Solidity is our go-to instrument for native blockchain development and Ethereum dApps engineering. Widely used and supported by the programming community, the language is compatible with Ethereum, Quorum, and other top platforms. Our related track record includes creating multi-signature crypto wallets, blockchain trading and investment solutions, and online gaming platforms.
Building Solidity-enabled smart contracts helps open up new opportunities in streamlining security-first voting, crowdfunding, and blind auctions procedures. Explore our recent Solidity-powered blockchain solutions and see how we aid in achieving tangible results.

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

Platform for Decentralized Economy

Echo DeFi

Browser Extension to Connect DApps with the Blockchain Platform

Bridge

Mobile Application for Ordering Coffee Online

ProCoffee

Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem

Resorts STO

Security Token Offering Platform and Ecosystem

Quorum Blockchain-Powered Digital Contract Platform

Kazakhtelecom

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform

Miniwager

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

ICO Platform for Cryptocurrency Backed by Diamonds

D1

Ethereum-Based Platform for Crowdfunding and ICOs

KickICO

