Various electronic systems are gradually replacing filing cabinets and computer desktop folders. Progressive companies know for sure that digitalization is one of the key factors in success. But what software is really capable of transforming business processes?
A well-designed document management system has become a must-have tool for a number of organizations globally. It tremendously contributes to workflow optimization and takes care of all document-related processes.
The discovery phase is one of the most important stages in full-cycle product development. It’s a chance for the development team to fully understand the ideas behind the project and to propose better ways of implementing it while not going over budget or running past deadlines.
Global digitalization is not a new trend, yet it’s happening a lot faster as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As online payments grow in number, the need for better protection of sensitive data increases. But can payment tokenization handle the serious challenge ahead?
The safety and security of digital transactions still need some improvement. Considering this, Visa has embraced tokenization and introduced its Visa Token Service, which guarantees the security of digital payments and simplifies the purchasing experience.
The Internet of Things (IoT) acts as the fabric that connects machines with other machines and people. In manufacturing, IoT enhances the information flow and enables cloud-based AI analytics to optimize production facilities, decrease costs, and improve the safety of manufacturing environments.
The rapid growth in digital payments presents an array of challenges for eCommerce merchants and other retailers when it comes to safeguarding the credit card data they store. Credit card tokenization is the way ahead, making the storage of payment information easier and more secure.
Given that there’s a large number of CMSs and you have to consider a lot of parameters, it’s a tough call to choose the right one. When a custom eCommerce platform with a wealth of features starts looming on the horizon, you get even more bewildered. But we’re here to ensure that your decision making will be less stressful.
