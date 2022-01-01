A digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks
Launched as quickly as in 8 weeks, the platform supports a complete order delivery cycle — from processing, assembly and logistics to transportation.It helps bring together all the digital and physical points of customer engagement — from web, mobile, and retail shops to call centers and social networks.
To tackle the issue of eCommerce solution development, the client was after a trusted engineering and design team capable of delivering within harsh timelines. For our ability to cover a complete development cycle with no external vendors, PixelPlex stood out from the competition. The team was to create a highly adaptive online store.Work done
Before starting with a full-blown solution, the client opted for a consulting session. Comprehensive tech advisory and project workshops are the services we provide to each client by default.Our business analysis team has made in-depth research of the client’s case, handled a complete cost-benefit assessment, and mapped out the solution’s potential commercial efficiency in detail. This helped the project’s stakeholders make up their minds to test the waters with an MVP. PixelPlex designers and engineers have stood up to the challenge successfully. By bringing in their rapid prototyping and programming best practices, they came up with a smoothly functioning prototype that helped win over the client’s assurance for further development.
PixelPlex has built all the web and mobile parts of the system from the ground up. Also, we’ve handled a series of sophisticated integrations with the client’s existing infrastructure and external services. Design and engineering experts took care to fully adapt the UI and UX to all major browsers, screens, and orientations. Right from the outset, our team has devised a flexible architecture for the client to be able to add new features without wrecking the system’s workflows.
The entire SDLC that we’ve handled also included end-to-end system, performance, and integration testing. Our team adapted the solution to easily withstand whopping user and load growth while bringing it in line with advanced SEO and mobility standards. Currently, we stay with the client to provide continuous tech support and upgrades.
PixelPlex has established a smooth data exchange with the client’s online store. With our cross-industry expertise, we can handle numerous integrations under complex requirements, be it retail networks with large product ranges or federal and international projects with wide daily change dynamics.
Deputy Retail Director, Green
The Green hypermarket chain together with the PixelPlex team has made a rapid step to the e-commerce market by implementing a project to create an online store for the chain. We thank PixelPlex for their quality and dynamic work and appreciate their personal initiative and experience invested in the project. We hope for further fruitful cooperation.