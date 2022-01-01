The mobile app delivered by our team has been designed to meet the most demanding asset monitoring scenarios. CTRL puts the user in complete control over efficiency and consumption of power.

Different types of sensors are the most popular use cases. As soon as a sensor understands that there’s no one in the room, the lights automatically turn off. If a temperature sensor shows a value that goes beyond predetermined permissible parameters, the intensity of energy decreases. There’s also an option to set up more complicated routines.

The system can re-configure software and device settings intuitively and remotely, without the need to have physical access to the device. Besides, the user may also use CTRL for ordinary automatic actions like adjusting room temperature based on the time of day for minimizing evening- and night-time energy consumption.

Through a smart device, from anywhere and at any time, the application ensures strong comprehensive control, which is exactly what CTRL stands for.