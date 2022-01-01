Launch the mobile app your customer badly needs

We combine experience in iOS, Android, and cross-platform mobile app development to create solutions with slick UI, immersive UX, intuitive controls, and purposefulness at center stage. Our team guides clients through the full cycle of app development — from ideation to complete engineering to solution launch and tech support.
Whether you wish to break into the stores with an innovative app or need a new reliable channel for communication with clients, we’ve got the relevant practical experience in our portfolio. Look through our mobile development projects and make sure our apps help you handle complex operations on the fly while exponentially growing your client base.

Blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

FootballNet

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

IoT Solution with Web and Mobile App for BMW

BMW

Digital transformation for a grocery store chain in 8 weeks

Green Hypermarket

Application that gives homeowners full control of their smart devices

Smart Home Application

Blockchain-Based Hazardous Material Management System

Meca

Complete logistics solution for shippers, carriers, and drivers

Scargos

AR Mobile App for Treadwater Graphic Novel for Better Gaming

Treadwater AR

Blockchain-powered mobile application that helps users stay motivated

FitnessChain App

Enterprise IoT Mobile App and Data Gathering Solution

Intel IoT App

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallet for Android and iOS

Qtum Wallet

Oculus Go VR Hospitality Virtual Tour Solution

VResorts

Mobile Application for Ordering Coffee Online

ProCoffee

VR Real Estate Platform for generating 360° Virtual Tours

QTS

Smart Retail Solution Powered by AI & iBeacon Technology

Smart Mall

Social Gaming Platform and Network Game with Game Bot

Dots

Mobile IoT System for Device and Sensor Management

CTRL

Cryptocurrency Exchange for Professional Traders

Bitnetwork

Echo Smart Contract-Powered Strategy Blockchain Game

Duels

Mobile Arcade Game for iOS and Android

Ship Happens!

AI-Based Shared Grocery Shopping List App

Kooper

