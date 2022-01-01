The overall system’s user flow after partial integration (via API) of our blockchain platform into the company’s business processes, is as described below.

CLIENT REGISTRATION. The client registers through Kazakhtelecom’s existing system and provides the necessary information. Private smart contracts are used to store this information on the blockchain. A special private ID key is generated for the client which is later used to create a ‘new client’ smart contract. This contract holds the information the client previously provided and the public address based on the client’s private key.

DIGITAL CONTRACT CREATION. The client chooses which services they would like to be provided with from Kazakhtelecom. The existing system generates a contract digital file containing this information. The hash and the link to this digital document are saved on the blockchain.

Digital contracts are represented by smart contracts on the blockchain, containing information about the contract itself, the supplement agreement, the client with whom the contract is concluded, information on its status and any additional information necessary.

Supplement agreements go through the same process and are created based on the generated client contract, holding data on the required services to be provided, and any other special conditions.