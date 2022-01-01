Maximize business productivity with advanced software

Our certified team uses the best coding practices and latest standards to exploit the high performance and capacity of C++ based libraries, frameworks, and tools. To make our software ultimately secure and efficient, we apply our blockchain know-how at scale. We utilize C++ advances to build sophisticated enterprise platforms, business intelligence and analytics applications, FinTech solutions, games, data processing systems, and other software.
You can trust us to build cyber-proof banking apps, distributed cloud systems or connected IoT solutions — we’ve grown enough expertise to nail down any challenge. Explore our featured C++ projects and discover the innovative impulse they gave to our clients.

UTXO-Based Blockchain and DApp Development Platform

Qtum

Multi-User Cross-Border Arbitrage

Arbitrage Solution

Global Blockchain Betting Platform

Peerplays

Blockchain Supply Chain and Anti-Counterfeit Solution

Blockverify

Blockchain Car Sharing Services & Automotive Supply Chain System

DDrive

Multicoin Cryptocurrency Mining Pool

ProPool

Social Gaming Platform and Network Game with Game Bot

Dots

Blockchain-Based Digital Document Verification System

Blockcerts

