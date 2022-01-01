The screenshot of UI of Ship Happens
Return

Ship Happens!

Mobile Arcade Game for iOS and Android

  • Mobile
  • UI/UX
  • Game

Simple engaging mobile arcade game that allows to earn rewards and track progress through completing various missions in endless gameplay

Share your idea

Work done

  • Game concept & design
  • Game for iOS
  • Game for Android

Solution

Ship Happens! is a new concept arcade game with endless mission gameplay. The goal is to sail the ship as far as possible without crashing it. The game offers interesting quests, different types of boats and extra bonuses.

Technologies used:

  • Unity icon

Details

Loading screen, home screen, and starting screen of Ship Happens game
The list of missions and gameplay of Ship Happens game
Retry and achievements screens of Ship Happens game

Classic arcade games are loved by all generations as they are fascinating, stylish, and bring back pleasant memories. It’s a way to have some fun while commuting, waiting in long lines or for the coffee pot to fill. Inspired by the entertaining old-school arcade games, our team wanted to create a similar captivating experience.

So we started our own internal ‘Ship Happens!’ project with the aim to deliver a game that engages players despite its simplicity. While maintaining some classic elements and a certain level of challenge, we were guided by our primary goal: to make a truly exciting mobile arcade game.

Ship Happens! combines all of the main qualities of endless runners and real arcade games:

  • Simple interaction;
  • Intuitive controls;
  • Enjoyable gameplay;
  • Consistent challenge.

As any other arcade game, it’s not really focusing on a story, but rather on the fun of the gameplay itself, while the player aims to beat the best score each time.

Gameplay

Ship Happens! is easy to learn. The player controls the ship by turning the steering wheel at the bottom of the screen. As the game progresses, the playspace fills with collectibles and obstacles. Maintaining control of the steering and keeping the ship from crashing into river banks, the player must also be careful to avoid barrels that appear on the screen or tap the barrel to destroy it. If the ship is wrecked, the game is over. Along the path, there are anchors to be collected.

Anchors can be used to unlock new boats and missions, much like in-game currency. The quota to unlock ships increases after every new one is purchased.

Choose a boat, pump your skills and go on a journey! The free game is available on Google Play & App Store and has got 10,000+ installs already.

Got an idea? Let’s work together

Get in touch

Project features

  • 50 different missions

    50 different missions

  • 32 ship and handwheel skins

    32 ship and handwheel skins

  • Endless gameplay

    Endless gameplay

  • In-game bonuses and gifts

    In-game bonuses and gifts

Relevant projects

Blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

FootballNetFootballNet

Cars Arena

Cars ArenaA broadcast relay station on a sky background
View our portfolio

Contact us

Get in touch with us and let's get your project started today!

Select country

By clicking 'Send message' you agree to PixelPlex's Privacy and Cookies policy.

Get in touch