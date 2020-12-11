Services
Solutions
We’ve rounded up some of the latest and greatest digital real estate trends this year, to provide some inspiration for those embarking on a digital transformation of their own.
The internet of things makes our digital world driven by online apps and services even more interconnected. Insightful data collected from devices and sensors keep businesses on track with their operations and benefit consumers with a more personalized experience.
11 December, 2020
Using the technology woven into the Internet of Things, smart cities are supplying municipalities around the world with the capacity for rapid innovation. As world population density increases, the need for efficiency and environmental sustainability becomes tantamount.
12 November, 2020
Artificial intelligence (AI) has already impacted many facets of our lives and its power is hard to resist. Now is the time to either embrace it or leave behind. Marketing with AI is no longer exceptional, and it will soon make the difference between a company that lasts and one that goes under.
10 November, 2020
As the IoT rapidly extends the Internet to everyday objects, innovative and even more sophisticated solutions continue to enter the market. Through the increased adoption of technology, IoT is fundamentally transforming businesses across different industries. So, you’d better be in the loop and learn more about the latest IoT applications and devices to keep up with the times.
4 November, 2020
Modern IoT technology trends are driven by artificial intelligence, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G promises. Within this interconnected web of technological advances rests the business value of smart homes, autonomous cars, and smart factories.
26 October, 2020
With social media having a dominant effect on people’s lives, marketing has become solely a digital affair. Influencer marketing gives businesses a much wider reach by drawing the attention of potential customers with the creator’s unique personality and lifestyle.
8 June, 2020
Retail digital transformation allows store owners to capture the minds and wallets of next-generation shoppers. However, taking this step requires a complete rethinking of your business model and mastering cutting-edge retail technology.
21 April, 2020
COVID-19 Coronavirus is causing a huge demand in eLearning solutions development throughout the world, and PixelPlex is ready to step in and help you if you need one.
24 March, 2020
Get front-row industry insights with our monthly newsletter