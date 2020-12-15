Digital Transformation

What Is the IoT? Our Comprehensive Guide

The internet of things (IoT) makes our digital world driven by online apps and services even more interconnected. Insightful data collected from devices and sensors keep businesses on track with their operations and benefit consumers with a more personalized experience.

Three people next to cloud technology icons and a globe surrounded by IoT network
Digital Transformation

Top IoT Applications and Device Examples

As the IoT rapidly extends the Internet to everyday objects, innovative and even more sophisticated solutions continue to enter the market and transform industries. So, you’d better be in the loop and learn more about the latest IoT applications and devices to keep up with the times.

Two people next to a building and car filled with IoT sensors
Digital Transformation

IoT Trends in 2021 and Beyond

Modern IoT technology trends are driven by artificial intelligence, edge computing, blockchain, and 5G promises. Within this interconnected web of technological advances rests the business value of smart homes, autonomous cars, and smart factories.

Two people communicating via phone next to a car, 5G icon, and wireless network icons