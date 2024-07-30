Telegram apps are rapidly gaining popularity, attracting both developers and a growing user base. But are they truly worth the investment?
Telegram apps offer businesses a new way to engage directly within Telegram’s 900 million monthly active user base. Moreover, the platform’s intuitive web interface encourages users to explore new apps within the system, thus significantly reducing user acquisition costs.
This easy transition to new Mini Apps lowers the usual barriers to adopting new technologies and creates exciting opportunities for developers and businesses in a new, profitable niche.
In this article, we’ll explore whether investing time and effort into the development of Telegram apps is a good idea and discuss two key types of Telegram applications.
What are the two types of Telegram apps?
Telegram apps can be broadly classified into Telegram bots and Telegram Mini Apps, each offering unique features.
Telegram bots are automated programs that can interact with users, provide information, execute tasks, and enhance user engagement through chat interfaces. They can serve a range of purposes, from content delivery and customer support to payment assistance and routine tasks automation.
Telegram bots feature text-based interfaces, which makes them ideal for simple, direct interactions. They are developed using the Telegram Bot API and can be created with basic programming languages and tools.
Telegram Mini Apps are more sophisticated web applications that provide richer functionality and interactive elements compared to bots. Mini Apps can range from gaming experiences and productivity tools to eCommerce platforms and DeFi applications.
Mini Apps use the same Bot API but enhance their capabilities with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other technologies for more dynamic and engaging interfaces. This enables them to handle more complex tasks and integrate richer media and interactive elements for an improved user experience.
The investment potential of Telegram apps
Leveraging Telegram’s vast user base, effective viral mechanics, seamless accessibility, and more, Telegram bots and apps present diverse business opportunities for developers.
Below, we’ll discuss the key benefits of building Telegram apps to help you make an informed decision.
Seamless accessibility and user acquisition
Telegram apps seamlessly integrate into the Telegram ecosystem. Unlike traditional mobile apps that require separate installations and updates, Telegram apps are directly accessible within the Telegram interface. This enables users to effortlessly explore a wide range of services and solutions.
Moreover, the familiarity with the Telegram platform helps reduce user acquisition costs and allows users to swiftly transition to new apps.
Access to a large user base
Telegram boasts a vast user base of 900 million active monthly users who generate 500 billion channel views each month. Therefore, the development of a Telegram app will allow you to gain access to this extensive network and empower you to promote your services and solutions to a diverse audience.
Enhanced security
Telegram’s ecosystem prioritizes stringent security measures and ensures increased user data protection and adherence to regulatory requirements.
Since bots and Mini Apps operate within the Telegram environment, they benefit from the same end-to-end encryption and security protocols that Telegram is known for. This enhanced security builds trust and confidence, making Telegram apps a reliable choice for users.
Diverse monetization options
Telegram apps offer diverse opportunities to generate revenue. These include:
- In-app purchases. Enabling users to buy virtual goods and premium features within the app.
- Subscriptions. Offer access to exclusive content and features, thus fostering long-term user engagement and loyalty.
- Advertising. Display ads within the app tailored to the interest of users.
- Sponsored content. Collaborate with brands to create sponsored posts and ensure a lucrative revenue stream.
Furthermore, the integration of Wallet Pay, which supports both fiat and cryptocurrency payments, further expands monetization opportunities, allowing users to make payments seamlessly within Telegram apps. Besides, Telegram’s recent launch of USDT payments on the TON blockchain adds convenience for users and creates new revenue channels for developers.
Efficient viral mechanisms
Telegram features an intuitive mechanism for sharing Mini Apps and content, which streamlines user acquisition and ensures increased engagement. The viral mechanism is straightforward: users are rewarded for referring friends and actively participating in the app’s activities.
A prime example of the simplicity of viral mechanisms within Telegram is Notcoin, a tap-to-earn game where users earn rewards by tapping the main screen.
In January, it achieved a remarkable milestone with 20 million sign-ups within just 26 days of its release. The game’s viral growth is driven by its referral system, where players share referral links with friends, and both the referrer and the new user receive Notcoins as a reward.
In Notcoin, friends that join the game through personal referrals can form Squads, encouraging them to compete against each other and other squads. This creates organic connectivity, keeping users engaged and expanding the reach of Telegram apps.
Seamless multi-platform compatibility
Telegram apps operate smoothly across various platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. Users can engage with these apps on any device, whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, or desktop, without facing any limitations or inconsistencies.
Thanks to this flexibility and convenience, users can access their preferred services on any device they choose.
Popular examples of Telegram apps
The Telegram apps ecosystem is rapidly expanding, featuring numerous promising projects that capture user interest.
Let’s take a quick look at a few of them.
Notcoin
Notcoin is a TON-powered play-to-earn game integrated with the Telegram messaging app. Its appeal lies in its simplicity and social interaction — users earn rewards by tapping on coins, which creates a viral effect on social media.
Notcoin’s easy accessibility on Telegram has driven its rapid adoption and introduced many new users to cryptocurrencies. The game has already gained more than 35 million users with more players joining each month.
Gatto
Gatto is a play-to-earn game built on TON Blockchain.
In this game, users play as trainers of Gattomons, powerful creatures similar to Pokémon, and are tasked with training them to become the best. Each Gattomon has five characteristics: strength, defense, agility, swimming, and speed. Players and their Gattomons can also participate in competitions, and earn TON. The game has already attracted over 1 million players.
Fantom Fantasy Football
Fanton Fantasy Football is Telegram’s first play-to-earn game. Players create a team of five football players, including a goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, forward, and substitute. Points are earned based on the players’ real-life performances in football matches. High-scoring teams can win valuable prizes like cryptocurrencies and NFTs, which makes each match an exciting and rewarding experience.
Summing up
The popularity of Telegram apps is on the rise, presenting numerous opportunities for both developers and users. By building Telegram apps, you can easily onboard new users and leverage Telegram’s extensive user base, effective viral mechanics, and various monetization options.
