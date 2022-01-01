Miniwager
Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform
- Blockchain
- Web
- Cryptocurrency
- Smart Contracts
- FinTech
- Game Development
- Gaming Platform
Project goals
The vision for the project was to create a platform for game developers, allowing them to:
- Integrate payments in ETH;
- Reduce withdrawal fees and eliminate intermediaries;
- Make wagers and awards transparent using Ethereum blockchain while providing fun casual gaming experience for users.
Work done
- Web GUI
- Server
- Smart Contracts
Solution
Miniwager is a gaming platform built on Ethereum that allows to play games in PvP and compete in tournaments to win prizes in ether.
Technologies used:
Details
Vision
Most gaming platforms do not accept cryptocurrency and have overcomplicated user funds withdrawal processes, such as the large amount of time spent on transactions and high minimum withdrawal amounts. Not to mention high commissions that players are charged by the services. Lack of transparency in game results, awards and payouts all add up to the notion of an unfair process.
Solution
Users are provided with a way to play casual games online, having the opportunity to place wagers on outcomes in ETH. Players deposit their funds to dedicated Ethereum accounts (generated for each player) and can withdraw funds at their discretion. This is achieved by having the system owner’s wallet installed on the project server, and by generating addresses for all new user accounts.
The platform borrows the best features from top casual web games. Therefore, MiniWager games (the likes of “Pool” and “Bubble Shooter”) are irresistible and easy to play.
Project features
Login/registration via email/password or Facebook account
Ethereum address generation for each account
ETH deposits and withdrawals
Smart contract-based wagers
Casual web games
Awards and winnings distributed based on players’ score in games