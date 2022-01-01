Our team has done several updates to Graphene blockchain protocol to further support and sustain efficient betting on the platform. We also implemented mechanics for asset/raffle ticket generation & random winner selection using the string hash mechanism for block generation to provide truly random values.

As a result of our work, PeerPlays provides a stable solution suitable for gaming and betting industries to base their applications on.

Graphene technology gives Peerplays financial market-grade performance and reliability with years of successful deployment logged as part of BitShares technology.

The use of Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus removes third-party betting operators from the equation (traditional sportsbooks and betting exchanges), creating a completely independent platform where 100% trust is inherent in the core technology.