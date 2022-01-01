Optimize resource distribution and consumption

We develop and implement power-efficient solutions for the enterprises involved in distribution of utilities, oil and gas energy, and other exhaustible and renewable resources. For the Smart Factory and Industrial IoT domains, we engineer intelligent systems for service quality and enterprise safety monitoring, as well as operation management and optimization, unmanned inspection and predictive maintenance, and pollution measuring.
Besides these, our solutions support seamless communication across infrastructure devices, help track valuable assets and equipment, while capturing and processing the data with the integrated analytics software. Take a look at how we use smart technologies to solve critical business problems.

Application that gives homeowners full control of their smart devices

Smart Home Application

Blockchain-Based Hazardous Material Management System

Meca

The screenshots of desktop and mobile UI of MECA

IoT Solution for Water Hauling Process Management

WaterWORX

The screenshot of UI of WaterWORX on a tablet

Mobile IoT System for Device and Sensor Management

CTRL

The screenshot of UI of CTRL on a mobile phone

