Qtum is an open-source hybrid blockchain application development platform.

Qtum’s core technology builds on the security of UTXO model, robust Bitcoin core architecture and an Account Abstraction Layer, which acts as a bridge to communicate with multiple Virtual Machines, including the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and x86 VM.

The combination creates an ideal environment for network participants and developers, offering increased operation and transaction speeds. Other advantages include flexibility enabled by smart contracts, streamlined development using a stack of coding libraries, and multiple APIs for plug and play integrations.

The Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism enables true decentralization, while increasing stability, security and efficiency of the blockchain platform.