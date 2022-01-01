DDrive provides full-cycle management, from car parts manufacturing to distribution, from package tracking to compliance management, and from dealer’s inventory to finance and servicing.

The platform transforms the automotive supply chain by introducing innovative features:

Supplier digital identity enabling to verify supplier details, manage digital agreements, and carry out payments

Distributed ledger for car parts tracing and verification using IoT devices to pull up all information from destination to manufacturer, production date, and location

Digital identity for finished goods & materials to collect information on storage and transportation conditions

Advanced monitoring powered by IoT sensors to control inventory levels and ensure timely delivery to dealerships

Our platform allows manufacturing, transportation, storage, and distribution data to be visible & accessible to parts suppliers, car manufacturers, dealers, service mechanics, insurance providers, and other members of the supply chain.

The platform’s layer of security has a user access restriction feature based on the user’s role in the supply chain. Each counterparty can create a blockchain account associated with the role and continuously track & verify events within the network. We’ve designed a convenient UI for each role in the supply chain, including suppliers, manufacturers, dealers, and consumers.