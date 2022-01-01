We develop and implement power-efficient solutions for the enterprises involved in distribution of utilities, oil and gas energy, and other exhaustible and renewable resources. For the Smart Factory and Industrial IoT domains, we engineer intelligent systems for service quality and enterprise safety monitoring, as well as operation management and optimization, unmanned inspection and predictive maintenance, and pollution measuring.

Besides these, our solutions support seamless communication across infrastructure devices, help track valuable assets and equipment, while capturing and processing the data with the integrated analytics software. Take a look at how we use smart technologies to solve critical business problems.