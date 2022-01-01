Being similar to the Chinese board game Go, Dots has become popular during the mid 20th century. Unlike Go where you need to surround actual pieces of your opponent on the board, the primary target of Dots is capturing territory by surrounding the opponent’s dots on an outlined paper with a continuous line of your own dots. A player wins by claiming more territory than the opponent.

Members of the Dots game community regularly host tournaments with prizes. Just as any other board game, Dots requires the presence of another player, so if there’s no company around, a player is deprived of playing Dots. So what we were aiming for was to create a game that would connect not only dots, but players around the world and engage them in this challenging, strategic mind game. It was also decided to create an advanced game bot.