Digital storytelling best practices
  • Real-time asset engineering and optimization skills
  • Branding and experiential marketing muscle
  • Tech trends interpretation and actualization
A blue and green icon of a cube

Blockchain development proficiency

We build decentralized ecosystems, from web3 solutions to smart contracts. Our apps underlie staking, oracles like L2 or ChainLink, and sidechains-based scaling.

  • Cardano, Polkadot, Ethereum, Hyperledger, Solana, Flow
  • Solidity, Node.js, Cadence, Vyper tools
  • Truffle, Remix, Hardhat, OpenZeppelin frameworks and libs
  • ERC-20, ERC-1155, ERC-721 security standards
A blue and green icon of an architecture design

Architecture design excellence

Central to our MR and AR/VR development projects are Metaverse, 3D engines, and nimble business logic upon multi-layer economic systems.

  • Decentralization, edge, and cloud computing
  • Scalable microservices architectures engineering
  • Large algorithmic and math base
  • Geospatial mapping implementation
A blue and green icon of a web page

Software engineering mastership

Platform services are our specialty. We develop web systems and mobile apps underpinned by reliable communication, databases, and protocols.

  • Orchestration and container: Kubernetes, Docker, Nomad
  • Java, C++/C, Golang, C#
  • Azure Synapse Analytics, AI, IoT, Maps
  • Unreal Engine-enabled blueprints
A blue and green icon of a gamepad

Decade in game development & design

Taking initiatives from ideation to public release, our talents are proficient in MR and AR/VR game development as well as designing 3D, 2D, and VFX assets.

  • Unity, Unreal Engine, Maya, Blender, Amazon Sumerian
  • JavaScript and Solidity engineering
  • Cinema 4D, Illustrator, Redshift, After Effects, Photoshop
  • CSS/HTML/React/JS-powered ABI integration
A blue and green icon of a cloud

Rich IoT competence

Our engineers deliver connected ecosystems for enterprise and consumer IoT, from advisory and infrastructure rebuilding to API, ETL, or NFC layers implementation.

  • Backend development and optimization
  • Third-party services integration
  • Migration of IoT infrastructure
  • Connected systems data encryption
A blue and green icon of a network

AI techniques prowess

Combining best practices with cognitive computing and quants skills, we help save effort and automate routines to trigger digital breakthroughs.

Our portfolio highlights

Whatever your purposes, timeframes, and resources are, we’ll figure out how to balance them to translate your initiative into a business makeover. Check some of our success stories out!

QTS

Our client requested virtual reality software developers to build a VR-based platform for real estate agents. Our team created a platform that enables real estate agents to showcase properties through 360° virtual tour headsets or a web UI. To efficiently market estates to potential buyers, the solution comprises an iPad app processing photos and building panoramic views.

  • 3D & 2D tour building plans
  • Exterior & interior redesign functionality
  • High-resolution photo processing
  • Property visuals refurbishing & restyling
  • Google Maps integration
QTS, a VR real estate platform for generating virtual tours

Treadwater AR

The client approached PixelPlex for augmented reality software development to expand the immersiveness of their graphic comic series. PixelPlex delivered an AR mobile gaming app. The solution allows users to interact with printed characters by augmenting them as 3D models with a set of exclusively tailored animations.

  • Detailed 3D character modeling
  • Multiple action scenarios for individual AR characters
  • Special effects & AR animations
  • Mobile iOS & Android apps UI/UX design
Tradewater AR, an AR mobile app for Treadwater graphic novel

VResorts

A VR solution enabling hospitality venue owners and agents to usher guests across the places of interest via panoramic look and feel tours. Designed for Oculus Go VR goggles, the platform features a web admin panel along with iOS and Android mobile apps.

  • Automated mobile-to-headset sync
  • Showcase options library
  • 360° snapshot capture & social media sharing
  • Custom VR video playlists & playback control
  • Video length optimization
VResorts, an Oculus Go VR hospitality virtual tour solution

Refine your market strategy

Are you facing intense competition in the MR, NFT, or metaverse markets? Take the first step towards your project — consult our AR/VR software development experts.

Be our guest on the PixelPlex blog

We’ve been blogging since what feels like the beginning of time. Take a quick peek at select pieces — we uncover alternative realities’ potential across numerous domains.

