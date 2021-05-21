Accelerate your time to market, offer an outstanding customer experience and utilize new ways of engaging with your audience. Your business goal will be treated as our own for you to get bespoke multi-faceted solutions that tackle the harshest problems, nice and easy.
We factor in all of your demands when devising your brand’s mobile identity. Each case is fully scrutinized so that we hand-pick a sensible tech underpinning and provide you with personalized suggestions to ultimately unleash user engagement, performance, and scalability, if needed.
Throughout our practice, we’ve been honing our mastery of iOS app development services to deliver solutions that work like magic across the whole range of Apple devices. Whatever your target platform, our apps will be adapted to all screen resolutions and orientations.
To fully resolve your challenges, PixelPlex can either assemble a dedicated expert team for a single specified stage of your project, or undertake full-cycle iOS development — from elaboration to engineering and stabilization
From ideation to prototyping, engineering, services integration, app store publishing, maintenance and updates.
Whether you’re a startup, a medium-scale business or a giant enterprise, private or governmental, we have you covered.
We’re long-time contributors to blockchain, AI, IoT, and AR/VR-powered innovation, so we build upscale iOS apps on brand-new tech market arrivals.
Boosting performance, bolstering business opportunities — that’s what we care about the most while solving the iOS application development challenges within your domains of interest.
To date, we’ve delivered quite a collection of iOS application development projects that stand out for their future-proof tech packages and exceptional business efficiency. Take a glance through some of them to get a better idea of what we are capable of.
This native mobile iOS app is designed to engage football fans and boost their loyalty. Providing fans with personalized UX, the solution helps them interact easily with their favorite teams, accept exciting challenges, gain rewards, and purchase merchandise.
For smart home owners, we’ve helped create an intuitive app that enables remote control over a complete house infrastructure — from lights, roller blinds, and lock systems to climate control and overall security settings.
A multi-app system for full-cycle eCommerce workflow management and online shopping that facilitates order picking while handling logistics and supply chain challenges.
Powered by blockchain mechanisms, this sports app engages users with proprietary coins rewarded for training commitment. To motivate themselves for greater achievements, athletes can place bets on their own training plans and exchange the loyalty tokens they win for discounts at partnering institutions.
Our iOS app agency keeps a sharp eye on engineering innovations while continuously fostering excellence to always be on the frontline of tech progress.
iPhone
iPad
Mac
Apple TV
CarPlay
MVC
MVP
MVVM
VIPER
Clean Architect
Through responding fully to all client feedback, PixelPlex has evolved into a one-stop engineering service provider with a partner approach and strong cross-domain portfolio.
PixelPlex has met our needs by putting together a sound vision and scope that we can definitely rely on as we progress with the development of our gaming platform. What stands out most about them is their evident understanding of our requirements and field expertise. We can always trust their team to come up with innovative ideas and solutions.
Co-Founder, Proleague.gg
PixelPlex not only helped us execute a specific vision, but also brought creative, out-of-the-box problem-solving skills to the table. Ultimately, they helped us build our entire platform.
CEO and Executive Creative Director, Darkrose Studios
We were most impressed by their understanding of blockchain and blockchain-based systems, as well as their ability to apply this knowledge while creating user-friendly software.
Founder & CEO, OBITO.IO
7 days
the shortest time-to-market for our iOS application.
A system app for monitoring and configuring Bluetooth beacons was launched in a matter of a week, from an idea to the App Store review.
50+
technically sound mobile apps
70%
native mobile apps
100%
client challenge resolution
Mobile engineering never stops being huge these days. We do our best to stay at the forefront while spreading the insights of our team.