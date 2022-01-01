Mobile App Development Services

Get a winning solution to unleash productivity

Looking to give users an instant access to your services while scaling the client base? PixelPlex is the place to go. With your priorities and business growth in mind, we’ll help you quickly hit the market with a slick iOS, Android, or cross-platform app that engages users at a single touch.

Our mobile app development cases

We provide bespoke solutions for all your business needs

Exclusively tailored mobile applications

By treating mobile apps as your brand’s creative extensions, we build intuitive solutions that help quickly engage audiences, collaborate, and innovate. Our fully-fledged team of engineering and design enthusiasts work hand in hand to factor in each requirement while crafting unique features for your app to stand out.

50+

custom mobile applications

4.9/5

star score on Clutch

Throughout any project, we do our best to accommodate your preferences. To deliver truly stellar services, we provide comprehensive tech guidance and well-thought out management approaches. You’ll be able to easily control processes, make informed decisions, and get exactly what you need.

85%repeat client ratio
13+years of experience in the field
100%quality assurance
40+professional mobile app developers
apple

iOS mobile app development services

You’ll be amazed to discover that your iOS apps have way more to them than meets the eye. On top of pixel-perfect UI, captivating effects and animations, we ensure stunning performance, no matter the connectivity or load. We can also devise a business logic that triggers user growth and helps handle routine processes on the go.

See what we’ve built for iOS:

iphone
android

Android mobile app development

PixelPlex knows what it takes to deliver solutions that run like clockwork throughout the majority of devices. Our mobile application development team follows Material Design rules to make your apps uncompromisingly reliable and scalable. Beyond a captivating UI, we ensure an exciting user journey. Whether you need Android apps from scratch or just want to get your existing mobile apps revamped — we have you covered.

See what we’ve built for Android:

android

Cross-platform mobile app development

Thinking of an app with simple controls and comprehensible business logic? We’ll take you down the route that pays off. Along with native solution engineering, PixelPlex is no stranger to cross-platform mobile app development. We’ll scrutinize your objectives to underpin your solution with a mature Xamarin, Flutter or Unity framework. Via a single cross-platform code, we’ll cut project costs up to 40% and ensure faster time-to-market.

See our cross-platform app solutions:

ipad

We put progress transparency and predictability above all

Our mobile app development process explained

Entrust us with your end-to-end mobile application development cycle. We dig deep into business challenges and look for the most effective solutions that will positively impact ROI at every stage - from ideation and engineering to market launch or integration with your business environment.

We also assign a dedicated consultant and R&D team to scrutinize your request and devise a neat roadmap showing how to tackle your tech challenge — however tricky it is. With a consistent quality assurance and ongoing support, we stay by your side until your mobile apps show measurable profitability.

1

Project discovery

/ Learn

  • Requirements gathering and evaluation
  • R&D, ideation, and business case analysis
  • Product development roadmapping
2

MVP & prototyping

/ Validate

  • Showcasing in-app flow and user journey
  • Designing a user-centric look and feel
  • Building PoC or MVP to test core functionality
3

App development & QA

/ Build & Test

  • Back-end & front-end engineering
  • Building API, gateways, and app content
  • Automated and manual testing: integration, functional, and UI
4

Publishing & support

/ Launch & Support

  • App store submission, market launch
  • Post-launch support, user acquisition analysis
  • Stats-driven functionality updates

Entrust us with your challenge

Building an application millions of users will enjoy requires more than iOS and Android expertise. A talented design team, and a depth of experience extending from hardware integration to services, is a must. A mobile presence is an extension of your brand, and must be accorded the same care.

Let’s translate your ideas into stellar business tools

Our custom mobile expertise at scale

Whether you need a complete business makeover or just want to revamp your go-to solution, don’t hesitate to tap our expert mobile engineering pool. Domain specifics are never a dealbreaker, as we’ve been dealing with quite a package of high-stakes business projects throughout our career.

  • Mobile crypto wallets
  • Mobile stock market solutions
  • Smart contract-enabled apps
  • Smart retail & supply chain solutions
  • Personal security mobile apps for wearables
  • Smart Home & Smart Factory apps
  • Deep Learning & Machine Learning solutions
  • Computer Vision software
  • Chatbots & smart assistants
  • GPS- and marker-based apps
  • Immersive 3D mobile games
  • Extra layer maps and wayfinding solutions
  • Device tracking and counting apps
  • Proximity marketing solutions (NFC)
  • Motion tracking software

We’d love to add yours to the list

Industry verticals we cater to

PixelPlex mobile app development portfolio has over 50 mobile projects across many business fields. High client satisfaction is a proof that we’re on the right track delivering our custom mobile app development services. Boosting mobility, unlocking business potential — that’s the mission we have in mind while handling your tech challenges, whatever your market niche.

  • 360° VR tour platforms
  • Dedicated loyalty apps
  • Travel planning & scheduling solutions
  • AI-powered recommendation services
  • Audiovisual conferencing solutions
  • Performance tracking & evaluation apps
  • Collaboration & feedback exchange platforms
  • Interactive tutorials
  • Content management systems (CMS)

Recent mobile app development projects

Intel IoT App

Intel IoT App

Enterprise IoT Mobile App and Data Gathering Solution

  • Mobile
  • IoT
  • Enterprise
Green Hypermarket

Green Hypermarket

Digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks

  • Web
  • Mobile
  • Enterprise
  • eCommerce
BMW

BMW

IoT Solution with Web and Mobile App for BMW

  • Web
  • Mobile
  • IoT
  • Enterprise
View our portfolio

We treasure our clients’ gratitude

It gives us the zeal to fine-tune our mobile app development services

We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.

Michael Watford

CEO, FootballNet Global

They’ve built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They’re talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.

Patrick Dai

CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation

Other developers say "It can't be done" but PixelPlex says they can, and backs up their words by delivering exactly what they promised. The platform has grown from a small enterprise to a $1.8 million venture thanks to PixelPlex's outstanding contributions. They helped us build our groundbreaking augmented reality app.

Nat Prinzi

CEO and Executive Creative Director, Darkrose Studios

