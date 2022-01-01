Looking to give users an instant access to your services while scaling the client base? PixelPlex is the place to go. With your priorities and business growth in mind, we’ll help you quickly hit the market with a slick iOS, Android, or cross-platform app that engages users at a single touch.
By treating mobile apps as your brand’s creative extensions, we build intuitive solutions that help quickly engage audiences, collaborate, and innovate. Our fully-fledged team of engineering and design enthusiasts work hand in hand to factor in each requirement while crafting unique features for your app to stand out.
Throughout any project, we do our best to accommodate your preferences. To deliver truly stellar services, we provide comprehensive tech guidance and well-thought out management approaches. You’ll be able to easily control processes, make informed decisions, and get exactly what you need.
You’ll be amazed to discover that your iOS apps have way more to them than meets the eye. On top of pixel-perfect UI, captivating effects and animations, we ensure stunning performance, no matter the connectivity or load. We can also devise a business logic that triggers user growth and helps handle routine processes on the go.
PixelPlex knows what it takes to deliver solutions that run like clockwork throughout the majority of devices. Our mobile application development team follows Material Design rules to make your apps uncompromisingly reliable and scalable. Beyond a captivating UI, we ensure an exciting user journey. Whether you need Android apps from scratch or just want to get your existing mobile apps revamped — we have you covered.
Thinking of an app with simple controls and comprehensible business logic? We’ll take you down the route that pays off. Along with native solution engineering, PixelPlex is no stranger to cross-platform mobile app development. We’ll scrutinize your objectives to underpin your solution with a mature Xamarin, Flutter or Unity framework. Via a single cross-platform code, we’ll cut project costs up to 40% and ensure faster time-to-market.
Entrust us with your end-to-end mobile application development cycle. We dig deep into business challenges and look for the most effective solutions that will positively impact ROI at every stage - from ideation and engineering to market launch or integration with your business environment.
We also assign a dedicated consultant and R&D team to scrutinize your request and devise a neat roadmap showing how to tackle your tech challenge — however tricky it is. With a consistent quality assurance and ongoing support, we stay by your side until your mobile apps show measurable profitability.
Building an application millions of users will enjoy requires more than iOS and Android expertise. A talented design team, and a depth of experience extending from hardware integration to services, is a must. A mobile presence is an extension of your brand, and must be accorded the same care.
Whether you need a complete business makeover or just want to revamp your go-to solution, don’t hesitate to tap our expert mobile engineering pool. Domain specifics are never a dealbreaker, as we’ve been dealing with quite a package of high-stakes business projects throughout our career.
PixelPlex mobile app development portfolio has over 50 mobile projects across many business fields. High client satisfaction is a proof that we’re on the right track delivering our custom mobile app development services. Boosting mobility, unlocking business potential — that’s the mission we have in mind while handling your tech challenges, whatever your market niche.
We have been very impressed by how PixelPlex have been able to build a thorough back end solution while also providing great UX/UI. A project of our taking requires people to not only think technically but also to innovate in a way that meets the requirements of key stakeholders. Our expectations have been met at every step of the way.
Michael Watford
CEO, FootballNet Global
They’ve built websites and mobile applications as well as conducted blockchain research and handled front- and backend development. They’re talented developers who write good code and tackle challenging projects.
Patrick Dai
CEO & Founder, Qtum Foundation
Other developers say "It can't be done" but PixelPlex says they can, and backs up their words by delivering exactly what they promised. The platform has grown from a small enterprise to a $1.8 million venture thanks to PixelPlex's outstanding contributions. They helped us build our groundbreaking augmented reality app.
Nat Prinzi
CEO and Executive Creative Director, Darkrose Studios