Classic arcade games are loved by all generations as they are fascinating, stylish, and bring back pleasant memories. It’s a way to have some fun while commuting, waiting in long lines or for the coffee pot to fill. Inspired by the entertaining old-school arcade games, our team wanted to create a similar captivating experience.

So we started our own internal ‘Ship Happens!’ project with the aim to deliver a game that engages players despite its simplicity. While maintaining some classic elements and a certain level of challenge, we were guided by our primary goal: to make a truly exciting mobile arcade game.

Ship Happens! combines all of the main qualities of endless runners and real arcade games:

Simple interaction;

Intuitive controls;

Enjoyable gameplay;

Consistent challenge.

As any other arcade game, it’s not really focusing on a story, but rather on the fun of the gameplay itself, while the player aims to beat the best score each time.