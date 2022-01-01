Shopping Assistance

Kooper is highly interactive. The mobile app guides you through the store and provides information about special offers, sales, product price, and product score. The autocomplete feature offers suitable match items as you type, basing the suggestions on your previous purchases and favorite (starred) products.

Progressive UI/UX

Kooper’s UI offers pleasurable swipes and taps for navigation. The overall intuitive user experience helps to easily sort, move, and copy items within a single shopping list or between several of them. Tap and hold to move the item or change its priority. Tap once to cross the item off. Tap twice to remove it completely from your list.

AI-Based Features

What breaks Kooper from the pack is neural network integration. PixelPlex AI engineers incorporated this feature into the Kooper shopping list app to enable personalized tips and suggestions based on the analysis of shopping preferences, habits and add-to-cart sequence.

Optional Push Notifications

You can set up location-based reminders to let Kooper send push notifications when you are in the range of one of your favorite stores. In addition, Kooper alerts users when it’s the best time to go shopping and helps you stay up-to-date on all the latest discounts and sales! No wasting time on searching for the special offers in your browser or through a pile of promotional store flyers.

Shared Shopping Lists

Kooper enables shared shopping lists that can be viewed and edited by as many people as you’d like. All changes in such collaborative lists sync instantly, allowing you to coordinate purchases and save time and money on every shopping trip.

Quick Cooking Hacks

As an additional app feature for all cooking enthusiasts, we also introduced small cooking tips and tricks. Based on the products that you purchase, Kooper chooses the most relevant of all the tips available in its tip database and displays it as a popup.