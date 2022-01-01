Users are provided with a way to play casual games online, having the opportunity to place wagers on outcomes in ETH. Players deposit their funds to dedicated Ethereum accounts (generated for each player) and can withdraw funds at their discretion. This is achieved by having the system owner’s wallet installed on the project server, and by generating addresses for all new user accounts.

The platform borrows the best features from top casual web games. Therefore, MiniWager games (the likes of “Pool” and “Bubble Shooter”) are irresistible and easy to play.